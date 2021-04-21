Pagtulong ‘di masama sa pandemya, pero gobyerno tungkuling hubaran mga mapagsamantalang grupo – Parlade







MANILA, Philippines – Sinagot ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang hirit ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Senado na pagbigyan muna ang Executive Order No. 128 na nagbababa sa halaga ng taripa at pagtaas ng dami ng pwedeng angkatin na produktong baboy.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na kahit hindi na umapela si Duterte dahil epektibo na ang EO 128 at wala nang pagpipilian ang Senado.

“First, the Senate has no choice since the reduced tariff rates and the increased in-quota MAV have already taken effect,” ayon kay Lacson.

“Second, kung meron lang sanang nangyaring inter-departmental courtesy consultation, since EO 128 is a consequence of a delegated authority granted by Congress to the President anyway, we could have given our input based on our own consultations and research,” giit pa ni Lacson.

Sinabi ni Lacson mali ang konklusi\yon ng National Economic and Development Authority na hindi nagbago ang pangangailangan sa baboy sa kabila ng pandemya.

“As I had pointed out during the Senate Committee of the Whole hearing, the 50% contraction registered by the hotel and restaurant operations should easily affect demand since the pre-pandemic 8.2 million foreign tourists are now eating pork somewhere else outside the country,” paliwanag niya.

“Thus, at 15 kilograms of pork consumption per capita as estimated would mean 120 million kilograms less pork. That should be substantial enough to consider when they came up with the 350,000,000 kilograms in additional in-quota MAV allocation,” dagdag pa ng mambabatas.

Dahil dito, sinabi ni Lacson na dapat umapela si Pangulong Duterte direka sa mahigit 80,000 backyard hog raisers, kanilang pamilya, katulong at iba pa na lubhang naapektuhan ng EO, direkta man o hindi. Ernie Reyes