Pagsusuot ng face mask mandatoryo sa Boracay – mayor







Manila, Philippines – Kinuwestyon ni Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) secretary general Renato Reyes Jr. kung may nagamit bang pondo ng Pilipinas sa binurang pekeng 100 Facebook accounts at pages na kinokonekta sa mga pulis at militar.

“Were public funds and resources used for these fake accounts?” ani Reyes sa Twitter post.

Ayon naman sa grupong Karapatan na ang hakbang na ito ng Facebook ay patunay umano ng state-sponsored online attacks, red-tagging at mass deception sa mga social media platform.

“These forms of online disinformation and lies have put the rights, lives, and security of human rights defenders — and even ordinary individuals — at grave risk for voicing out dissent against the government’s anti-people policies,” ani Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay.

”However, the more pressing question before us now is: were taxpayers’ money used to fund these Facebook accounts?,” tanong pa ni Palabay.

Ayon naman kay Akbayan Youth chair Dr. RJ Naguit: “We need to know the truth about this network, why it’s built and how it’s funded.”

“We need to know that not a single centavo of taxpayers’ money is being used to endanger the lives of the youth,” dagdag pa niya.

Nitong Martes, inanunsyo ng Facebook na binura nito ang nasa 57 Facebook accounts, 31 pages, at 20 Instagram accounts sa Pilipinas ukol sa paglabag umano nito sa mga polisiya laban sa foreign o government interference.

Ang mga bogus account umano na ito ay parte ng propaganda laban sa

“communism, youth activists and opposition, the Communist Party of the Philippines and its military wing, the New People’s Army, and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines,” saad nito. RNT