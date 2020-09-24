Trending Now

Pagbabalik ng STL sa ilang lugar inanunsyo ng PCSO

Pagbabalik ng STL sa ilang lugar inanunsyo ng PCSO

September 24, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Kinumpirma na ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) ang pagbabalik ng Small Town Lottery (STL) gaming sa mas maraming lugar sa bansa, ayon sa ulat.

Batay sa PCSO, pinayagan na ang STL gaming operations sa Abra, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Surigao Del Sur, Davao Del Sur bukod sa Davao City, at Olongapo City, Zambales na epektibo kahapon, Sept. 23.

Sa kabila nito, may paalala naman ang PCSO sa publiko.

“Health and safety protocols implemented by the IATF [Inter-Agency Task Force], LGUs [Local Government Units] concerned, and the PCSO shall be strictly implemented,” saad dito.

Nagpasalamat din si PCSO General Manager Royina Garma sa mga patuloy na tumatangkilik sa PCSO gaming products kasama na ang STL, Lotto and Digit games, Keno at Instant Sweepstakes Scratch-it tickets.

“With your P20.00, you do not only get the chance to become a millionaire but you also get to help indigent Filipinos nationwide through the charity programs of PCSO,” ani Garma. RNT/FGDC


Pagyanig, pagguho ng airport site sa Bulacan ibinabala ng Phivolcs

September 24, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Philippines-Nagbabala ang isang opisyal ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology na ang lugar na pagtatayuan ng P740 bilyong halaga ng domestic at international airport sa lalawigan ng Bulacan ay lapitin sa mga pagyanig at pagguho ng lupa.

Sa pagdinig ng Senate public services committee, sinabi ni Phivolcs Director Dr. Renato Solidum, prone sa ground shaking at liquefaction ang  lugar na pagtatayuan ng “New Manila International Airport’ ng San Miguel Aerocity Inc., subsidiary ng San Miguel Corporation, datapwat malayo ito sa anomang fault system.

Batay sa United States Geological Survey, nagaganap ang liquefaction kapag ang “loosely packed, water-logged sediments” na malapit sa ground surface ay nawawalan ng lakas para labanan ang malalakas na pagyanig ng lupa.

Gayunman, sinabi ni Solidum na posibleng maiwasan ang naturang panganib kung ang itatayong airport ay may naaayong disenyo at konstruksyon.

Bukod sa pagyanig, ibinabala rin ni Solidum ang pagbaha sa naturang lugar na matagal nang inilalatag ng environmental groups.

Nauna rito, sinabi ng SMC na nakatakda silang magtayo ng multibillion pero flood control program para mapagaan ang taunang pagbaha sa Bulacan sa sandaling matanggap nila ang go signal para simulan ang proyekto.

Ayon kay Melissa Encanto-Tagarda, head ng government relations ng SMC, kumuha sila ng foreign partners na eksperto sa airport construction at safety designs. RNT 


80% ops capacity sa PUVs inapela ng mga negosyante

September 24, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Nanawagan ang Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) sa mga pampublikong transportasyon na mag-operate hanggang sa 80 percent capacity para sa unti-unting pagbubukas ng ekonomiya sa bansa.

 “Transportation is crucial to effectively revitalize businesses and help them recover. Many of our members continue to hurt even as they have been allowed to reopen because their workers are hampered by the lack of or absence of public transportation. Moreover, consumer demand continues to be low,” ani PCCI president Benedicto Yujuico.

“COVID-19 has been with us for 6 months now, and is not going away soon. We should not let it keep us hostage. Instead, we have to know how to move our way with the virus,” lahad pa nito.

Dapat din aniyang mahigpit na maipatupad ang hindi pagsasalita, walang pagkain, at paggamit ng cellphone sa loob ng pampublikong sasakyan.  RNT/FGDC


Comelec humirit ng dagdag-pondo para sa 2022 polls

September 24, 2020
Manila, Philippines-Humirit ang Commission on Elections ng mas malaking badyet para sa susunod na taon para sa pagbili ng bagong vote-counting machines para sa 2022 national elections.

Sa deliberasyon ng Kamara sa 2021 budget ng Comelec, sinabi ni Director James Jimenez na layunin ng Comelec na bumili ng  mas maraminga makina para matugunan ang inaasahang pagdagsa ng mga botante sa 2022.

Aniya, hindi lang ang edad ng makina ang problema kundi ang dami ng mga taong gagamit nito at inaasahan nilang darami ang botante dahil taon-taon naman talagang tumataas ang bilang ng mga botante.

Idinagdag pa ni Jimenez na kapag marami ang botante, nagsisiksikan sila sa isang makina  at hindi iyon safe pagdating sa sitwasyon ngayong pandemya.

Bukod sa pagtiyak na kakaunti lang ang taong gagamit ng iisang makina sa halalan, naghahanda rin ang eleksyon para masunod ang election safety protocols laban sa COVID-19 sakaling wala pa ring bakuna sa 2022.

Nanawagan din si Jimenez sa Kongreso na aksyunan ang nakabinbing panukala sa pagkakaroon ng alternatibong pamamaraan ng pagboto, tulad ng pagboto sa pamamagitan ng koreo.

Nabatid na ang orihinal na budget proposal ng Comelec ay P14.57B, subalit tinapyasan ito ng Department of Budget and Management at ginawang P14.34 bilyon. RNT 


Pinas dapat handa sa mga bagong teknolohiya sa COVID-19 test

September 24, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Iniulat na dapat maging handa ang Pilipinas sa mga pagbabago kaugnay ng teknolohiya sa COVID-19 test.

“Dapat po ang Pilipinas ay handa at mabilis din mag-adopt pero siyempre kailangan natin i-validate ‘yung accuracy at ‘yung efficiency nung mga test na ito,” ani Deputy Chief Implementer and Testing Czar Secretary Vince Dizon sa National Task Force press briefing.

“Meron tayong proseso sa Pilipinas, meron tayong mga eksperto,” punto pa nito.

Ayon pa kay Dizon, tiwala sila na dapat maging bukas ang Pilipinas sa mga bagong teknolohiya para sa mas maayos na mga resulta ng pagsusuri.

Batay kay Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion, suportado niya ang breath test mula sa Israel-based tech-company.

“This new testing innovation, on top of the saliva COVID-19 testing that we initially supported, will enhance the country’s testing arsenal, keep the economy open, and help our micro, small, and medium enterprises in different hard-hit sectors who are struggling the most. This will also ensure that we are using all available tools to combat the spread of the disease,” giit pa ni Concepcion. RNT/FGDC


African swine fever outbreak binabantayan sa 6 probinsya — Dar

September 24, 2020
Manila, Philippines — Patuloy na binabantayan ang African swine fever (ASF) sa mga probinsya ng Albay, Laguna, Quirino, Batangas, Quezon, at Cavite, ayon kay Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

“Ang mga kawani ng Kagawaran ng Pagsasaka ay nandiyan in partnership with the local government units na nag-iimplement ng elevated quarantine measures,” paliwanag ni Dar.

Nakahanda naman aniya ang P5,000 sa bawat baboy na isusuko para sa culling.

Nilinaw naman na hindi mapanganib ang ASF virus sa kalusugan ng tao. RNT/FGDC


