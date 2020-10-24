Trending Now

Pagtaas ng presyo ng baboy paiimbestigahan ng DA

October 24, 2020 @ 11:34 AM 52 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Paiimbestigahan na ng Department of Agriculture (DA) ang umano’y biglang pagtataas ng presyo ng baboy sa merkado.

Mula sa datos ng National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), iginiit ng DA na mayroong significant inventory sa locally-slaughtered at imported pork sa cold storage facilities na accredited ng NMIS.

“This slow drawdown or small demand for frozen meat indicates that most Filipinos  prefer ‘fresh’ or newly-slaughtered meat, or traders are holding off the supply to artificially jack up prices,” saad ni Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

“Also, we should convince our countrymen to consume more chicken in lieu of pork as source of meat protein.”

“We’re looking into reasons why there’s very slow withdrawal of frozen pork products despite the availability of supply, and demand has started to pick up as the government opens up the economy,” lahad pa ni Dar.

Sa ulat ay pumalo sa p320 ang kilo ng baboy sa mga pamilihan. RNT/FGDC


Traditional sports and games webinar ng PSC, itinakda

October 24, 2020 @12:21 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Inorganisa ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) ang isang Indigenous Peoples (IP) Forum na may titulong: “Webinar on Preservation of Culture and Heritage through Indigenous Sports and Games” sa 31 October 2020, 1:00 PM, via Zoom at ibobroadcast  ng live sa social media pages ng PSC.

Ayon kay Philippine Sports Commissioner Charles Raymond A. Maxey, namamahala sa Indigenous Peoples Games, masisilbing extension ng IP Games program ng ahensiya ang gagawing webinar.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all implementation of sports programs of the Commission was stopped. Now, we came up with an idea of staging this webinar to coincide with the observance of the Indigenous Peoples Month this October,” ani Maxey.

Sinabi ni Maxey na magpopokus ang webinar sa preserbasyon ng traditional sports at games ng Indigenous Peoples.

Magsisilbing resource speakers ng webinar sina Prof. Henry Daut ng Philippine Sports Institute, Ms. Maria Lourie C. Victor, DepEd’s Indigenous Peoples Education Office (IPsEO), at Prof. Madonna Castro-Gonzales ng National Council for Physical Educators of the Philippines (NCPEP).

“We are expecting more than 60 participants for this Webinar, comprised of educators, sports officials, and other stakeholders,” ani Maxey.

Ang mga interesadong lumahok sa zoom webinar ay  maaaring magparehistro sa link: http://bit.ly/IPGamesWebinarForm na pwede lang maka-accomodate ng unang 1,000 registrants habang ang iba ay pwedeng lumahok via Facebook live. Rico Navarro


Mga ahensya ng pamahalaan, dapat may isang salita – Bong Go

October 24, 2020 @12:13 PM
Manila, Philippines – Hinikayat  ni Senador  Bong Go  ang Executive Department  na tiyakin ang  mas pinalakas na whole-of-goverment  approach  sa pagpapatupad ng iba’t ibang hakbang  sa ilalim ng Republic Act  no. 1194 o ang Bayanihan to Recover as One Act o Bayanihan 2.

Sinabi ni Go na mahalagang  malinaw sa mga ahensya ng  gobyerno  ang mga responsibilidad at mandato nilang  gagawin  lalo na ngayong may krisis  dahil sa COVID-19.

Ayon kay Go, tulad ng palaging paalala ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte, dapat may isang salita ang mga ahensiya lalo pa ang tiwala at buhay ng taumbayan ang nakasalalay sa mga serbisyong  ipinangako.

Binigyang diin ni Go na nakikita niya ang sitwasyon ng mga kababayan tuwing namimigay sila ng immediate assistance at totoong hindi madali ang pinagdadaanan ng marami.

Ito aniya ang dahilan kaya palagi niyang kinalampag at ipinapaalala sa mga ahensiya ng gobyerno na aksyunan at solusyunan ang mga problema sa pamamagitan ng bayanihan.

Matatandaan na mayroong 21 government agencies sa recovery process ng bansa kung saan ilan sa mga ito ang Department of Health na nangunguna sa COVID-19 response ng bansa; andyan din ang Department of Labor and Employment para sa mga programang aalalay sa mga nawalan ng  trabaho; Department of Social Welfare and Development  para sa mga protection programs; PhilHealth para sa availability at access ng coverage para sa COVID-19.

Maliban dito, kasama din ang DTI na umaalalay sa pagpapalawig sa mga programa para sa komersyo lalo na ngayon sa online platforms.

Giit ni Go, dapat ibigay kung ano ang ipinangako sa mga kababayan para makaagapay sa napakahirap nilang sitwasyon sa ngayon. Kris Jose


Stoudemire aayuda sa Nets

October 24, 2020 @12:00 PM
BROOKLYN, USA – Kinuha ng Broonkly Nets si six-time All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire bilang bahagi ng coaching staff kasama ang dating teammate na si Steve Nash para palakasin ang koponan sa pagpasok nito sa bagong season ng NBA.

Matatandang nakasama ni Nash, kinuha bilang head coach ng Nets noong  September, si Stoudemire na maglaro sa Phoenix Suns ng anim na seasons mula 2004 hanggang 2010.

Magpopokus si Stoudemire, 37, sa development ng players bilang assistant coach.

Huling naglaro si Stoudemire sa NBA noong 2015-16 season. Umiskor ito ng 15,994 points sa kanyang 846 games sa Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat.Rico Navarro


Conciliation-mediation process pinaikli ng NLRC-NCR

October 24, 2020 @12:00 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) na ang National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) sa National Capital Region (NCR) ay naglabas ng bagong panuntunan sa settlement ng labor and employment disputes.

Sa pahayag, iginiit ng DOLE na ang lahat ng indibidwal na maghahain ng kanilang requests for assistance (RFAs) ay sakop na ng bagong procedure ng Single Entry Approach (SEnA).

Batay naman sa ilalim ng NLRC rules, ang SEnA conciliator-mediator (SEnA Conmed) ay may mediation at makapagbibigay ng settlement sa loob ng 15 araw na dapat ay 30 araw.

Punto pa ng DOLE, epektibo na ito ngayon. RNT/FGDC


Signal No. 1 itinaas sa ilang lugar dahil sa #QuintaPH

October 24, 2020 @11:47 AM
Manila, Philippines – Itinaas ang Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 sa Catanduanes habang kumikilos ang Tropical Depression Quinta patungong west-northwestward ng Philippine Sea.

Sa 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA, inaasahan ang hangin na 30 hanggang 60 kph sa Catanduanes.

Nasa ilalim na rin ng TCWS #1 ang  Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, at silangang bahagi ng Camarines Sur.

Patuloy namang nakaaapekto ang Tropical Depression Quinta at Severe Tropical Storm Saudel na nasa labas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) sa MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, at Caraga. RNT/FGDC


