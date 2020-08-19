Trending Now

Pagpatay sa 4 sundalo ng Jolo cops, planado, intensiyunal -NBI

Pagpatay sa 4 sundalo ng Jolo cops, planado, intensiyunal -NBI

August 19, 2020 @ 8:07 PM 7 hours ago
Views: 81
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines -Lumilitaw na planado ang pagpaslang sa apat na miyembro ng Armed Forces of the Philippine (AFP) ng pulis sa Jolo, Sulu noong Hunyo 29 dahil kitang-kita sa ebidensiya na planado at pinaligiran bago sila pagbabarilin, ayon sa National Bureau of Investigation sa Senado.

Sa kanyang testimonya sa ginanap na pagdinig ng Senate committee on peace and order and dangerous drugs sa pamumuno ni Senador Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, sinabi ni  Zulikha Marie Degamo na “estratehikong pinaligiran ang Montero sports na ginamit ni Major Marvin Indamog, isa sa napatay na sundalo sa insidente.

“The way they positioned themselves on all sides of the Montero, one at the back, the others moving to the left side, as though surveying the vehicle, then another one actually opening the right door…based on the statement of witnesses, napalibutan po sila (they were surrounded),” ayon kay Degamo ng NBI Death Investigation Division sa ginanap na pagdinig.

Sinabi ni Degamo na nanggaling sa mga baril ng apat sa siyam na pulis na sangkot sa insidente ang mga empty shell na nakuha sa lugar kung saan naganap ang pamamaril.

Ayon sa NBI, sinusundan ni Indamog at tatlo pang sundalo ang hinihinalang suicide bombers sa lugar nang bigla silang parahin ng pulisya sa Barangay Walled City noong Hunyo 29 matapos silang magpakilalang miyembro ng militar.

“That (incident) is a very aggravating circumstance…On the part of the Armed Forces, we urge for the immediate filing of murder, planting of evidence and neglect of duty as recommended by NBI at the proper courts, immediately,” ayon kay Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gilbert Gapay, ang  Philippine Army Commanding General  sa panahon ng insidente.

Binatikos ni Gapay ang initial police report na pawang  “full of inconsistencies and misleading.” “That’s why, right there and then,” giit niya, “we requested NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) to assist in the investigation because dun pa lang sa spot report, we are feeling that we will not get an impartial investigation on this case.”

Sinabi ni Gapay na masyadong unique ang pangyayari dahil matindi ang koordinasyon ng AFP at PNP sa lahat ng aspeto sa law enforcement na naging epektibo at masyadong mahigpit ang kanilang koordinasyon.

“But for this particular operation, bakit ganito ang nangyari? (why did this happen?) There’s something wrong here,” giit niya sa pagdinig.

“That’s why, if we file this in court, we are also hoping that the real motive, intent, of the killing of the four Army personnel, the truth shall come up,” giit pa ng opisyal.

“Nag-speculate tayo baka may drug angle diyan, okey sige baka nga may drug angle diyan. Or baka may nasagasaan din ang tropa namin.  Di natin alam so those are mere speculation. Or baka may nag-utos niyan na, na tirahin na yan, projectin n’yo  (We speculated there could be a drug angle here, or someone could have held a grudge against our troops. We don’t know so those are mere speculations. Or there could have been people who ordered to have them killed). Those are mere speculation,” aniya. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

De Lima nakakulong na, operator pa; Mga tauhan kakasuhan

August 20, 2020 @12:32 AM
Views: 34
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nagbanta ang mga abogado ng Pangulo na ihahanda nila ang kaukulang kaso laban sa mga tauhan ng nakakulong na si Senadora Leila de Lima.

Ito’y bunsod ng patuloy na paninira ng mga galamay ni De Lima kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at pagpapakalat ng pekeng balita hinggil sa umano’y karamdaman nito.

Naniniwala ang mga abogado ng Pangulo na kahit nakakulong si De Lima, patuloy nitong pinagagalaw ang kanyang mga tauhan para sirain ang magandang imahe ng Pangulo.

Kabilang sa mga sinasabing galamay ni De Lima ang kanyang consultant na si Atty. Josef Leroi Garcia at Atty. Dino de Leon na abogado niya sa kanyang mga kaso na may kinalaman sa droga.

Pinakahuling ginawa ni Garcia ang pagpapakalat ng pekeng balita sa pamamagitan ng Facebook account nito na nagsasabing may medical jet na nagpabalik-balik sa Davao City at Singapore.

