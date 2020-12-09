Trending Now

Pagpasok ng mga turista sa Boracay hinihigpitan pa

Pagpasok ng mga turista sa Boracay hinihigpitan pa

December 9, 2020 @ 2:30 PM 46 mins ago
Views: 63
  •  
  •  
  •  

Aklan — Hihigpitan pa ang seguridad at ang pagpapapasok ng mga turista lalo pa sa darating na Kapaskuhan.

Kasalukuyang mas pinaigting pa ang paghahanap sa travel document matapos matiklo ang anim na magkakasamang turista kung saan lima sa kanila ay gumamit ng pekeng swab test results.

Giit ni Aklan Governor Florencio Miraflores, hindi na sana dapat mangyari ulit ang insidente upang mapanatiling ligtas sa COVID-19 ang isla ng Boracay.

“Ang instruction ko sa ating validation center na dapat  dagdagan nila ang kanilang mga safeguards na hindi dapat maulit itong nangyari sa mga turista na pumasok dito na pineke, talagang pineke nila ang kanilang RT PCR Test. Sana hindi na maulit ito,” punto ni Miraflores.

Base sa Malay Tourism Office, sa datos ng December 1 – 3, 2020 umabot sa kabuuang 1, 646 ang mga turistang bumisita sa Boracay.

Nasa 965 sa mga ito ay galing ng National Capital Region; 297 ang mga Aklanon; at ang iba ay galing sa ibat ibang lalawigan sa Western Visayas. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

P4.5T 2021 national budget, niratipikahan ng Senado

December 9, 2020 @3:06 PM
Views: 21
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Tuluyan nang niratipikahan ng Senado ang P4.5 trilyong pambansang badyet sa 2021 kasama ang pambili ng bakuna laban sa corona virus 2019, ayon kay Senador Grace Poe.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Poe na nasa takdang panahon ang pagpasa ng 2021 budget, tumutudla at laser-focus sa ating mamamayan na lubhang naapektuhan ng pandemya.

 “It seeks to respond to real needs for better health protection, equal access to quality education, efficient transportation and infrastructure and inclusive social protection,” aniya.

Base sa talaan ng Senate committee on finance na pinamumuan ni Senador Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, nanguna ang Department of Education (DepEd) sa nakakuha ng pinakamalaking budget na umabot sa P708 bilyon.

Sumunod dito ang Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), P694.8 bilyon; at sinundan ng health sector (Department of Health, PhilHealth, specialty hospital. PITAHC, bakuna at HFEP), P287.5 bilyon.

Pang-apat ang Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), P247.5 bilyon; Department of National Defense (DND), P205.5 bilyon; Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), P176.6 bilyon; Department of Transportation (DOTr), P87.4 bilyon.

Nakakuha naman ng P68.6 bilyon ang Department of Agriculture (DA); P44.1 bilyon ang Judiciary at P36.6 bilyon ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Base kay Angara, naglaan ang Kongreso ng P70 bilyon sa unprogrammed fund upang ipambili ng bakuna bukod pa sa P10 bilyon na standby fund sa Bayanihan 2 at P2.5 bilyon sa kasalukuyang budget ng Department of Health (DOH).

“Under the budget for 2021, there is P72.5 billion total for vaccines while under the Bayanihan 2, there is P10 billion so the total of P82.5 billion once the budget is passed into law.”

Samantala, sinabi pa ni Poe na tumanggap ng malaking pondo ang  cash-for-work program para sa manggagawa at OFW na nawalan ng trabaho.

 “As our greatest human resources, the Filipino workers will fuel the revival of the economy,” lahad ni Poe.

“Funds will also be poured in to set up the National Broadband Infrastructure for better, accessible and affordable internet services — a valuable necessity to workers, students and businesses in this new normal,” paliwanag pa ng mambabatas.

Aniya, hindi dapat titigil ang kanilang trabaho dito.

“ The task of overseeing the responsible, prompt and honest spending rests on all of us. This way, we can use the budget as a lifeline to emerge stronger from this crisis.”

“We trust the administration sees Congress eye-to-eye on this aspiration.” Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

Bebot, construction worker tiklo sa buy-bust

December 9, 2020 @3:05 PM
Views: 55
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Shoot sa kulungan ang isang babae at construction worker matapos madakip ng mga pulis sa buy-bust operation sa Valenzuela City kaninang madaling araw.

