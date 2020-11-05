Pagsasampa ng kaso ni Trump, walang epekto sa resulta sa eleksyon – eksperto
US – Walang epekto sa resulta ng eleksyon ang lawsuit ni President Donald Trump ayon sa eksperto.
“The current legal maneuvering is mainly a way for the Trump campaign to try to extend the ball game in the long-shot hope that some serious anomaly will emerge,” batay kay Robert Yablon, isang professor sa University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School.
“As of now, we haven’t seen any indication of systematic irregularities in the vote count.”
Ayon sa pahayag ng campaign manager ni Trump na si Bill Stepien, ang lawsuit ay upang masiguro na mabibilang ng maaayos ang mga boto.
“The lawsuits are meritless,” saad ni Bob Bauer, isa mga legal team ni Biden.
“They’re intended to give the Trump campaign the opportunity to argue the vote count should stop. It is not going to stop,” aniya.
Samantala, sa Michigan at Pennsylvania, humiling si Trump na ipatigil ang eleksyon dahil hindi umano pinapasok ang mga campaign observer nito.
Binasura naman ito ng korte ng Michigan habang pinahintulutan ito ng Pennsylvania.
“There is no consistent strategy there,” lahad naman ni Jessica Levinson, isang professor sa Loyola Law School sa Los Angeles.
Aniya, ang kampanya ay “throwing theories at a wall to see if anything sticks for long enough to muck up the waters.”
Ayon pa kay Danielle Lang ng Campaign Legal Center, si Trump ay dati nang pinalalabas na hindi katiwa-tiwala ang electoral system ng US.
“The litigation looks more like an effort to allow Trump to continue rhetorically attempting to delegitimize an electoral loss,” ani Joshua Geltzer, isang professor sa Georgetown Law’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy & Protection. Reuters/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Kinondena ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR) ang pagpatay sa nakaligtas sa salvaging habang nasa ospital sa Rizal.
“The brazenness of the attack is utterly reprehensible—a desecration of the very facility where the sick and wounded are supposed to be treated and saved,” pahayag ni CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia.
“Amid the suffering in this period of [the] pandemic, it is disheartening that extrajudicial killings still persist,” aniya.
Kinilala ang biktima na si Vincent Adia, 27 taong gulang na ginagamot sa tinamong tama ng bala sa Rizal Provincial Hospital System Annex at muling binarily hanggang sa mamatay.
Ayon sa pulisya, ililipat dapat ng ibang ospital ang biktima nang bigla itong pagbabarilin ng mga hindi pa nakikilalang gunman habang sinusundo ng otoridad ang kaanak nito.
“We harp again our repeated plea to the government to concretely address the continuing atrocities and vigilante killings,” giit ni De Guia.
“With the government’s recent expression of openness to cooperate with international mechanisms in improving the human rights situation in the country, we hope and expect that cases of extrajudicial killings will be truly curbed and tackled with utmost urgency,” dagdag nito.
Samantala, nagpadala na ng grupo ang CHR upang imbestigahan ang insidente. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Tinitingnan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte ang muling pagbubukas ng imbestigasyon sa mga corruption scandals na tumutugis sa pamahalaan kabilang na ang “infamous toilet project” kung saan inilagay ang toilet bowl o inidoro ng “side by side” o nakahilera lang ng walang dividers.
Sa public address ng Pangulo, Huwebes ng gabi ay sinabi nito na ang maanomalyang proyektong ito at iba pang kuwestiyonableng programa ay maaaring maging bahagi ng kanyang pinakabagong kampanya laban sa korapsyon.
Tinukoy ng Punong Ehekutibo ang lumang isyu ng restrooms o banyo na itinayo sa the Philippine National Railways (PNR) España stations na inilagay nang walang dividers “for privacy.”
Ang proyekto na sinimulan sa ilalim ni dating Pangulong Benigno Aquino III’s term, ay ginamit ng mga supporters ni Pangulong Duterte para bigyang-diin ang di umano’y incompetence o kawalan ng kakayahan ng nakalipas na administrasyon.
“Ang pinaka-marami (issues) itong road right of way na hanggang ngayon, ewan ko kung anong nangyari there was this scandal somewhere in Cotabato, I remember it but I, I am remembering it now, tignan ko kung, tanungin ko ang DPWH kung ano ang nangyari doon, or I will have it reinvestigated,” ayon kay Pangulong Duterte.
“Karamihan mga ghost projects.
‘Yan ang ano dyan, ‘yong iba naman kagaya ng public works na nakita ninyo, ‘yong kubeta na walang cover na puro naka-hilera lang ‘yong bowl, inodoro, walang division, wala lahat, ‘yon ‘yong mga putang inang klase ng trabaho. So ‘yong gano’n, balikan ko ‘yon,” aniya pa rin.
Kaya nga binalaan nito ang mga tiwaling opisyal na maaaring sangkot sa mga lumang usapin at sa mga nananatiling nagta-trabaho sa kani-kanilang kinauukulang ahensiya na magbitiw sa puwesto dahil talagang hahabulin niya ang mga ito.