Kasabay ng kanyang post, kumalat ang pekeng balita na nagkasakit ang Pangulo at nagpagamot umano sa Singapore.

Naniniwala ang mga abogado na fake news ang ipinakalat na balita ng mga ito hinggil sa kalagayan ng Pangulo at gawa-gawa lamang ito ng mga kritiko ng administrasyon sa pangunguna umano ni De Lima.

Napag-alaman na si Garcia ay kilalang masugid na tagasuporta ni De Lima simula pa noong nanungkulan ang senadora sa Commission on Human Rights, Department of Justice at hanggang sa maupo ito sa Senado.

Si Garcia rin na consultant ni De Lima ang napabalitang galit na galit sa mga miyembro ng National Bureau of Investigation at Presidential Security Guard na naghanap kay Carmela Buan Laxina na nanawagan sa Abu Sayyaf Group na tumulong sa pagpatay sa Pangulo sa mga buwan ng Abril hanggang Mayo, 2020.

Sa kanyang Facebook account, sinabi ni Laxina, “Please, patayin na ‘yang taksil sa Pilipinas. Pls. Abu Sayyaf, pakitulungan po para mapatay na itong buwang na Pres. para maibsan na ang salot sa Pilipinas.”

Kumilos naman ang NBI batay sa utos ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra na nagsasabing bawal sa batas ang paglalabas ng mga pekeng balita, gaya ng isinasaad ng Article 154 ng Revised Penal Code of the Philippines na nagsasabing “Any person who by means of printing, lithography, or any other means of publication shall publish or cause to be published as news any false news which may endanger the public order, or cause damage to the interest or credit of the State.”

Samantala, abogado rin ni De Lima si De Leon na naghain naman ng health disclosure case laban sa Pangulo sa Korte Suprema na ibinasura ng huli noong Mayo 2020.

Nauna rito, umapela si Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque sa publiko na tumingin sa official website ng pamahalaan para makaiwas sa fake news lalo na’t may kinalaman sa kalusugan ng Pangulo.

Aniya, kung hindi nakalagay sa web page ng Office of the Presidential Spokesperson o ng Presidential Communications Operations Office na nagkasakit ang Pangulo, “chances are na tsismis lamang iyong ipinakakalat ng mga kritiko ng administrasyon.” RNT


  •  
  •  
  •  

Dapat abangan sa Season 5 ng Lucifer, alamin!

August 19, 2020 @9:09 PM
Views: 27
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Ilalabas na sa Netflix ang Season 5 ng inaabangang series na Lucifer sa Biyernes, Agosto 21.

Ayon sa ulat, ibinahagi ng mga showrunners na sina Joe Henderson at Ildy Modrovic ang mga malalaking detalye sa bagong season ng nasabing series.

Narito ang ilang episode at limang kapanapanabik na bagay na aabangan ng mga manonood:

1. Double trouble – tiyak na ikatutuwa ng mga fan ni Tom Ellis na gumanap bilang Lucifer dahil hindi lang isa kundi dalawang Lucifer ang aabangan ng mga manonood. Kung maaalala sa Season 4, nagtapos ito sa pamamaalam ni Lucifer kay Detective Chloe Decker na isinabuhay ni Lauren German bago ito bumalik sa impiyerno bilang hari. Pero sa trailer ay makikitang bumalik si Lucifer pero parang may nagbago sa kanyang ugali.Ito pala ang evil twin brother ni Lucifer na si Michael na pumalit sa kanyang kapatid sa buhay nito sa Earth.

Ayon kay Henderson, “the fun will be watching Michael settle into Lucifer’s life, and what happens when our Devil finds out someone’s been playing with his toys.”

2. Mas maraming eksena si Lucifer at Decker – Kung bumalik na si Lucifer, ibig-sabihin lang nito ay may mga plano na siyang gawin. Base sa trailer, nagkaroon muli ng problema sa Detective Decker kung saan muli nanaman siyang tinulungan ni Lucifer na inakala niyang hindi na babalik.

3. Magkakaroon ng noir o black and white na episode – magsisilbing cue nito ang jazz music dahil isa sa mga episode ay may temang black and white. Ito ay makikita sa trailer kung saan si Tom at Lauren ay nakasuot ng mga sumbrero at mga old-fashioned suit.

4. Mas maraming fight scene – Makikita sa trailer na magkakaroon ng epic battle ang magkapatin na si Lucifer at ang kanyang kapatid na si Michael.

5. Huwag mag-alala dahil magkakaroon naman ng Season 6- ito ay para sa mga kumakalat na balita na huing season na umano ng nasabing series dahil kinumpirma na magkakaroon ito ng Season 6 pero hindi pa gaanong ibinigay ang detalye.