Kinilala ni Valenzuela Police chief Col. Fernando Ortega ang naarestong mga suspek na si Maribel Gamayon, 45 at Roy Lachica, 45, kapwa residente ng Molina St., Veinte Reales ng nasabing lungsod

Base sa imbestigasyon ni SDEU investigator PCpl Christopher Quiao, dakong 12:01 a.m. nang magsagawa ng buy-bust operation ang mga operatiba ng Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) sa pangunguna ni P/Lt. Robin Santos, hepe ng Station Drug Enforcement Unit sa 148 Block 4, Molina St., kung saan napanggap na buyer ng iligal na droga si P/Cpl. Arvin Lirag at nagawang makabili sa mga suspek ng P500 na halaga ng shabu.

gs

 

Sa puntong iyon, nang tanggapin ng mga suspek ang ang marked money mula sa buyer kapalit ng isang sachet ng shabu ay agad lumapit ang mga back-up na sina PCpl Mario Martin III at PCpl Randy Canton at sinunggaban sina Gamayon at Lachica.

Narekober sa mga suspek ang aabot sa 7 gramo ng shabu na tinatayang nasa P47,600 ang halaga, buy-bust money, cellphone at P2,600 bills.

Nahaharap ang mga suspek sa kasong paglabag sa Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.(R.A Marquez)


  •  
  •  
  •  

OCTA nagbabala sa gov’t vs ‘superspreader events’   

December 9, 2020 @2:54 PM
Views: 61
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines — Hinikayat ng OCTA Research group ang national government na muling pag-isipan ang desisyon na payagan ang nasa edad na payagang makalabas ang nasa edad 15 hanggang 65  maging ang pagsasagawa ng conferences at seminars sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng general community quarantine (GCQ).

“We understand the logic of economic promotion in these directives but given the reality of significant outbreaks still in many GCQ areas, we believe that at this time, these directives are risky and opposed to good/sensible pandemic management,” saad ng OCTA research group.

 “We should be especially cautious of [the] impact of these directives as we approach the Christmas holidays.”

“In this regard, we urge the national government to rethink its directives such as allowing conferences and seminars to resume in GCQ areas as these events could facilitate social mixing and viral transmission,” dagdag pa ng grupo.

Samantala, bawal pa rin ang social events tulad ng birthday at Christmas parties. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Paggamit ng yantok mas mura kaysa sa baton ng pulis – Binag

December 9, 2020 @2:42 PM
Views: 64
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw ni Joint Task Force COVID-19 chief Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag na mas mura ang yantok kaysa sa baton na ginagamit ng kapulisan sa pagpapatupad ng social distancing protocols.

Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni Binag na ito ay isa lamang alternatibo.

“Actually sa aming police operational procedure, truncheon ito o baton [ang gamit], at dahil nga sa kakulangan ng supply namin, so available yung yantok, mura at meron siyang isang metro na distansya, kaya ito ang naisipan natin na magamit,” paliwanag ni Binag.

Maaalalang sinabi ni Binag na gagamitin ang yantok sa mga hindi susunod sa COVID-19 health protocols ngunit nilinaw naman ni Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debild Sinas na hindi ito gagamitin upang ipalo sa mga mahuhuling pasaway. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Panawagan ng QC sa pagbubukas ng ilang interchange sa EDSA, pag-aaralan

December 9, 2020 @2:19 PM
Views: 69
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Pag-aaralan na ang panawagan ni Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte na muling buksan ang interchange ng Muñoz gayundin ang North Avenue at West Avenue para gumaan ang daloy ng trapiko sa mga chokepoint sa bahagi ng EDSA.

Sa ulat, mabigat ang daloy ng trapiko mula sa Muñoz diretso na papunta ng Cloverleaf, Bagong Barrio, Caloocan.

Sa kabila nito, ang U-turn slot sa Bagong Barrio ang nananatiling bukas pa rin.

Sa pahayag ni General Manger Jojo Garcia ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, nakapag-usap na sila ni Mayor Belmonte nitong Martes at kailangan pa uling mag-meeting para malaman kung anong naging basehan ng lokal na pamahalaan para buksan muli ang dalawang interchange.

Habang tiniyak ng MMDA na payagan man o hindi, tutulong pa rin sila sa QC Department of Public Order and Safety sa pagmamando sa daloy ng trapiko sa bahagi ng EDSA. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...