Pagbabalik ng STL sa ilang lugar inanunsyo ng PCSO

Manila, Philippines – Kinumpirma na ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) ang pagbabalik ng Small Town Lottery (STL) gaming sa mas maraming lugar sa bansa, ayon sa ulat.

Batay sa PCSO, pinayagan na ang STL gaming operations sa Abra, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Surigao Del Sur, Davao Del Sur bukod sa Davao City, at Olongapo City, Zambales na epektibo kahapon, Sept. 23.

Sa kabila nito, may paalala naman ang PCSO sa publiko.

“Health and safety protocols implemented by the IATF [Inter-Agency Task Force], LGUs [Local Government Units] concerned, and the PCSO shall be strictly implemented,” saad dito.

Nagpasalamat din si PCSO General Manager Royina Garma sa mga patuloy na tumatangkilik sa PCSO gaming products kasama na ang STL, Lotto and Digit games, Keno at Instant Sweepstakes Scratch-it tickets.

“With your P20.00, you do not only get the chance to become a millionaire but you also get to help indigent Filipinos nationwide through the charity programs of PCSO,” ani Garma. RNT/FGDC