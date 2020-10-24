Pagtaas ng presyo ng baboy paiimbestigahan ng DA

52 mins ago







Manila, Philippines – Paiimbestigahan na ng Department of Agriculture (DA) ang umano’y biglang pagtataas ng presyo ng baboy sa merkado.

Mula sa datos ng National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), iginiit ng DA na mayroong significant inventory sa locally-slaughtered at imported pork sa cold storage facilities na accredited ng NMIS.

“This slow drawdown or small demand for frozen meat indicates that most Filipinos prefer ‘fresh’ or newly-slaughtered meat, or traders are holding off the supply to artificially jack up prices,” saad ni Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

“Also, we should convince our countrymen to consume more chicken in lieu of pork as source of meat protein.”

“We’re looking into reasons why there’s very slow withdrawal of frozen pork products despite the availability of supply, and demand has started to pick up as the government opens up the economy,” lahad pa ni Dar.

Sa ulat ay pumalo sa p320 ang kilo ng baboy sa mga pamilihan. RNT/FGDC