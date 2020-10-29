Paglilinaw nina Binay, Win sa Marcos Day Bill: ‘Di kami bomoto ng yes

2 hours ago







Manila, Philippines – Taliwas sa umiikot sa social media, nilinaw nina Senador Nancy Binay at Sherwin Gatchalian na hindi sila bomoto pabor sa panukalang ideklara ang September 11 bilang special non-working holiday bilang President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Day sa Ilocos Norte.

Sa magkahiwalay na pahayag, sinabi nina Binay at Gatchalian na walang nangyaring botohan sa House Bill No. 7137 bagkus ipinababalik ito sa komite upang sumailalim sa pagsusuri ng technical working group (TWG).

“Contrary to reports circulating online, I did not vote for the approval of House Bill No. 7137 which aims to declare September 11 a special non-working holiday in observance of the “President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Day” in Ilocos Norte,” ayon kay Binay.

Aniya, kailangan nyang umalis sa hybrid hearing ng Senate committee on local government sa pamumuno ni Senador Francis “Tol” Tolentino matapos ang diskusyon sa re-districting ng lalawigan ng Bulacan dahil mayroon siyang meeting.

“Thus, I was no longer a part of the hearing when House Bill No. 7137 was tackled and discussed,” ayon kay Binay.

“I wish to reiterate that I did not vote for the approval of the bill and will not support any bill that would cause historical revisionism,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa kanyang panig, sinabi ni Gatchalian na hindi rin siya bomoto upang aprubahan ang panukala na inilathala ng ilang media organization.

“Let me go straight to the point. I did not vote for the approval of the proposed Marcos Day in Ilocos Norte contrary to what some media organizations published,” ayon kay Gatchalian.

“I merely moved to have the bill, along with other local bills, tackled by the Local Government Committee in last Monday’s hearing, subjected to further study by the technical working group (TWG),” giit pa ni Gatchalian.

Aniya, naritoang eksaktong pananalita na kanyang isinagawa sa naturang pagdinig: “I’m moving for an omnibus endorsement to the TWG to reconcile the different versions and also to request for position papers from the resource persons. I so move.”

“Placing the bills under TWG is not tantamount to its approval. Approval of the bill takes place on the plenary floor with majority of the senators voting on the measure. Records of the proceedings can confirm that no “voting” took place in the said hearing. I hope this clarifies the misleading news,” ayon sa mambabatas. Ernie Reyes

