Trending Now

Paglilinaw nina Binay, Win sa Marcos Day Bill: ‘Di kami bomoto ng yes

Paglilinaw nina Binay, Win sa Marcos Day Bill: ‘Di kami bomoto ng yes

October 29, 2020 @ 9:11 AM 2 hours ago
Views: 32
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Taliwas sa umiikot sa social media, nilinaw nina Senador Nancy Binay at Sherwin Gatchalian na hindi sila bomoto pabor sa panukalang ideklara ang September 11 bilang special non-working holiday bilang President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Day sa Ilocos Norte.

Sa magkahiwalay na pahayag, sinabi nina Binay at Gatchalian na walang nangyaring botohan sa House Bill No. 7137 bagkus ipinababalik  ito sa komite upang sumailalim sa pagsusuri ng technical working group (TWG).

“Contrary to reports circulating online, I did not vote for the approval of House Bill No. 7137 which aims to declare September 11 a special non-working holiday in observance of the “President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Day” in Ilocos Norte,” ayon kay Binay.

Aniya, kailangan nyang umalis sa hybrid hearing ng Senate committee on local government sa pamumuno ni Senador Francis “Tol” Tolentino matapos ang diskusyon sa re-districting ng lalawigan ng Bulacan dahil mayroon siyang meeting.

 “Thus, I was no longer a part of the hearing when House Bill No. 7137 was tackled and discussed,” ayon kay Binay.

“I wish to reiterate that I did not vote for the approval of the bill and will not support any bill that would cause historical revisionism,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa kanyang panig, sinabi ni Gatchalian na hindi rin siya bomoto upang aprubahan ang panukala na inilathala ng ilang media organization.

“Let me go straight to the point. I did not vote for the approval of the proposed Marcos Day in Ilocos Norte contrary to what some media organizations published,” ayon kay Gatchalian.

“I merely moved to have the bill, along with other local bills, tackled by the Local Government Committee in last Monday’s hearing, subjected to further study by the technical working group (TWG),” giit pa ni Gatchalian.

Aniya, naritoang eksaktong pananalita na kanyang isinagawa sa naturang pagdinig: “I’m moving for an omnibus endorsement to the TWG to reconcile the different versions and also to request for position papers from the resource persons. I so move.”

“Placing the bills under TWG is not tantamount to its approval. Approval of the bill takes place on the plenary floor with majority of the senators voting on the measure. Records of the proceedings can confirm that no “voting” took place in the said hearing.  I hope this clarifies the misleading news,” ayon sa mambabatas. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

Amihan magdadala ng kalat-kalat na pag-ulan sa Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Batanes, Cagayan

October 29, 2020 @10:57 AM
Views: 25
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Makararanas ng kalat-kalat na pag-ulan sa Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Batanes, Cagayan dala ng amihan, ayon sa PAGASA.

Habang ang Caraga, at Davao Region naman ay makararanas ng kalat-kalat na pag-ulan dala ng Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

Samantala, ang Metro Manila at nalalabing bahagi ng bansa ay magiging bahagyang hanggang sa maulap na may panaka-nakang pag-ulan dala ng localized thunderstorms.

Posible ang pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa sa tuwing lalakas ang buhos ng ulan.

Magiging bahagya hanggang sa malalakas ang hangin sa Luzon na umiihip sa hilagang-silangan patungong silangan habang katamtaman hanggang sa malakas ang alon sa karagatan.

Sa Visayas at Mindanao naman ay magiging mahina hanggang sa katamtaman ang ihip ng hangin sa direksyong hilagang-silangan patungong hilaga habang mahina hanggang sa katamtaman ang alon.

Samantala, namataan ang Tropical Storm Goni sa 1,705 kilometro ng gitnang Luzon na may maximum sustained winds na 65 kph at may bugsong aabot sa 80 kph at gumagalaw patungong kanluran sa bilis na 10 kph. RNT/ELM


  •  
  •  
  •  

Tradisyunal na pahalik, gagawing”patanaw” lang

October 29, 2020 @10:43 AM
Views: 27
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Hindi na rin mangyayari ang tradisyunal na pahalik sa imahe ng Itim  na Nazareno sa Kapistahan ng Quiapo  sa Enero.
Ayon kay  Monsignor Hernando Coronel, imbes ang tradisyunal na pahalik, “patanaw” ang gagawin kung saan ilalabas ang imahen sa balkonahe ng Quiapo Church.
Ang desisyong ito  ng pamunuan ng Quiapo ay bilang pag-iingat na rin sa pandemya habang patuloy pa rin ang pagtaas ng kaso ng Covid-19 sa bansa.
Ang “patanaw” sa imahe ay sisimulan sa Disyembre .
Sinabi ni Coronel na iba ang pahalik dahil ito ay napupunasan at nahahawakan kumpara sa patanaw na makikita mo lamang sa di kalayuan ang imahe ng Nazareno.
Ayon kay Coronel, magkakaroon din ng online misa ang simbahan na pangangasiwaan ni Bishop Broderick Pabillo.
Nakiusap ang Obispo sa mga mananampalataya na unawain ang sitwasyon dahil sa kinakaharap na pandemya.
Ito ang kauna-unahang pagkakataong kinansela ang Traslacion sa loob ng 234 taon.
Sa anunsiyo ng Manila Public Information Office, nagkasundo ang lokal na pamahalaan at ang simbahan na kanselahin ang Traslacion na gaganapin sana sa Enero 9 dahil sa patuloy na banta ng COVID-19.
Tulad ng kinagawian at tradisyon, ang Kapistahan ng Quiapo ay dinadagsa ng mga mananampalataya dahil na rin sa Prusisyon ng mga replica, Pahalik at  Traslacion  na bahagi sa pagdiriwang ng Patron ng Quiapo.(Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)

  •  
  •  
  •  

Sec. Villar suportado ang kampanya vs korapsyon

October 29, 2020 @10:25 AM
Views: 41
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ni Department of Public Works and Highways o DPWH Sec. Mark Villar na susuportahan nito ang kampanya laban sa korupsyon sa gobyerno.