Pero bago ito ay mag enjoy muna tayo sa panonood ng Season 5. RNT/LF


  •  
  •  
  •  

Kris Aquino, dedma sa comment ng mag-asawang Jason at Melai!

August 19, 2020 @8:26 PM
Views: 54
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Muling nagparamdaman sa social media ang tinaguriang Queen of All Media na si Kris Aquino. Pansamantala kasi siyang nanahimik pagkatapos na maudlot ulit ang pagpapalabas ng kauna-unahan niyang programa sa TV5, ang ‘Live Life with Kris.’

Nag-post si Kris sa kanyang Instagram account para batiin ang kanyang ate na si Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, ang panganay na anak nina Sen. Ninoy Aquino at Pres. Cory Aquino, sa kanyang kaarawan.

Say ng IG follower niya, “Madam, sa wakas nagparamdam ka na. Miss kita. Kumusta ka na (Feeling close)?”

Ipinost ni Kris ang dalawang old pictures.

Una, pikytur ni Kris noong bata pa siya kasama ang kanyang  Ate Ballsy, sisters Viel and Pinky at ang mga yumao nilang mga magulang. At ‘yung pangalawa naman, batang piktyur ng Ate Ballsy niya.

Caption ni Kris sa kanyang IG post, “This pandemic has taught me to express my LOVE while I still can.”

Sinundan ito ng pagre-reminisce niya kung paano siya inalagaan ng kanyang Ate Ballsy when she was still a kid.

“I hadn’t even started ‘big school’ when she was already working, so I benefited a lot because every payday, there was a special treat for me. But looking back now it was really the gift of her time, all those Saturdays she generously gave me while growing up and our mom was already given the ‘privilege’ of overnight prison visits with our dad,” kuwento ni Kris.

Dugtong pa niya, “Up to now, she’s the person I can always open my heart to and never feel judged…

“She’s the one who never tires of praying for me, looking out for my sons & me, and most of all listening to me, guiding me, and giving me just so much unconditional & unquestioning love.”

Ang kanyang Ate Ballsy daw ang kanyang strength, takbuhan at cheerleader.

Isa sa mga IG celebrity followers ni Kris ang bumati rin para sa kaarawan ni Ballsy. May acount name ito na @MrandMrsFrancisco, na walang iba kundi ang mag-asawang Melai at Jason.

Kapansin-pansin ang ‘di pag-reply ni Kris sa comment ni Melai sa IG ng mommy nina Joshua and Bimby.

Wala naman sigurong something between Kris and Melai. Although  isa si Melai sa tatlong female hosts ng “Magandang Buhay” na pumalit sa dating morning show ni Kris sa ABSCBN for the longest time. Julie Bonifacio


  •  
  •  
  •  

Top PhilHealth officials pinasususpinde ng Senado kay PDU30

August 19, 2020 @8:00 PM
Views: 53
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Inaprubahan ng Senado ang isang resolusyon na humihiling kay Pangulong Duterte na kaagad suspendihin ang matataas na opisyal ng  Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) sa kanilang pagkakasangkot sa korapsiyon at panlolokong pamamaraan sa ahensiya at inaantala at ayaw magsumite ng mahahalagang dokumento sa National Bureau of Investigation at  Commission on Audit.

Sa Senate Resolution No. 502, na inihain ni  Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, kaagad inaprubahan ng Senado nitong MiyerkoleS, at magiging co-author ang lahat ng senador sa resolusyon.

Ayon sa resolusyon: “allowing the officials to remain in the office would give them time to tamper with, conceal or destroy important records needed in the investigations of the NBI, COA, the Ombudsman, the Senate and the House of Representatives in their exercise of oversight powers and inquiries in aid of legislation and other investigative bodies.”

Lumitaw sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee of the Whole noong Martes, na maliwanag na tumatanggi ang matataas na opisyal ng PhilHealth na makipagtulungan at magsumite ng mahahalagang dokumentong hinihingi ng  NBI and the COA, ayon pa sa resolusyon.

“Director Cleotilde Tuazon revealed that a similar problem exists between COA and PhilHealth, with the latter refusing to submit documents in time for auditing, and also preventing COA from gaining full access to their records system, including non-submission of contracts, supporting documents and bidding documents,” giit ng resolusyon.

