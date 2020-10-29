Pagtatalaga sa senior AFP officer, 49 ad interim oks sa CA
Manila, Philippines – Kinumpirma ng Commission on Appointments (CA) Committee on National Defense ang pagtatalaga ng 50 senior officers ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).
Inaprubahan ito ni Rep. Luis “Jon-Jon” A. Ferrer IV.
Ito ay para sa 49 ad interim at isang nominasyon bilang senior military officer.
Isa rito ay si General Major General Juvymax R. Uy, kasalukuyang Commander of the 6th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army at ang pinakamataas na ranggo.
Kinumpirma rin ng CA ang nominasyon ni Brigadier General Vener Odilon D. Mariano PA sa Major General.
“CA’s confirmation of the ad interim appointments and nomination of our senior officers validates our officer’s corps’ competence and diligence to better prepare them to take on greater responsibilities in the organization. Let this milestone empower your dedication to serve our nation even further for the benefit of every Filipino,” batay kay FP Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gilbert I. Gapay sa isang pahayag.
Ayon sa CA, kwalipikado ang mga Army Colonel bilang ad interim:
-Harold M. Cabunoc
-Ramon P. Zagala II
-William George S. Cordova
-Danilo E. Estrañero
-Ernest John C. Jadloc
-Vincent Arnold O. Dy
-Vicente Edgardo C. De Ocampo
-Jessie R. Montoya
-Cesar L. Portiz
-Edgar O. Josue
-Neil Alfonso R. Roldan
-Ciriaco A. Lomas-e
-Amadeo U. Cruz
-Dennis C. Gutierrez
-Samuel G. Yunque
-Melencio W. Ragudo
-Rico O. Amaro
-Richard T. Servito
-Dante T. Bermillo
-Eliezer P. Valdez Jr.
-Camilo A. Saddam
-Joel D. Aquino
-Castor O. Bahin
-Josue M. Caberto
-Zane B. Fernandez
-Nemesio A. Escleto
-Arturo E. Junco
Kumpirmado din bilang Air Force Colonel sina:
-Francis Karem E. Neri
-Rommel Allen P. Genete
-Reynaldo Jose A. Montoya
-Jerome Erwin S. Santiago
-Melvin A. Banua
-Vicente F. Flora
Navy Captains naman sina:
-Norman A. Mutia
-Edwin F. Carpio
-Michael G. Barrion
Bagong Marine Colonels din sina:
-Bladimer B. Caluya
-Frederick G. Baradi
-Noel M. Tiu
Kumpirmado na din ng CA ang Colonels mula sa Medical/Dental Service:
Isidro Alex C. Urriquia
Ranulfo O. Espera
Sonny A. Ramos
Jonathan L. Dumlao
Maria Teresa P. Boto
Ben Hur A. Cariño
Col Jose Rosel R. Reduble
Col Ela Gemma J. Taguba from the Nurse Corps
Samantala, kumpirmadong Chaplain Servive si Col Roy L. Onggao. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Inaprubahan na ng House committee on housing and urban development ang substitute bill na nagsusulong para bumuo ng local government resettlement program na siyang mangangasiwa sa on-site, in-city, near-city at off-city resettlement strategy para sa mga apektadong informal settlers.
Ayon kay Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, may akda ng House Bill No. 4869, na kasama sa inaprubahang substitute bill na ang apetkadong informal settlers at ang LGUs ay magkatuwag sa pagbuo ng resettlement plan kabilang na dito ang pagsasagawa ng mga consultation at hearings sa mga maapektuhan ng relocation.
Kung dati umano ang gobyerno lamang ang siyang gumagawa ng plano para sa relokasyon, sa bagong panukala ay may “say din ang mga informal settlers at ang komunidad.
“The government builds houses for informal settler families in areas outside Metro Manila where there is lack of employment, sustainable livelihood, and social services. Thus the need for onsite, in-city or near-city resettlement, which upholds the urban poor’s right to the city in order to comply with our Constitution’s mandate to give Filipinos affordable and decent housing,” paliwanag ni Rodriguez.
Dagdag pa nito, marami sa mga ni-relocate na informal settlers sa mga probinsya ay nagsisibalikan lamang din sa Metro Manila kaya hindi natatapos ang problema dahil na rin sa walang oportunidad sa nilipatan nito, sa bagong sistema umano ay magkakaroon ng kunsultasyon kung saan lugar ang pinakamaganda para sa relokasyon at may pagsang ayon dito ang informal settlers.
Sa isinagawang pag-aaral ng University of Asia and the Pacific ay nasa 12.3 milyon na pabahay ang kailangan ng bansa hanggang sa taong 2030.
Maliban kay Rodriguez kasama sa may akda ng panukala ay sina House committee on housing and urban development chairperson Strike Revilla; Negros Occidental Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez; Quezon City Reps. Jose Christopher Belmonte and Alfred Vargas; Rizal Rep. Juan Fidel Nograles; Manila Rep. Jonh Marvin Nieto; Cavite Rep. Francis Gerald Abaya; Kabayan Partylist Rep. Ron Salo; at Bahay Partylist Rep. Naealla Aguinaldo. Gail Mendoza
Manila, Philippines – Bukas ang Supreme Court (SC) sa alok ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra na tumulong sa hudikatura sa pag-iimbistiga sa nagaganap na katiwalian sa kanilang hanay.
