Pagpasa sa mga stude bilang malasakit, pag-unawa sa mga guro, magulang

August 21, 2020 @ 11:43 AM 18 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ni Senador Bong Go na ang malasakit at pang-unawa sa mga guro, estudyante at kanilang pamilya ang dahilan kaya niya nasabi na sana ay wala na lang bumagsak ngayong school year.

Ipinaliwanag ni Go na hangad niya lang na hindi na ma-pressure ang mga estudyante at kanilang mga pamilya dahil hindi normal ang sitwasyon dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic.

Sinabi ni Go na habang sinisikap ng pamahalaan na ma-improve ang education system sa bansa at mawala ang gap sa pag-aaral, ayaw naman din nilang makadagdag pa sa stress na dinadanas ng maraming Pinoy.

Ayon kay Go, isa lang din naman ito sa mga suhestiyon, ang mahalaga ay hindi kalawangin ang mga estudyante at tuloy tuloy ang kanilang pag-aaral.

Dagdag ni Go, karamihan ng sector ng lipunan ay apektado ng pandemic kaya dapat maglaan ang gobyerno ng sapat na panahon para maka-recover at makapag-adjust ang mga Filipino.

Matatandaang isa si Go sa mga nagsulong na ipagpaliban muna ang pagbubukas ng klase sa mga eskuwelahan na nakatakda sana sa August 24 na kalaunan ay itikda sa October 5. Kris Jose


POGOs papayagan upang dagdag-pondo sa COVID fight

August 21, 2020 @11:55 AM
Manila, Philippines – Papayagan angPhilippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) na mag-operate bilang isang potensyal na makukuhanan ng pondo ngayong pandemya.

Paliwanag ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, sa ilalim ng Bayanihan to Recover as One bill, kukunin ang pondo mula sa franchise tax ng POGOs.

“Dati sa P100 [na taya], kung magkano lang ang panalo iyan lang ang babawasan [ng tax],” aniya sa isang panayam.

Gagamitin ang official exchange rate sa reporting ng POGO income upang maging malinaw sa lahat.

“Kung ito’y hindi tama, puwedeng isara ang POGO at puwede pang may kaso na fraudulent tax return,” babala ni Drilon.

Bukod pa rito, magmumula rin ang pondo ng Bayanihan 2 bill sa savings ng 2020 budget kasama na ang state-run corporations atTourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA). RNT/FGDC


Pokwang humagulgol sa mediacon!

August 21, 2020 @11:35 AM
Manila, Philippines – Nagulat ang mga katabi ni Pokwang na sina Paolo Ballesteros at Wally Bayola nang bigla na lang humagulgol ang komedyanteng so Pokwang sa mediacon ng bagong gameshow ng TV5, ang ‘Fill in The Blank.’

Hindi kasi naiwasan ni Pokwang na maalala ang pag-suspend ng kanyang kontrata sa ABS CBN nang tuluyan nang nasara ang channel 2 ilang buwan na ang nakararaan.

Siya raw kasi ang pinaka-unang artista sa ABS CBN na sinabihang wala na siyang kontrata na naging dahilan upang maging maagap siya at nakapaghanap agad ng ibang trabaho.

“Dahil maaga po nila ako sinabihan, maaga po akong nakapag-decide, nakapag-isip para po sa pamilya ko.

“Kasi hindi po ako puwedeng huminto. Hindi po ako puwedeng ngumanga. Marami pong umaasa sa akin.

“Sa isang banda, hindi ko po dapat ikatampo ‘yun…

“At least, maaga akong nasabihan, maaga ko pong naihanda ‘yung sarili ko, maaga ko pong naisalba ‘yung pamilya ko,” ang lumuluha na niyang kuwento.

As of the moment ay may dalawang bagong programang iprinodyus ang Cignal Entertainment at Archangel Media Media, Inc. para sa TV 5 kung saan host si Pokwang.

Si Powkie ay host ng game show na ‘Fill in the Bank’ kasama si Jose Manalo at isa rin siya sa mga hosts ng talk show na ‘Chika Besh’ kasama sina Pauleen Luna-Sotto at Ria Atayde.

Ang ‘Fill in the Bank’ ay napapanood tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules, at Biyernes, 7:30PM at ang ‘Chika Besh’ naman ay tuwing alas-diyes ng umaga, Lunes hanggang Biyernes.

