Pagbaba ng inflation rate vs pagtaas ng halaga ng bilihan kinwestyon ni Imee

Pagbaba ng inflation rate vs pagtaas ng halaga ng bilihan kinwestyon ni Imee

April 18, 2021 @ 4:41 PM 6 mins ago
MANILA, Philippines – Kinwestiyon ni Senador Imee Marcos ang hindi pagkakatugma ng mataas pa ring presyo ng pagkain sa mga palengke sa iniulat na pagbaba sa inflation rate ng bansa.

Sinabi ni Marcos, pinuno ng Senate committee on economic affairs, na dapat tapyas na ang mga presyo ng pagkain dahil malaki ang epekto ng mga ito sa pagkalkula ng inflation rate na sinasabing bumaba na sa 4.5%.

“Totoo kaya yung sinasabi ng NEDA (National Economic Development Authority) sa inflation rate? Kasi di ramdam sa palengke at grocery!” sinabi ni Marcos.

Kinalampag ngayon ni Senadora Marcos ang Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) dahil sa nananatiling mataas ang presyo ng pagkain kahit na rin inalis na sa ECQ o enhanced community quarantine and Metro Manila at apat na karatig probinsya na nagbubuo sa tinawag na NCR Plus bubble.

Binigyang diin ni Marcos na tila kumukuyakoy na naman ang DTI at papetiks-petiks kaya namamayagpag na naman ang mga mapagsamantalang negosyante.

“Heto na naman tayo, wala na namang nag-iikot na DTI at nanghuhuli, tila natutulog naman sa pansitan, ano ba!” diin ni Marcos.

Giit ni Marcos, mas dapat paigtingin ngayon ng DTI ang bantay-presyo dahil wala nang perang pambili ang mga tao, sabay banggit na nasa 4.2 million ang bilang ng mga walang trabaho at 6.6 million ang naghahanap ng dagdag trabaho, ayon sa rekord ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Isang linggo bago ipatupad ang ECQ noong March 29 sa NCR Plus bubble, ang presyo sa palengke kada kilo ng pork liempo ay nasa P320-P370, ang pork kasim nasa P300-P350, ang bangus nasa P130-P185, tilapia nasa P100-P150, alumahan nasa Php240-Php300, habang ang manok ay nasa P165-P200.

Nitong Biyernes, tumaas ang mga presyo hanggang Php420 sa pork liempo, Php380 sa pork kasim, Php200 sa bangus, Php340 sa alumahan, habang pareho pa rin sa tilapia, at bumaba lamang sa Php130-Php180 ang manok.

Panawagan ni Marcos, hindi dapat mapako sa pa-update-update lang ng E-presyo o online price monitoring, sa halip mas epektibo anya kung linggo-linggong gawin ang suprise inspection ng DTI sa ibat-ibang palengke, at kung may lumabag, agad na sampolan at hulihin. Ernie Reyes


Malakanyang nakabantay kay #BisingPH 24/7

April 18, 2021 @4:34 PM
MANILA, Philippines – 24/7 na  mino-monitor ang Malakanyang sa Bagyong Bising lalo pa’t napananatili nito ang lakas at galaw  sa Philippine Sea east of Sorsogon, ayon sa PAGASA.

Nagsagawa ang Office of Civil Defense ng pre-disaster risk assessments sa national level at nagpalabas ng  guidance at advisories para sa maagang paghahanda ng Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (RDRRMCs) at local government units (LGUs) simila pa noong Miyerkules,  Abril 14, 2021.

Ang  Department of Social Welfare and Development ay mayroong Standby Funds na P 556, 438, 277.65 sa kanilang Central Office and Field Offices at Stockpiles na umaabot sa 370,058 Family Food Packs na nagkakahalaga ng  P188,605,445.38, “as of April 17, 2021, 6PM. “

Ayon kay Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque na tinitiyak naman ng  Department of Health na mayroon silang  dedicated teams na titingin  sa epekto ng kahit na anumang disaster o sakuna lalo na sa pagmo-monitor ng mga  evacuation centers na nay kaugnayan sa  COVID-19 protocol.

Naghanda na rin aniya ito ng assorted medicines/COVID supplies sa regional offices.
Inihanda naman ng  Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ang lahat ng  response assistance at inatasan ang lahat ng Unified Commands na tulungan ang  RDRRMCs sa  pre-emptive evacuation at iba pang operasyon.

