Pagpatay sa 4 sundalo ng Jolo cops, planado, intensiyonal -NBI

Manila, Philippines -Lumilitaw na planado ang pagpaslang sa apat na miyembro ng Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) ng pulis sa Jolo, Sulu noong Hunyo 29 dahil kitang-kita sa ebidensiya na planado at pinaligiran bago sila pagbabarilin, ayon sa National Bureau of Investigation sa Senado.
Sa kanyang testimonya sa ginanap na pagdinig ng Senate committee on peace and order and dangerous drugs sa pamumuno ni Senador Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, sinabi ni Zulikha Marie Degamo na “estratehikong pinaligiran ang Montero sports na ginamit ni Major Marvin Indamog, isa sa napatay na sundalo sa insidente.
“The way they positioned themselves on all sides of the Montero, one at the back, the others moving to the left side, as though surveying the vehicle, then another one actually opening the right door…based on the statement of witnesses, napalibutan po sila (they were surrounded),” ayon kay Degamo ng NBI death investigation division sa ginanap na pagdinig.
Sinabi ni Degamo na nanggaling sa mga baril ng apat sa siyam na pulis na sangkot sa insidente ang mga empty shells na nakuha sa lugar kung saan naganap ang pamamaril.
Ayon sa NBI, sinusundan ni Indamog at tatlo pang sundalo ang hinihinalang suicide bombers sa lugar nang bigla silang parahin ng pulisya sa Barangay Walled City noong Hunyo 29 matapos silang magpakilalang miyembro ng militar.
“That (incident) is a very aggravating circumstance…On the part of the Armed Forces, we urge for the immediate filing of murder, planting of evidence and neglect of duty as recommended by NBI at the proper courts, immediately,” ayon kay Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gilbert Gapay, ang Philippine Army Commanding General sa panahon ng insidente.
Binatikos ni Gapay ang initial police report na pawang “full of inconsistencies and misleading.” “That’s why, right there and then,” giit niya, “we requested NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) to assist in the investigation because dun pa lang sa spot report, we are feeling that we will not get an impartial investigation on this case.”
Sinabi ni Gapay na masyaadong unique ang pangyayari dahil matindi ang koordinasyon ng AFP at PNP sa lahat ng aspeto sa law enforcement na naging epektibo at masyadong mahigpit ang kanilang koordinasyon.
“But for this particular operation, bakit ganito ang nangyari? (why did this happen?) There’s something wrong here,” giit niya sa pagdinig.
“That’s why, if we file this in court, we are also hoping that the real motive, intent, of the killing of the four Army personnel, the truth shall come up,” giit pa ng opisyal.
“Nag speculate tayo baka may drug angle diyan, okey sige baka nga may drug angle diyan. Or baka may nasagasaan din ang tropa namin. Di natin alam so those are mere speculation. Or baka may nag-utos niyan na, na tirahin na yan, projectin nyo (We speculated there could be a drug angle here, or someone could have held a grudge against our troops. We don’t know so those are mere speculations. Or there could have been people who ordered to have them killed). Those are mere speculation,” aniya. Ernie Reyes