Ito ay kasunod nang bagong kautosan ng Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Department of Justice na pangunahan ang imbestigasyon sa mga alegaayon ng katiwalian sa pamahalaan.

Sinabi ng kalihim na sa kanilang ahensya ay may ginagawa na ring internal investigation at kanyang   tinututukan dahil sa mga akusasyon ng katiwalian partikular umano sa mga project engineers at contractors.

Aminado naman si Villar na magiging hamon pa rin sa DPWH kung papaano mapapabuti ang serbisyo bagamat tiwala pa rin sa kanya ang pangulo.

Nagbabala ang kalihim  sa mga tiwaling opisyal at kawani na sila ay mapapanagot sa batas dahil hindi aniy “for show” ang pagsisiyasat ng task force ng DPWH.

Inaasahan na rin aniya na may mga tao ng DPWH na masususpinde o mapapatawan ng floating status, depende sa kalalabasan ng imbestigasyon ng task force ng ahensya at base sa mga ebidensya.(Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


  •  
  •  
  •  

Utang ng PhilHealth kayang bayaran nang buo

October 29, 2020 @10:12 AM
Views: 33
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ng Malakanyang na  walang problema sa usapin ng pondo ang pamahalaan para mabayaran ang utang ng PHILHEALTH sa Philippine National Red Cross.

Giit ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na kung sa kakayahang magbayad ng gobyerno para ayusin na ang atraso sa PNRC ay kaya naman nito.

Iyon nga lamang ay kailangan lang na may daanang procedures alinsunod o subject to government audit rules.

Mayroon  lang umanong dapat plantsahin sang-ayon sa panuntunan ng Commission on Audit o COA.

“Nandiyan po talaga ang pondo, kaya lang hindi naman mabayaran iyong 100% kasi ang legal opinion po ng DOJ subject to submission of requirements at saka subject to government audit rules ‘no.

So mayroon lang pong paplantsahin sang-ayon nga sa mga rules din ng COA. Pero kung nag-offer na po ang PhilHealth 50%, kung tinanggap na po iyon matagal na pong bayad iyong 50%. Pero ang gusto po ng Red Cross ay 100% ang mababayaran,” paliwanag ni Sec. Roque.

Maliban dito ay inihirit din ni Sec. Roque na dapat din sanang magkaruon ng reconciliation sa halaga ng testing na siningil sa mga nai- swab ng PNRC.

Mas mababa dapat ang ibawas sa PHILHEALTH kung ang machine na ginamit sa isang nagpa- test  ay donation kasama na ang testing kits.

“Well, kailangan po siguro mag-reconciliation. Kasi ang aking paningin diyan iba-iba kasi ang halaga ng testing depende kung donated iyong machine at depende kung donated iyong testing kit,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

“Bagama’t ang case rate po ay P3,500 pero mas mababa po talaga ang dapat masingil sa PhilHealth kung ang machine po ay donated at ang testing kits nga po ay donated. Sa tingin ko reconciliation lang iyan so wala pong problema iyan. Ang gobyerno naman po eh, kaya nga po napakaimportante nang tinatawag nilang sovereign guarantee right, kahit gaano ka kahirap, kahit gaano ka kayaman basta naman gobyerno ang nag-assure na magbabayad eh tinatanggap po iyang assurance na iyan dahil hindi naman po tayo mauubusan ng pera,” dagdag na pahayag nito. Kris Jose


  •  
  •  
  •  

PDu30 bumisita sa puntod ng kanyang mga magulang sa Davao

October 29, 2020 @9:58 AM
Views: 34
  •  
  •  
  •  

Davao City, Philippines – Nagawa na ni Pangulong  Rodrigo Roa  Duterte na bisitahin ang puntod ng kaniyang mga magulang sa Davao City.

Sa text message  ni Senador Bong Go, sinabi nito na bandang alas-6:00 ng gabi, kagabi, araw ng Miyerkules nang bisitahin ng Pangulo ang puntod ng kanyang mga magulang.

Ito’y  isang araw bago ang simula ng isang linggong pagsasarado ng mga sementeryo at crematoriums sa bansa dahil sa patuloy na banta ng COVID-19.

Base  mga larawan na ibinahagi ni  Go, makikitang nakasuot ng face mask ang Pangulo kung saan hawak ang mga lumang litrato ng kaniyang mga magulang.

Matatandaang sa kaniyang public address noong Martes ay nanawagan ang Pangulo ng mapayapa at ligtas na paggunita sa Undas.

Samantala, ipinaalala naman  ng Department of the Interior and Local Government na sarado ang mga sementeryo, memorial parks at kolombaryo mula ngayong araw,  October 29-November 4.

Ito ay alinsunod sa kautusan ng Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases upang maiwasan ang pagtitipon ng maraming tao sa panahon ng COVID-19.

Dahil dito ay nakiusap si DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya sa publiko na makipagtulungan upang maiwasan ang siksikan sa mga sementeryo, memorial parks at kolombaryo lalo na at huling araw na ngayon bago magsara ang mga ito ngayong araw.

Sinabi ni Malaya na nasa 30% lamang ng capacity ng mga sementeryo, kolombaryo at memorial parks ang papayagan, at dapat ay masunod ang minimum health standards.

Ibinahagi naman ng opisyal na sa kanilang pag-momonitor ay sumusunod naman ang mga tao sa mga polisiya. Kris Jose


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...