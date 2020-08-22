Trending Now

Pagsira, pagkawala ng dokumento, PhilHealth officials halatang guilty – Kiko

August 22, 2020 @ 4:51 PM 3 hours ago
Manila, Philippines – Naniniwala si Senador Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan na halatang guilty ang galamay ng sindikatong mafia sa Philippine Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) kaya nawawala kundi man sinisira ang mahahalagang dokumentong magpapatunay ng korapsyon sa kompanya.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Pangilinan na dapat tiyakin ng mga miyembro ng Gabinete sa PhilHealth na tiyakin na intact ang lahat ng dokumento upang magkaroon ng basehan ang isinasagwang imbestigasyon ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) at Commission on Audit (COA).

“A member of the media has told us that PhilHealth documents are being destroyed in Regions 1, 3, 8, and 11,” ayon kay Pangilinan.

“Bukod sa gawain ito ng mga guilty, isa itong lantarang pambabastos sa resulta ng mga pagdinig ng Senado,” giit ng senador.

Bilang isa sa naghain ng resolusyon sa Senado na nananawagan ng imbestigasyon sa multi-bilong scandal sa PhilHealth, hiniling ni Pangilinan sa NBI at COA na magtulungan na makuha ang mga dokumento sa lalong madaling panahon.

“Their destruction is equivalent to burying the body of the victim of their crime.”

Sinabi pa ni Pangilinan na panibagong krimen ang ginawa ng mga opisyal ng PhilHealth sa pagkawala ng dokumento.

“Their destruction is another set of crimes,” giit ng mambabatas.

“The destruction of PhilHealth documents that most likely reveals who pocketed the people’s money is obstruction of justice (Section 1b of Presidential Decree 1829); removal, concealment or destruction of documents (Article 226 of the Revised Penal Code; Art. 226 above was amended by Republic Act 10951, Section 44 with higher penalty); and a violation of the National Archives Law (RA 9470).”

“We call on Health Secretary Duque, who is chairman of the PhilHealth board, to show leadership now and order to secure the documents. We call as well on the other Cabinet secretaries on the PhilHealth board to act now and ensure that the documents are intact,” patapos ng senador. Ernie Reyes


Kamara kinwestyon ang mga senador na ‘di pabor sa Bayanihan 2

August 22, 2020 @5:03 PM
Manila, Philippines – Binatikos ni House Deputy Speaker Dan Fernandez ang ilang senador sa patuloy na pagpapahayag nito ng pagkontra sa consolidated bill ng Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) gayong sama-sama itong niratipikan sa bicameral conference committee.

Ayon kay Fernandez, naratipikahan na sa Senado ang nasabing panukala kaya nakapagtatakang binabatikos pa din ito ng mismong mga senador.

Ang Bayanihan 2 ay nakatakdang ratipikahan naman ng House of Respresentatives sa Lunes, Agisto 24 at saka naman isusumite sa Malakanyang para sa paglagda ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

“If our high and mighty senators feel that the consolidated Bayanihan 2 bill was not up to their standards, then why did they approve it during the bicam talks?” pahayag ni Fernandez.

“These senators appear conflicted. They want to make it appear that they did their part in passing Bayanihan 2, obviously to worm their way into the good graces of an overwhelming majority of our people who support President Duterte and are appreciative of his Administration’s comprehensive COVID-19 response measures, but they are at the same time distancing themselves from the bill, obviously to please the ragtag band of anti-government critics,” giit pa nito.

Para kay Fernandez, ang ganitong posisyon ng ilang senador ay tila pagpapakita ng paghahanda nila para sa 2022 reelection.

Partikular na binira ni Fernandez si Sen Migz Zubiri sa pagsasabing may ilang probisyon sa panukala ang ipinaglaban ng ilang kongresista dahil sa personal na interes at tanging ang Senado ang nagsulong ng “pure advocacy.”

Pagtatanggol ni Anakalusugan Partylist Rep. Michael Defensor na sa katunayan ang Kamara ang siyang nagpasok ng may 40 major provisions sa final version ng Bayanihan 2.

Hamon ni Defensor, dapat ilabas ng secretariat ang minutes ng bicam session para makita kung sino sa dalawang chamber ang tunay na nagsulong ng mahahalagang probisyon.

“My suggestion is to authorize the secretariat to release the minutes of the sessions of the bicam talks so the public would know who had presented the majority of the major provisions in the final Bayanihan 2 bill and who among the bicam members had actually been lobbying actively for which interest groups during the entire discussions to come up with the consolidated version,” giit nito

Isa sa tinututulan ng Senado ay ang paglalagak ng P10B sa infrastructure projects ng Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) na mas nais nilang ibigay sa Department of Tourism (DOT) para magamit bilang pautang sa mga resort owners.

Mas isinulong naman ng Kamara na mapunta sa infrastructure investment ang P10B dahil may high multiplier effects ito sa ekonomiya. Gail Mendoza


  •  
  •  
  •  

Desisyon ng SC vs warrantless search, pinapurihan ni De Lima

August 22, 2020 @4:40 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinapurihan ni Senador Leila De Lima ang bagong desisyon ng Korte Suprema na nagbabasura sa Sapla case na ginamitan ng warrantless search dahil labag ito sa Saligang Batas at hindi tinanggap sa korte ang legal na ebidensya.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni De Lima na paalala ang bagong desisyon ng Korte Suprema sa pulisya na sila man day kailangan sumunod sa batas.

“Sa kasong ito, nagsagawa ang mga pulis ng warrantless search sa akusado dahil nakatanggap daw sila diumano ng anonymous tip. Imbes na gumamit halimbawa ng drug-detecting dog o kaya maghanap ng iba pang ebidensya maliban sa anonymous tip, agarang binuksan at siniyasat ang kaniyang gamit kung saan may natagpuang marijuana. Dahil invalid ang warrantless search, ayon sa Korte, hindi ito maaaring gamitin na ebidensiya,” ayon kay De Lima.

