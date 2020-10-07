Pagpasa ng 2021 budget dinaan sa santong paspasan ni Cayetano at mga kabig nito – Velasco
Manila, Philippines – Dapat panagutin si House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano at mga kaalyado nito sa ginawang pagpasang pagpasa sa 2021 national budget na hindi idinaan sa tamang budget process na paglabag sa Konstitusyon.
Ito ang iginiit ni Marinduque Rep Lord Allan Velasco kung saan hindi umano nabusisi ng mayorya ng mga mambabatas ang 2021 budget na agad ipinasa ni Cayetano at mga minions nito para na rin sa kanilang pansariling interes.
“ Speaker Cayetano and his minions deserve collective condemnation by the collegial body and should be held accountable.The railroading is contrary to the Speaker’s commitment for a national spending package that is open, transparent and meaningful and beneficial for the Filipino people”pahayag ni Velasco.
Ipinunto pa ni Velasco na hindi dumaan sa sponsorship, debate at amendments ang budget, mali din na suspendihin ang sesyon mula October 6 hanggang Nobyembre 16 na syang ginawa ng grupo ni Cayetano gayong sa Congress Calendar ay dapat sa October 17 pa ang simula ng break.
“Haphazard declaration of the suspension of session contradicts and violates the provisions of the Constitution on the inter-parliamentary courtesy, as Congress is composed of two (2) chambers where suspension of that long period of time must be with consent of the Senate of the Philippines in accordance with Sec 16, Article 6 of the 1987 Constitution”paliwanag ni Velasco.
Malinaw umano na ang pagmamaniobra ni Cayetano ng House Rules and Calendar ay resulta ng kabiguan nito na makuha ang suporta ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at ang hindi nito matanggap na turnover na ng Speakership sa pagitan nila sa darating na October14.
“The unilateral acts of Speaker Cayetano clearly translates to the loss of confidence by majority House members on him upon him as he knows that the Super Majority Coalition is no longer with him in view of the glaring and blatant inequities in the district budget allocation for 2020 and 2021 where the lion shares only belong to few Congressmen who are his allies and minions”dagdag pa nito.
Giit pa nito, ang ginagawa ni Cayetano sa Kamara ay pagpapakita ng kagustuhan nito na manatili sa kapangyarihan.
Matatandaan na sa naging sesyon kahapon ay nagmosyon si Cayetano na ipasa sa ikalawang pagbasa ang 2021 P4.5T national budget bagamat may mga deliberasyon pang isinasagawa sa budget, kasabay nito ay nagmosyon si Deputy Majority Leader Xavier Jesus Romualdo na suspendihin ang sesyon ng Kamara hanggang November 16.
Dahil sa suspendido ang sesyon ng Kamara ay nakabinbin naman ang usapin kung magkakaroon ng turnover sa Speakeship. Gail Mendoza
Manila, Philippines – Ipamamahagi ng libre ang 125,000 Beep cards sa mga nangangailangan ayon sa AF Payments Inc. (AFPI)
“This offer has been made possible by our shareholders and business groups, who graciously donated the needed funds to pay for up to 125,000 free cards,” ayon sa AFPI.
Ito ay matapos ipag-utos ni Pangulang Duterte sa public address nito na ipamahagi ang Beep card ng libre.
“Card lang naman ‘yan, ibigay na ‘yan libre. Bakit pabayaran pa ‘yan, we are wasting so many billions to corruption. Tapos ‘yan hindi mabigay?” giit ng Pangulo.
Matatandaang sinuspinde ang mandatoryong paggamit ng Beep card matapos tumanggi ang API, ang manufacturer ng Beep card na tapyasin ang bayad sa card.
Maliban sa pamimigay ng 125,000 libreng card, maglulunsad din ang naturang operator ng QR code ticketing system. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Ayon sa World Health Organization (WHO) magkakaroon na ng bakuna sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19) bago matapos ang taon, base sa ulat ng Reuters.
“We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope,” ani WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Naglunsad din ng real-time review ang EU health regulator para sa bakuna kontra COVID-19 na binuo ng Pfizer at BioNTech matapos ang pag-anunsyo ng AstraZeneca nitong nakaraang linggo.
Sa kasalukuyan, siyam na bakuna ang nasa ilalim ng COVAX global vaccine facility na naglalayong maghatid ng 2 bilyong dose ng bakuna bago matapos ang 2021.
“Especially for the vaccines and other products which are in the pipeline, the most important tool is political commitment from our leaders especially in the equitable distribution of the vaccines,” saad ni Tedros.
“We need each other, we need solidarity and we need to use all the energy we have to fight the virus,” dagdag nito. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Siniguro ni Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano na maaaprubahan ng Kamara ang 2021 budget sa Nobyembre 16.