Ayon kay SC spokesman Brian Keith Hosaka, ‘welcome’ sa korte suprema ang anumang tulong na maaring maipagkaloob sa kanila upang mapangalagaan ang institusyon at maprotektahan ang integridad.
Una nang ipinahayag ni Guevarra na handa ang binuong task force na tulungan ang Judicial Integrity Board (JIB) at Corruption Prevention and Investigation Office (CPIO) na binuo rin ng Korte Suprema para sa kampanya nito kontra korapsyon.
Ani Hosaka, sa katunayan ay kasama sa 10-point program ni Peralta ang pagbuo sa Judiciary Integrity Board o JIB at Corruption Prevention and Investigation Office o CPIO upang maimbestigahan ang mga reklamo laban sa mga mahistrado, hukom at iba pang mga taga-Hudikatura na sabit sa katiwalian.
Nito lamang Oct. 19 ay itinalaga na sa JIB bilang chairperson si Retired Justice Romeo Callejo Sr., vice chairperson naman si Retired Justice Angelina Sandoval-Gutierrez; habang ang mga miyembro ng lupon ay sina Retired Justices Sesinando Villion, Rodolfo Ponderada at Cielito Mindaro-Grulla.
Dagdag ni Hosaka, ang anumang assistance o tulong para sa ikabubuti ng institusyon at maprotektahan ang integridad nito ay hindi dapat iwasan at sa halip ay ikalugod, gaya ng alok ni Sec. Guevarra. Teresa Tavares
Manila, Philippines – Bukod sa 641 pulis ay may 1,472 ang ipapakalat para magbantay sa Araw ng Undas upang maiwasan ang malawakang pagtitipon ngayong pandemya at posibleng pananamantala ng mga kriminal sa lalawigan ng Bulacan.
Ayon kay Bulacan Police director PLt/Col Lawrence Cajipe, ikakalat ang mga pulis at force multiflier sa Police Assistance Desk’s, Motorist Assitance Desk na makikita sa mga lugar gaya ng sementeryo, bus terminals at pagpasok at paglabas sa North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).
Sinasabing mahigpit na ipatutupad ng mga awtoridad ang pag-inspeksyon sa kanilang pwesto at ang minimum health protocols kabilang ang community quarantine rules at local ordinances.
Kaugnay nito, lalong pinagigting ang police visibility sa lalawigan kontra sa posibleng pagsasamantala ng mga kriminal.
Pinaalala ng pulisya sa publiko na ipinag-utos ng Inter-Agency Task Force IATF sa ilalim ng Resolution No.72 ang pagsasara sa pampubliko at pribadong sementeryo mula October 29 hanggang 4,2020 kontra sa pagkalat ng COVID-19. Dick Mirasol
Manila, Philippines – Iginiit ni House Deputy Minority Leader at Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Isagani Zarate na hindi siya umaasa sa imbestigasyong iniutos ni Pangulong Duterte sa katiwalian.
“Little or nothing will come out of this especially since President Duterte himself has a penchant for absolving his people even before an investigation has started like what he did to [Health] Secretary Francisco Duque, [Public Works] Secretary Mark Villar, [National Capital Region Police Office chief Major] General Debold Sinas, and many others before them,” saad ni Zarate sa isang pahayag.
Kinwestyon din nito ang paggawa ng task force sa ilalim ng administrasyon.
“Also there is supposedly the Office of the Ombudsman to go after corrupt government officials? … Now what happens when the Ombudsman and the DOJ reached the opposite findings on their investigation of the same agency?” aniya.
“Is Malacañang saying that the Ombudsman is useless or is this anti-corruption drive is just for show?” dagdag nito.
Punto pa nito na walang magtatagumpay sa paglinis sa korapsyon.
“They are all bound to fail,” batay kay Zarate.
Matatandaang inutusan ni Pangulong Duterte ang Inter-Agency Task Force sa pamumuno ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra na sugpuin ang korapsyon.RNT/ELM
General Santos City – Nakadurog-durog ang katawan ng isang lola matapos itong mahagip ng motrosiklo habang tumatawid sa kalsada sa lungsod na ito.
Kinilala ang biktimang si Juritha Wincislao Sanglap, 60-anyos residente sa Sitio Saboy, barangay Lunen, Tupi, South Cotabato .
Kusa naman sumuko sa Tupi Municipal Police Station ang suspek at driver ng motorsiklo na kinilalang si Datumama Dalingding Gumandil, 56-anyos residente sa Datu Sinsuat, Maguindanao.
Batay sa report ng pulsiya, naganap ang insidente national highway sa Poblacion Tupi.
Minamaneho ng suspek ang kanyang 150cc na motorsiklo ng biglang tumawid ang biktima at nahagip niya ito hanggang sa tumilapon si Sanglap ng ilang metro.
Dinala naman sa ospital ang biktima pero dineklara na rin itong patay ng umatending doctor.
Posibleng naman maharap sa kasong reckless impurdence resulting to homicide ang suspek./Mary Anne Sapico