Isinasaad din sa korte, walang ginawang pag-iingat ang mga pulis para maipakita na hindi planted ang ebidensiya, dagdag ni De Lima.

“The “fruit of the poisonous tree” doctrine was clearly applicable. All evidence obtained from illegal arrest, search or seizure is not admissible in court. This rule stresses the inviolability of the constitutional right against unreasonable search and seizure,” paliwanag ni De Lima.

Sinabi ng senador na dating justice secretary na ayon sa kaso, hindi puwedeng gawing dahilan ang anonymous tip para sa warrantless search.

“Dapat lang. Kasi puwedeng imbento lang yan ng kung sinong sinungaling para mang-harass ng mga inosenteng tao. Dapat ay may ibang indikasyon na ang tao ay gumawa o gumagawa ng krimen maliban sa anonymous tip,” giit ng mambabatas.

Aniya, dapat sumunod ang mga pulis sa batas, hindi “above the law.”

“They should be the first to abide by it. At a time when the Bill of Rights is taking a backseat to demagoguery and bloodlust, Supreme Court decisions like this offer some hope for the Rule of Law,” punto pa nito.

“The Supreme Court succinctly put it when it held that “when the Constitution is disregarded, the battle waged against illegal drugs becomes a self-defeating and self-destructive enterprise. A battle waged against illegal drugs that tramples on the rights of the people is not a war on drugs; it is a war against the people,” dagdag ng senador. Ernie Reyes


COVID-19 sa Pinas higit 187K na: 4,933 may impeksyon, 26 patay, 436 gumaling

August 22, 2020 @4:29 PM
Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa 187,249 ang kumpirmadong kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 sa bansa, ayon sa inilabas na datos ng Department of Health (DOH) ngayong Sabado, Agosto 22.

Ito ay makaraang maitala ang 4,933 bagong kaso kung saan pumalo naman sa 69,362 ang aktibong COVID-19 cases.

Giit ng DOH, hango ang mga kumpirmadong kaso sa isinumiteng resulta ng 97 mula sa 109 na lisensyadong laboratoryo sa bansa.

Umabot na rin sa 114,921 ang kabuuang recoveries dahil sa bagong 436 pasyente na gumaling sa sakit.

Sa bilang ng bagong mga kaso, 3,702 ang naitala sa pagitan ng August 9 hanggang 22 kung saan nanatiling nasa una ang National Capital Region o NCR na may 2,316; Region 4A, 826; Region 3, 242.

Sa nasawi naman ay 26 ang nadagdag kung saan ang 13 ay pumanaw ngayong August at tig-iisa naman noong July, June, May at April.

Sa mga pumanaw na ito, karamihan din ay mula sa NCR na nasa 17; Region 3, tatlo; CARAGA, dalawa at tig-isa naman sa Region 6, Region 4A at Region 1.

Samantala, ang 49 na naitalang duplicates ay inalis din sa total case counts kung saan 15 dito ang inalis na recovered. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


PhilHealth documents sa regional offices poproteksyunan ng NBI

August 22, 2020 @4:17 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinakikilos na ni Justice Sec. Menardo Guevarra ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na gumawa ng hakbang upang mapanatiling protektado ang mga dokumento ng PhilHealth kasunod ng ulat ng umano’y paninira ng mga dokumento sa ilang regional offices.

Ayon kay Guevarra, inatasan na niya ang NBI sa mga regional office upang matiyak na mapreserba ang lahat ng mahahalagang dokumentong nasa pangangalaga ng mga tanggapan ng PhilHealth.

Ayon sa kalihim dapat na hindi masira at matiyak na maayos ang lahat ng dokumento na nasa kustodiya ng opisina ng PhilHealth, ito man ay mga public o official document.

Ang hakbang na ito ng DOJ ay kasunod na rin ng pahayag ni Senator Bong Go na may natanggap na balita ukol sa tangkang pagtago at pagsira sa mga dokumento sa mga PhilHealth regional offices na posibleng maging ebidensya sa ginagawang pagdinig.

Pinasisilip din ni Go sa NBI ang nasabing ulat at pinatitiyak na walang magagalaw na dokumento upang maprotektahan ang integridad ng imbestigasyon. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Lacson pinalagan ang mga nanamantala sa pandemya

August 22, 2020 @4:05 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinalagan ni Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson ang ilang indibidwal na nananamantala sa mga Pilipino sa gitna ng dinaranas at kinakaharap na pandemya. Filipino from the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘’From the illegal advance payments to unauthorized HCI’s (health care institutions) in relation to the deliberate abuse of the IRM (Interim Reimbursement Mechanism) scheme, to grossly overpriced procurement of PhilHealth’s ICT (Information and Communications Technology) equipment, we continue to be confronted by issues we hate to hear, but which we now know anyway — the DoH’s (Department of Health’s) ‘double-the-price’ purchases of PPE’s (Personal Protective Wquipment) and face masks and probably even face shields,’’ saad ni Lacson.

‘’All these amid daily reports that many of our people, like locally stranded individuals (LSIs) are being dumped in less than human living condition facilities for days or weeks, waiting for government assistance and care. Yet, we hear the Secretary of Health saying that the pandemic is a ‘blessing in disguise,’ we know for sure we haven’t seen the worse for our suffering countrymen, health wise and their economic well-being,’’ dagdag pa nito.

Maaalalang katatapos lamang ng mga pagdinig laban sa maanomalyang kalakaran sa PhilHealth kamakailan. RNT/FGDC


