Pagiging malikhain sa pagtuturo hamon sa CHED

August 12, 2020 @1:53 PM
Manila, Philippines – Isinusulong ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang pagsusuot ng face shields ng mga empleyado sa kanilang workplaces, ayon kay Secretary Silvestre Bello III.
Sa isang panayam, kinumpirma ni Bello na sa Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) na magkakaroon ng meeting kasama si Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez at Health Secretary Francisco Duque III tungkol dito.
“Ginagawa pa namin ‘yung health protocol para sa workplaces. Siguro mako-confirm ‘yan mamayang hapon sa meeting ng IATF,” saad ni Bello.
Ang mga hindi naman susunod ay mahaharap sa kaukulang parusa.
Maaalalang kamakailan ay inanunsyo rin ang mandatoryong pagsusuot ng face shield sa lahat ng pampublikong transportasyon sa ilalim ng Department of Transportation Memorandum Circular No. 2020-014. RNT/FGDC