Sa kabilang dako, pinagana  naman ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang 9 na rehiyon, muling inulit ang paggamit ng  OPLAN LISTO at LGU assistance para tugunan ang operasyon.

“Pre-emptive evacuation has been carried out in Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Northern and Eastern Samar, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC),” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

Giit ni Sec. Roque na ang  concern ng pamahalaan ay kaligatasan ng lahat.

Kaya ang hiling ng Malakanyang sa publilo ay manatiling alerto at bigilante, makipag-ugnayan sa mga awtoridad at ipagpatuloy ang pag-obserba sa minimum public health standards para sa proteksyon laban sa COVID-19. Kris Jose


Pinoy desperado sa Duterte gov’t kaya lumutang ang community pantry – Ping

April 18, 2021 @4:29 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Senyales ng pagiging desperado na ng mamamayan bunga ng kawalan ng tulong mula sa pamahalaan ni Pangulong Duterte sa panahon ng pandemya ang paglutang ng mga community pantry sa ilang lugar sa Metro Manila.

Ayon kay Senador Panfilo Lacson, bagama’t isang magandang gawain at ehemplo ng pagtutulungan at pagkakaisa ng mamamayan ang community pantry, sa kabilang banda ay makikita rin ang desperasyon ng mamamayan dahil hindi na nila maasahan ang tulong ng pamahalaan.

“It is good that through the community pantries, we see mutual aid by neighbors and barangay residents. But this is also a sign of desperation, that people can no longer rely on government to help them,” pagsiwalat ng mambabatas sa panayam sa kanya ng DZBB radio.

Kasabay nito ay nagpaalala rin ang mambabatas sa mga nagtutungo sa mga nabanggit na lugar.

“That said, those involved in community pantries must also remember to follow the proper health protocols to make sure they do not get infected,” dagdag ni Lacson.

Ang community pantry ay isang uri ng sistema ng pamamahagi ng tulong kung saan ang mga donasyon na pagkain, bigas at gulay ay iniiwan lamang at ang mga nangangailangan naman ay pupunta para kumuha nang libre para sa kanilang makukunsumo.

“When you realize you cannot rely solely on government, you band together to find ways to survive,” banggit pa ni Lacson.

Binanggit din ng mambabatas na maaring mali ang maging interpretasyon ng mga opisyal ng pamahalan sa binanggit ng Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na wala silang naging pagkukulang sa pagganap sa responsibilidad sa panahon ng pandemya.

Partikular na nabanggit ng mambabatas ay sina vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III dahil hindi na umano kikilos ang mga ito para mapatino ang pagganap sa tungkulin kung maririnig sa Presidente na wala silang pagkukulang.

“If the President says they have no shortcomings and his subordinates believe it, they will not see the need to make adjustments. But we all know the government has had many shortcomings, including the late purchase of vaccines and over-regulation of the private sector,” banggit pa ni Lacson. Ernie Reyes


Pambansang seguridad, nanganganib sa walang habas na katiwalian sa DA – Lacson

April 18, 2021 @4:22 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Hindi lamang ang kasiguruhan ng bansa sa pagkain ang nanganganib sa walang habas na katiwalian sa Department of Agriculture (DA) kundi pati na rin ang pambansang seguridad.

Ito ang nakikita ni Senador Panfilo Lacson matapos na mabunyag ang ilang gawain tulad ng pagpupuslit  ng pagkain at iba pang produktong agrikultura sa kabila ng produksiyon nito mula sa lokal na magsasaka.

“There is nothing more basic than food, especially in a pandemic. If corruption infects the Department of Agriculture that should be at the forefront of food security efforts, it goes beyond human conscience. Wala na. Saan pa tayo pupulutin kung ang mga walang kaluluwa,  walang konsensya pati pagkain ng ordinaryong Pilipino di papatawarin?” mariing pahayag ni Lacson sa panayam sa kanya ng DZBB radio.

“May kumita na sa PPE, may kumita kung saan-saan, may kumita sa smuggling. Pati ba naman itong pagkain sa hapag-kainan, titirahin pa rin?” dismayadong pahayag ng senador.

Ang pagdagsa ng mga inangkat na karneng baboy sa bansa ay bunsod ng Executive Order 128 na ipinatupad ng gobyerno batay sa rekomendasyon ng DA upang umano’y hindi kapusin ang suplay sa mga pamilihan na ayon naman sa mga lokal na sektor ay kaya nilang tugunan.