“Ang mangyayari ngayon niyan, we will be working, we will not be taking a break and on November 16, we will be voting on third reading,” ayon kay Cayetano sa Facebook Live nito.
“Before that, meron nang consent nung mga majority ng kongresista dahil ipapakita ko sa kanila isa-isa at yung budget. And that’s how I was able to promise the Filipino people na very transparent,” aniya.
Nauna nang plano ng Kamara na ipasa sa ikalawang pagbasa ang badyet sa Biyernes at sa Oktubre 14 para sa ikatlong pagbasa nito.
“I’m asking for the understanding of our beloved Senate President [Vicente Sotto III] and of the whole Senate. I don’t think hindi niyo magagawa, hindi nyo maipapasa [ang budget], isang araw lang pinag-usapan natin,” saad ni Cayetano.
“Ang isang araw naman po siguro ay hindi tamang excuse para hindi ipasa but as I’ve said… I’d like to assure ang mahal nating Pangulo, nakita nyo po yung numbers, nakita nyo naman po unanimous, hindi namin maipapasa itong budget kung walang numbers,” dagdag nito.
Ayon pa dito na bagamat suspendido ang sesyon ay makikipag-ugnayan ang mga kalihim ng bawat departamento upang pag-usapan ang badyet.
Hinimok din nito ang mga senador na tulungan ang Kamara sa gitna ng bakasyon.
“Join us, Cong. Velasco, my office is open to you, we will give you the schedule of the different departments and congressmen that will be talking to, para yung small committee maayos yung amendments and November 16 makuha nung Senado ang budget na ito,” lahad ni Cayetano. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines- Mukhang hindi bibitawan ng Kapuso network si Kris Bernal bilang homegrown talent nila.
Obviously, kahit wala ng kontrata sa naturang istasyon ang byuti ni Kris ay sunod-sunod pa rin ang mga offers sa kanya ng GMA 7.
In fact, may nakalinya na siyang gagawin para sa isang drama anthology sa Kapuso.
Labis na nasiyahan si Kris sa patuloy na pagtitiwala sa kanya ng mother network. Pero sa kabila pala ng kasiyahan ng aktres ay may munti pala silang ‘di pagkakaunawaan ng kanyang fiance.
Ayaw pala ng boyfriend ni Kris na magbalik siya sa taping at mga shows dahil may posibilidad na mahawaan siya ng Covid 19.
“Actually hindi ako pinayagan ng fiancé ko but then I told him na this is my job, eh.
“Kung hindi ko ito tatanggapin, ano na lang ang gagawin ko? Ano pa ang pwede kong gawing trabaho?
“He didn’t allow me to do taping but he got no choice. I have to work, it’s my job, I’m sorry.
“I mean, I have my business pero hindi naman siya enough to sustain me, hindi naman ito malaking negosyo, ‘di ba?
“So I really have to work and this is my passion. Gusto kong magtrabaho but talagang extra, extra, extra careful,” pahayag ni Kris. Wally Peralta
Manila, Philippines – Iminungkahi ni Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto na isama ang corporate tax sa panukalang Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE).
“Why should a micro enterprise and a large enterprise pay the same rate? Why can’t we adopt two, three, four, maximum of different rates?” giit ni Recto.
“If we adopt a single rate lang, it benefits kasi the large guys eh. If we adopt a more progressive rate, then it benefits more MSMEs [micro, small, and medium enterprises] who need it most,” dagdag nito.
Ang CREATE bill ay naglalayong bawasan ang income tax ng 25 porsyento mula sa kasalukuyang 30 porsyento.
Aniya dapat magkaroon ng tax schedule kung saan ang tapyas sa income tax ay depende sa kita ng isang negosyo.
“Halimbawa, P3 million and below ‘yun ang definition natin ng micro, basta P3 million and below ang tax rate mo 10%; kapag ang asset mo P3 million to P15 million, ang tax rate mo 15%; kapag ang asset mo P15 million to P100 million, ang tax rate mo 20%; kapag ang asset mo P100 million and above, 25%,” paliwanag ni Recto.
Samantala, sumang-ayon naman ang dating chief ng National Economic and Development Authority sa mungkahi ni Recto na progressive tax schedule na makatutulong sa klarong database ng mga negosyo sa bansa.
“It’s equitable and then you are equipping the government [with] more information, more data for planning purposes moving forward,” aniya.
Ayon naman kay Senate Ways and Means Committee chairperson Pia Cayetano na pag-aaralan nila ito sa posibleng pag-amyenda.
“I think it’s time has come for the Philippines considering the challenges we are faced under the pandemic and social inequality in all its forms today,” saad ni Recto.
Una nang sinabi ng senado na ipapasa nila ang naturang panukala sa ikatlong pagdinig. RNT/ELM