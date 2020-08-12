Trending Now

Pagiging malikhain sa pagtuturo hamon sa CHED

August 12, 2020 @ 1:29 PM 24 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Pinakamalaking hamon ang paghahanda ng mga kawani ng kolehiyo at unibersidad ang paghahanda sa flexible learning sa gitna ng kinakaharap na pandemya, ayon sa Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

“Ang pinakamalaking problema talaga ay yung kahandaan ng mga faculty dahil maraming faculty members ang hindi gumagamit ng flexible learning dati, at ngayon ay nagka-crash course sila,” ani Chairman Prospero De Vera.

Maging aniya ang mga malalaking unibersidad ay nagkakaroon din ng mga problema sa pag-a-adjust sa kasalukuyang sitwasyon.

“Yung pagde-design ng syllabus at saka pag-develop ng materials ay mas madali,” lahad ni De Vera.

“Yung kakayanan ng teachers ay meron tayong concern.”

Usapin din aniya rito kung paano maka-a-adapt ang mga estudyante.

“Ang challenge, sa totoo lang, ay paano mo ia-adapt yung learning delivery system…dahil iba-iba ng katangian ng estudyante,” giit ni De Vera.

“Maaaring nasa relatively urban area ka, merong connectivity pero walang gadget yung mga estudyante at galing sila sa mahirap na pamilya. So hindi pwedeng gawing fully online ang delivery.” RNT/FGDC


Mandatoryong pagsusuot ng face shield sa workplaces isinusulong

August 12, 2020 @1:53 PM
Manila, Philippines – Isinusulong ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang pagsusuot ng face shields ng mga empleyado sa kanilang workplaces, ayon kay Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

Sa isang panayam, kinumpirma ni Bello na sa Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) na magkakaroon ng meeting kasama si Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez at Health Secretary Francisco Duque III tungkol dito.

“Ginagawa pa namin ‘yung health protocol para sa workplaces. Siguro mako-confirm ‘yan mamayang hapon sa meeting ng IATF,” saad ni Bello.

Ang mga hindi naman susunod ay mahaharap sa kaukulang parusa.

Maaalalang kamakailan ay inanunsyo rin ang mandatoryong pagsusuot ng face shield sa lahat ng pampublikong transportasyon sa ilalim ng Department of Transportation Memorandum Circular No. 2020-014. RNT/FGDC


Mas maraming TV network na mag-eere ng video lesson isinusulong ng DepEd

August 12, 2020 @1:45 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kasalukuyang nasa pag-uusap na ang Department of Education sa iba pang television networks na mai-broadcast ang video lessons na para sa elementarya hanggang high school bago ang pagbubukas ng klase sa Agosto 24.

“May mga kinakausap pa tayong iba’t ibang mga channels o TV networks para pagdating ng August 24 maraming channels ang magiging available,” ani DepEd Undersecretary Alain Pascua sa isang panayam.

Maaalalang inilunsad ng departamento ang 10-day trial ng DepEd TV sa IBC-13 at Solar Learning Channel kung saan mayroong mga video lectures na para sa iba’t ibang grade levels.

“Kaya tinitignan namin na baka maaring within the next few days ay maayos namin na hindi lang isang channel, kung pwedeng tatlong channels ang gagamitin ng DepEd, para mas mahaba ang oras ng talakayan sa bawat grade level,” lahad pa ni Pascua. RNT/FGDC


Lugi ng magbababoy sa ASF sa Cotabato lumobo sa P6.6M

August 12, 2020 @1:41 PM
Cotabato – Pumalo sa P6.6 milyon ang lugi sa Cotabato dulot ng African swine fever (ASF), ayon sa Office of the Provincial Veterinarian.

Sa datos, buhat noong Hulyo ay nasa 1,322 ulo na ng baboy ang isinailalim sa culling.

Kasama na rito ang bayan ng Arakan, Magpet at President Roxas.

Sa Arakan, nasa 301 pigs baboy ang naapektuhan ng culling sa Sitio Sentro Purok Side A at Side B sa Barangay Tumanding.

Gayundin ang 960 baboy mula sa President Roxas town.

Sa kabila nito, sinabi ng Department of Agriculture (DA) sa Region 12 na magbibigay sila ng tulong para sa mga naapektuhang taga-alaga.

Pahayag ni DA Regional Executive Director Arlan Mangelen, P5000 kada baboy na isinailalim sa culling ang kanilang ibibigay.

“Regardless of the number of hogs owned by the owner, we will pay them after we receive all documents to process the payment,” ani Mangelen.

Iniatas na rin ni Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco ang mahigpit na pagbabantay sa mga border ng lugar.

“I call on our people to help your provincial government. Let us all cooperate and subject ourselves and our vehicles to the checkpoints to prevent entry of ASF contaminated frozen products,” apela ni Catamco.

“I also ask our village officials to help combat the spread of ASF by closely monitoring the entry of frozen products in your place,” dagdag pa nito. RNT/FGDC


14 barangay sa Marawi City ni-lockdown

August 12, 2020 @1:26 PM
Lanao del Sur – Isinailalim sa lockdown ang 14 barangay sa Marawi City dahil sa patuloy na dumaraming kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 kahapon, August 11.

Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni Inter-Agency Task Force deputy chairperson sa Lanao del Sur Dr. Alinader Minalang na ipinatupad ang lockdown upang maiwasan na ang pagkalat ng virus.

“Na-notice natin nitong mga nakaraang araw mabilis ‘yung paglabas nitong mga positive cases. So this is a preemptive measure natin para mapigilan natin ‘yung pagkalat ng virus na ito sa Marawi City,” aniya.

Sa datos, mayroong 56 kumpirmadong kaso ng COVID-19 sa Marawi kung saan 16 ang nananatiling aktibo.

Narito ang listahan ng mga isasailalim sa lockdown:

Bo. Green
Gadongan
Sugod Proper
Bito Buadi Parba
Biaba Damag
Datu Saber
Tuca
Moncado Kadingilan
Panggao Saduc
Bagon
Matampay
Papandayan Caniogan
Raya Saduc
Marawi Poblacion

RNT/FGDC


ICU capacity papalo na sa danger level

August 12, 2020 @1:17 PM
Manila, Philippines – Maaaring pumalo ang kapasidad ng Intensive Care Units (ICU) sa mga ospital sa “danger levels” sa susunod na linggo kung hindi ito madaragdagan, ayon sa House committee.

Nagbabala si House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Joey Salceda sa Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) na ang ICUs noong nakaraang linggo ay nasa 70 percent na ng danger level na itinakda ng Health Department.

“My outbreak science team and I ran the numbers. When the national numbers hit 70% occupancy, some regions face even tougher conditions, because that’s a national average that includes lower rates from non-critical regions,” aniya.

Dagdag pa nito, ang pagpapatupad ng modified enhanced community quarantine sa Metro Manila at karatig probinsya ay oportunidad para ma-boost ang kapasidad ng isang ospital.

Sa datos na inihayag ni Salceda, kakailanganin pa ang nasa 642 ICU beds; 4,450 isolation beds; 2,897 ward beds; at 240 mechanical ventilators sa ikatlong kwarter ng taon upang hindi na pumalo pa sa 70 percent danger level. RNT/FGDC