Ayon kay Lacson, ang nabanggit na pagkaagrabyado ng mga lokal na negosyante ay maaring magbunsod sa mga ito na mahikayat ng New People’s Army (NPA) na sumapi sa kanila.

“It will be easy for the NPA to recruit new members, especially those who go hungry after losing their livelihood and blame government policies for their plight. This has given the NPA an opportunity to recruit. This will add to our national security problem,” paliwanag ni Lacson.

Una nang binanggit ng mambabatas sa padinig ng Senado na dahil sa pinababang taripa sa mga inangkat na karne sa ilalim ng EO 128, mawawalan ang gobyerno ng P5.4 bilyong koleksyon.

Sa naturang halaga ay hindi pa kasama ang misdeclaration, underdeclaration at aktuwal na smuggling ng mga isda at produktong dagat kung saan ay nawalan ng P1 bilyon kada taon ang gobyerno mula 2015 hanggang 2020.

Ayon pa sa senador, sa lahat ng kakulangan ng suplay, importasyon ang unang naiisip ng DA para masolusyunan sa halip na alamin ang ibang mga lugar na may sapat o sobrang suplay na puwedeng ipampuno sa pangangailangan.

“It came to the point that Senate President Vicente Sotto III and I were joking that the DA has become a Department of Importation because it seems all the solutions it can think of are centered on importation. Instead of helping local hog and poultry raisers, why insist on importation as the solution? Is it because there is money to be made there?” pahabol ng mambabatas. Ernie Reyes


72,607 gumaling sa COVID-19 naitala; 150 patay; 10,098 bagong kaso

April 18, 2021 @4:15 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Umakyat  na sa 936,133  ang kabuuang bilang ng tinatamaan ng sakit na COVID-19 sa bansa batay sa pinakahuling datos ng Department of Health (DOH).

Ngayong araw, nakapagtala ng  10,098 na bagong kaso habang 72,607 naman ang bagong nadagdag sa mga recoveries sa pamamaqgitan ng Oplan recovery  habang 150 naman ang bagong nabawian ng buhay dahil sa sakit.

Sa kabuuan nasa  779,084 na ang recoveries habang  15,960 naman ang mga pumanaw na sa sakit.

Habang ang aktibong kaso ay nasa 141,089.

Nasa 17 naman ang duplicates  ang inalis sa total  case count kung saan 7 ang recoveries.

Bukod dito, 48 kaso ang natag  bilang recoveriesa  ang nareclasify bilang deaths  matapos ang final validation.

Paalala ng DOH, ang sama-samang husay  sa pagsunod sa public health standards  ng siyang susi  ng ating kaligtasan. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


ALAMIN: Community pantries sa bansa

April 18, 2021 @4:08 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Nagsulputan ang mga community pantry sa iba’t ibang parte ng bansa sa gitna ng pandemya.

Ang community pantry ang isang inisyatibo kung saan maaaring magbigay ng mag-iwan ng pagkain para sa mga nangangailangan sa isang lugar.

Una itong namataan sa Maginhawa nitong Abril 14.

Narito ang listahan ng mga lugar na mayroong community pantry sa iba’t ibang sulok ng bansa:

  • Maginhawa Street sa Quezon City

  • Fairview

FAIRVIEW has its #CommunityPantry 🎉❤️

Inspired by Maginhawa St.’s initiative, this side of QC has its own version of…

Posted by Joy Froyalde Cortina on Friday, 16 April 2021

 

  • Kalayaan Plaza sa Quezon City

SPOTTED: “Kalayaan mula sa Kagutuman” community pantry near Kalayaan Plaza, Kalayaan Avenue, Quezon City. This is…

Posted by Raoul Manuel on Friday, 16 April 2021

 

  • Maaralin Street, Brgy. Central sa Quezon City

  • P. Bliss sa Quezon City

  • Barangay Malibay sa Pasay City

  • Malaya St. Brgy. Dolores sa Taytay, Rizal

  • Wood Street (harap ng TES) sa sa Taytay, Rizal

  • Gonzaga Compound sa Bangiad, Brgy San Juan sa sa Taytay, Rizal

  • Exodus Floodway sa sa Taytay, Rizal

  • Bayombong sa Nueve Ecija

  • Mesa sa Maynila

  • Intramuros sa Maynila

  • Mabini sa Caloocan City

RNT/ELM