Dahil sa mga blessings na natatanggap ni Pokwang sa gitna ng pandemya ay walang tigil siyang nagpasalamat sa mga taong nasa nagtitiwala sa kanya.

“Thank you po talaga sa APT and Archangel production na nagbukas ng pintuan nila. Buti na lang at may sumalo agad sa akin.

“Pero hindi mawawala siyempre kung ano ‘yung nagawa sa akin ng ABS, sobrang thank you po talaga,” sabi pa ng komedyana.

Aminado naman si Pokwang na may mga kasamahan siyang artista na hanggang ngayon ay wala pa ring tranago ngunit suportado naman siya sa kung anoman ang nangyayari sa career niya ngayon.

“Naintindohan nila ako nang sobra. Very thankful ako at napaka-supportive nila kung saan man ako ngayon,” say pa niya. Joey Sarmiento


Malakanyang, nakiisa sa pagdiriwang ng Ninoy Aquino Day

August 21, 2020 @11:30 AM
Manila, Philippines – Nakiisa ang Malakanyang sa sambayanang filipino na nagdiriwang ngayon ng Ninoy Aquino Day.

Sa naging mensahe ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte, ngayong araw aniya ay dinadakila ang namayapang Senador Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., na ang buhay, trabaho at epekto ng pamamahala ay nakapag-paangat ng buhay ng mas nakararami partikular na ang mga api at marginalized.

“As this important occasion is remembered during this tine that we are facing a global public health crisis, may we emulate Ninoy’s courage and patriotism so we may all be heroes through acts of discipline, goodwill and social responsibility,” ayon kay Pangulong Duterte.

Kaya ang panawagan ng Pangulo sa mga mamamayang filipino ay makipagtulungan sa pamahalaan upang pamanatili ang sarili, pamilya at komunidad na ligtas.

Mangyari rin aniya na maging mapagbigay o makapagbahagi ng resources sa mga kapos sa panahon ngayon ng pagsubok. Kris Jose


Jolo shooting ‘di konektado sa droga – Sobejana

August 21, 2020 @11:19 AM
Manila, Philippines – Nanindigan si Army chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana na wala sa apat na militar na namatay sa Jolo, Sulu shooting ang sangkot sa iligat na droga.

Sa ulat, iniuugnay ang isa sa nasawing sundalo na si Cpl. Abdal Asula sa drug trade.

Kaugnay nito ay agad iniutos ni Sobejana ang imbestigasyon laban sa akusasyon.

“There was a rumor that he was involved so I had that investigated when I was Wesmincom commander through the 11th Infantry Division,” ani Sobejana.

“Nothing came out that Cpl. Asula had involvement with any illegal drug syndicate, if there was one existing in Jolo.”

Samantala, hinamon din ni Sobejana si Police Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, hepe ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region sa Muslim Mindanao police na patunayan ang mga ibinabatong isyu.

“The burden of proof is with them, to prove that Cpl. Asula was involved in illegal drugs. The Army has its internal cleansing and we saw that [Asula] had no involvement. Now with this allegation, Brig. Gen. Abu has the burden of proof that there was involvement.” RNT/FGDC


Temporary shelter ng Caloocan medical workers sinagot ng LGU

August 21, 2020 @11:08 AM
Manila, Philippines – Naglaan ng mga silid sa isang hotel ang Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Caloocan para sa mga empleyado ng Caloocan City Medical Center (CCMC) na nais ng pansamantalang matutuluyan ngayong may pandemya.

Bukod sa temporary shelter na tutugunan ng Pamahalaang Lungsod, patuloy din ang paghahatid-sundo sa ating mga medical staff sakay ng shuttle service papasok ng trabaho at pauwi ng Meaco Royal Hotel.

“Ang hakbang na ito ay para sa kaligtasan ng kanilang pamilya, nang sa gayon ay hindi na sila mag-aalala na maaari silang makapag-uwi ng virus at mahawan ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay,” pahayag ni Mayor Oca Malapitan.

“Lubos tayong nagpapasalamat sa kanilang sakripisyo at dedikasyon sa trabaho. Hindi natin ipinagsasawalang-bahala at patuloy natin pinakikinggan ang hinaing ng ating mga medical worker sa panahon ng Covid-19,” diin ni Mayor Oca.

Sa kasalukuyan ay nasa 60 medical staff ng CCMC ang pansamantalang tumutuloy na sa nasabing temporary shelter. Merly Iral