Taong 2018, ang Department of Transportation na siyang nangasiwa sa PNR ay nagpahayag na ang mga proyekto ay bahagi ng Kayo ang Boss Ko (KBK) toilet initiative noong 2012 na naiwan namang hindi tapos o nakatengga.
“I’d like to remind anybody sa DPWH who has had a participation there being the investigator or connected with the construction, you better, you report to me. Tanungin ko kayo kung paano ako magdumi kung ganito para kaming classmates, seatmates kami, put*ng ina,” ayon sa Pangulo.
“Kalokohan, kabastusan talaga ng… I’m sure government would not allow that kind of project, no engineering department or the engineer themselves would be too crazy to do that. ‘Yon ang mga project na hao siao, ‘yang partial delivery or ‘yong halos ibigay sa’yo,” dagdag na pahahag nito.
Ukol naman sa tanong hinggil sa kung ang anti-corruption drive ay tila huli na para sa usaping ito dahil nakatuon ang pansin ng pamahalaan sa COVID-19 pandemic, ay binigyang diin ng Pangulo na may panahon para rito.
“Ang ibang kasalanan, okay lang pero itong mga ghost projects, mga project na wala dyan, karamihan dyan ‘yong mga health centers. Wala ‘yan, tip lang ‘yan, ngayon kung ‘yan ang ginawa niyo, that’s shortchanging government,” diing ng Chief Executive.
“You will go to jail for that, I have two years to do it, and about six months to file all the charges,” pagtiyak ng Pangulo. Kris Jose
Manila, Philippines – Wala umanong problema sa bansa kung sinoman ang manalo sa ginaganap na US elections ayon kay Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez.
“Well, I think, personally, I don’t think we really have any real major problem that we will encounter because we have always been close allies of the United States. As I said, we are considered to be one of the oldest allies in Asia,” aniya sa isang panayam ng GMA News.
Saad nito na dapat respetuhin ng bagong administrasyon ang soberanya ng bansa.
“Whatever issues that they will bring out, we will always respect their opinion. But at the end of the day, they have to respect us as an independent nation. That’s all there is to it, really,” aniya.
Ito ay matapos maitanong na kung manalo si Democratic candidate Joe Biden ay maaari nitong ungkatin ang issue ng pagkakakulong ni Senator Leila de Lima o ang laban kontra droga ng administrasyon.
“They cannot tell us what to do. They can suggest, they can probably advise us as friends and allies, but they cannot tell us what we must do. If we have certain issues or certain crimes that were committed then they have to respect us. Just like what happened with the case with Pemberton,” giit ni Romualdez.
Matatandaang nagkaroon ng hidwaan si Pangulong Duterte at dating US President Barack Obama na noo’y bise president si Biden.
“The bigger picture is what’s important, really, in our relationship. We have to remember that we have a long-standing relationship with this country and there is no really, I would say, it is not necessary to bring in the personal feelings of one or the other,” lahad nito.
Dagdag pa ni Romualdez na importante ang benepisyo ng parehas na bansa.
“So I think we will bring it up to a level that is overall good for both countries rather than go into specific issues like even personal relationships that were established between presidents,” aniya.
“Because at the end of the day, it’s really… the relationship that we have and the mutual respect that we have for each other that’s important. And more importantly, what’s beneficial for both countries. If it’s good for us and it’s good for the United States then we’re in the same situation,” dagdag ni Romualdez.
Ayon pa dito na tiwala siyang itutuloy ng US ang suporta nito sa bansa sa isyu ng China at ng West Philippine Sea.
“As a matter of fact, we’ve also had some interaction with some foreign policy advisors of the democratic party. They too agreed that the policy set by President Trump and Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo, especially in recognizing the arbitral war that we won in the UNCLOS, will be respected and will continue as such,” saad ni Romualdez. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Bawal munang pumasok ng China ang hindi Chinese nationals na may visa at residence permit ayon sa Chinese Embassy.
“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates in the Philippines will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel,” pahayag ng embahada.
“The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of COVID-19,” anila.
Samantala, ang mayroong diplomatic, service, courtesy, o C visas pati na ang non-Chinese nationals na may visas na pinagkaloob pagtapos ng Nobyembre 3 ay papayagang pumasok sa bansa.
Habang ang mga may emergency needs na makapunta sa China ay maaaring magpunta sa Chinese Embassy o sa konsulada.
“The above-mentioned measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly,” hayag ng Chinese Embassy. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines- Ayon kay Pancho Magno, nagkasundo sila ng misis na si Max Collins na siya lang ang magtatrabaho sa kanilang dalawa.
Napagpasyahan nila na habang kumakayod siya ay tututukan naman ni Max ang pag-aalaga sa kanilang baby na si Skye Anakin.
“Nandoon pa siya sa breastfeeding. Ang hirap ding ma-expose…Ang hirap na malayo ‘yung mom sa baby,” ani Pancho.
Sobrang flattered naman si Pancho dahil sa mga papuring natatanggap ng anak mula sa netizens dahil nakuha nito ang magandang features nilang mag-asawa.
Kahit nga siya ay sobrang napahanga sa kakyutan ng anak na lalake. Archie Liao