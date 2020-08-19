Pagpatay sa 4 sundalo ng Jolo cops, planado, intensiyonal -NBI

Manila, Philippines – Muling nagparamdaman sa social media ang tinaguriang Queen of All Media na si Kris Aquino. Pansamantala kasi siyang nanahimik pagkatapos na maudlot ulit ang pagpapalabas ng kauna-unahan niyang programa sa TV5, ang ‘Live Life with Kris.’ Nag-post si Kris sa kanyang Instagram account para batiin ang kanyang ate na si Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, ang panganay na anak nina Sen. Ninoy Aquino at Pres. Cory Aquino, sa kanyang kaarawan. Say ng IG follower niya, “Madam, sa wakas nagparamdam ka na. Miss kita. Kumusta ka na (Feeling close)?” Ipinost ni Kris ang dalawang old pictures. Una, pikytur ni Kris noong bata pa siya kasama ang kanyang Ate Ballsy, sisters Viel and Pinky at ang mga yumao nilang mga magulang. At ‘yung pangalawa naman, batang piktyur ng Ate Ballsy niya. Caption ni Kris sa kanyang IG post, “This pandemic has taught me to express my LOVE while I still can.” Sinundan ito ng pagre-reminisce niya kung paano siya inalagaan ng kanyang Ate Ballsy when she was still a kid. “I hadn’t even started ‘big school’ when she was already working, so I benefited a lot because every payday, there was a special treat for me. But looking back now it was really the gift of her time, all those Saturdays she generously gave me while growing up and our mom was already given the ‘privilege’ of overnight prison visits with our dad,” kuwento ni Kris. Dugtong pa niya, “Up to now, she’s the person I can always open my heart to and never feel judged… “She’s the one who never tires of praying for me, looking out for my sons & me, and most of all listening to me, guiding me, and giving me just so much unconditional & unquestioning love.” Ang kanyang Ate Ballsy daw ang kanyang strength, takbuhan at cheerleader. Isa sa mga IG celebrity followers ni Kris ang bumati rin para sa kaarawan ni Ballsy. May acount name ito na @MrandMrsFrancisco, na walang iba kundi ang mag-asawang Melai at Jason. Kapansin-pansin ang ‘di pag-reply ni Kris sa comment ni Melai sa IG ng mommy nina Joshua and Bimby. Wala naman sigurong something between Kris and Melai. Although isa si Melai sa tatlong female hosts ng “Magandang Buhay” na pumalit sa dating morning show ni Kris sa ABSCBN for the longest time. Julie Bonifacio