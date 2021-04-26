Paggamit ng Ivermectin palawigin habang wala pang bakuna – Marcos







MANILA, Philippines – Nagpahayag ng matinding pagkadismaya si Senador Panfilo Lacson sa pagbibigay gag order kay Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., sa red tagging nito sa community pantry organizer.

Ayon sa senador, dapat sibakin bilang spokesperson n g National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na lumagpas ang isyu hinggil sa pag-atake ni Parlade sa organizer ng community pantry patungo sa miyembro ng Senado.

“A temporary ‘gag order’ is thus not the appropriate response,” aniya.

Naunang ipinalabas ni National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., ang isang gag order na nagbabawal kay Parlade at Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy, na magsalita laban sa community pantries.

Inaakusahan nilang posibleng miyembro ng makakaliwang grupo ang ilang organizer ng community pantries base sa kanilang social media post at ilang interview.

Pero, sinabi ni Lacson na aktibong miyembro si Parlade ng Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas, at hindi siya pwedeng italaga sa anomang kapasidad sa posisyong sibilyan sa gobyerno alinsunod sa itinakda ng Art. XVI, Sec. 5, Paragraph 4 ng 1987 Constitution.

“That said, the AFP/DND should have heeded the call of the Senate to immediately recall him back to the AFP more than a month ago. He should be censured for dabbling in politics instead of just focusing on his inherent mission as commanding general of the Southern Luzon Command – that is, to fight threats such as terrorism and insurgency,” ayon kay Lacson, chairman ng Senate committee on national defense and security.

“Meanwhile, that as far as Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy is concerned, her political statements are her and the NTF-ELCAC’s responsibility to the Filipino people,” aniya. Ernie Reyes

