Pagtalakay sa pagkakaroon ng Department of Overseas Filipino Workers, tuloy na sa Lunes







Czeh – Nakaligtas ang 15-anyos na lalaki nang mahulog mula sa 19th floor ng isang gusali, batay sa ulat.

“We were called following the fall of a person most probably from the 19th floor,” saad ni Prague police spokeswoman Eva Kropacova sa AFP.

“The 15-year-old youngster was… taken to hospital with serious head and pelvis injuries,” lahad pa nito.

Giit ni Kropacova, tinitingnan na ng mga pulis ang sanhi ng aksidente. RNT/FGDC