Iginiit ng resolusyon na kapag ayaw makipagtulungan ang mga opisyal ng PhilHealth sa pagsusumite ng dokumento, tahasang paglabag ito sa obstruction of justice kaya hindi nagagawa ng NBI ang kanilang responsibilidad na imbestigahan ang ahensiya.

Sinabi ng resolusyon na lantarang paglabag sa Government Auditing Code of the Philippines ang pagtanggi ng PhilHealth na makuha at makita ng COA ang kanilang record system.

“Throughout the course of the investigation conducted by the Senate Committee of the Whole on the alleged irregularities at the PhilHealth,   a number of whistleblowers had approached the Committee to reveal various instances of corruption schemes, such as ghost and non-existent patients, rebates, overpayments, upcasing of illnesses, overpricing of information technology items for procurement and the questionable program of Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM).| giit ng resolusyon.

“PhilHealth Board Member Alejandro Cabading and former anti-fraud officer Thorrsson Montes Keith claimed that a so-called mafia in PhilHealth has been orchestrating large-scale corruption within the corporation for years,” ayon pa sa resolusyon.

Sinabi pa ng resolusyon na irerekomenda din ng suspensiyon ang    multi-agency task force ng nilikha ni Pangulong Duterte na imbeestigahan  ang korapsiyon sa kompanya upang mapanatili ang integridad at tiyakin na may transparency sa imbestigasyon.

“The Executive Branch, with its exercise of supervisory powers over the PhilHealth, must preventively suspend the officers of PhilHealth responsible for possible obstruction of justice and violations of the Government Auditing Code of the Philippines, to allow the NBI and COA to secure the pertinent records they need in order to perform their duties and properly investigate the alleged corruption within the insurance agency,” dagdag ng resolusyon. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

Jolo police na pumatay sa 4 sundalo, ‘di alam kung sino unang pumutok

August 19, 2020 @7:53 PM
Views: 46
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines- Hindi matukoy ng ilang pulis na sangkot sa June 29 encounter sa Jolo, Sulu kung sino ang unang nagpaputok ng baril na pumatay sa apat na sundalo miyembro ng military intelligence operatives, napag-alaman sa Senado.

Sa kanyang testimonya sa ginanap na pagdinig ng Senado sa insidente, sinabi ni  Police Senior Master Sergeant Abdelzhimar Padjiri,  na hindi niya matutukoy kung sino ang unang pumutok dahil masyadong mabilis ang pangyayari.

“Hindi ko ma-identifiy kasi nagkaputukan na po eh. Dahil po sa posisyon, hindi ko na po maidentify dahil napaatras na po ako,” ayon kay Padjiri sa ginanap ng pagdinig ng Senate Committee on peace and order and dangerous drugs  sa pamumuno ni Senador Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa kasama ang National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation.

Aniya, una niyang nilapitan si Major Marvin Indammog na bumaba ng sasakyan na may bitbit na baril.

Maliban kay Indammog, kasama ring napatay si  Jaime Velasco, Captain Irwin Managuelod, at Corporal Abdal Asula sa nasabing insidente.

Inamin naman ni  Patrolman Alkajal Mandangan na siya ang bumaril kay Indammog matapos makita umano ang M4 rifle na bitbit nito.

“Hindi ko na [malaman] kung sino ang nakaunang magpaputok sa amin,” aniya.

Samantala, pinabulaanan naman ni Padjiri na nagtanim sila ng riplle  sa kaliwang kamay ni Indammog habang nirerebyu ng Senado ang  CCTV footage  hinggil sa insidente.

Taliwas ito sa unang iniulat ng   National Bureau of Investigation  sa pagdinig base sa testimonya ni  lawyer Zulikha Degamo na bumaba si Indammog nang nakataas ang kamay kaya wala itong baril.

Iginiit din ng NBI na naka-“strategically positioned”  ang mga pulis nang palibutan nila ang sasakyan.

 Kinasuhan ng NBI ng apat na patong ng murder, isang count ng  planting of evidence laban sa siyam na pulis.

Inirekomenda din nila ang pagsasampa ng neglect of duty kina Sulu Provincial Police Office Chief Colonel Michael Bawayan, Jolo Municipal Police Station Chief Major Walter Annayo, at Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Chief Captain Ariel Corcino.

Bukod kay   Padjiri at Mandangan, nahaharap sa naturang kaso sina Master Sergeant Hanie Baddiri, Staff Sergeant Iskandar Susulan, Staff Sergeant Ernisar Sappal, Corporal Sulki Andaki, Patrolman Moh Nur Pasani, Staff Sergeant Almudzrin Hadjaruddin, and Patrolman Rajiv Putalan. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...