Pagtutulungan, makabagong solusyon kailangan para sa proteksyon ng Ph forest – Cimatu
March 5, 2021 @ 6:42 PM
2 hours ago
18
Frenchlyn Del Corro2021-03-05T18:55:33+08:00
Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ni Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Roy A. Cimatu ang kahalagahan ng makabagong solusyon upang maprotektahan ang forest ecosystem at biodiversity ng bansa sa ginanap na virtual celebration ng World Wildlife Day noong Miyerkules, Marso 3.
“In order to achieve our goals, we do not need to go back to an era of primitivity, where we abandon the comforts of the 21st century and tailor our lives after our ancestors,” nakasaad sa speech ni Cimatu na binasa ni DENR Undersecretary for Legal Administration, Human Resources and Legislative Affairs Ernesto D. Adobo, Jr.
“Instead, we must find ways to continue to advance while maintaining the integrity of our forest ecosystems. What is needed is a step forward, not a step back,” pagbibigay-diin ni Cimatu.
Naniniwala ang DENR chief na upang makaabante ay kinakailangang magkaroon ng tulungan sa panig ng enforcement agencies at pagbuo ng makabagong pamamaraan upang mabigyan ng solusyon ang environmental problems.
“It also means the creation of sustainable models that will guide the government in defining policies for the management of our ecosystems. It also means legislating pro-environment rules such as the Rules of Procedure for Environmental Cases,” ayon pa kay Cimatu.
“Lastly, it means establishing frameworks that will lead to more efficient investigation and prosecution of crimes,” dagdag pa nito.
Sinabi pa ni Cimatu ang kanyang respeto at pagpapahalaga sa indigenous peoples (IPs) ng bansa kasabay ng pagsasabi na bagama’t ang selebrasyon ng World Wildlife Day ay “globally” mananatili naman itong very Filipino.”
“A perfect example is when we look to our indigenous peoples. Their survival depends on the integrity of our forests. And though our IPs are only a segment of our country’s population, it does not mean that the rest of us does not, in a similar way, depend on our surroundings for survival,” pahayag ni Cimatu patungkol sa selebrasyon ngayong taon na may temang “Forest and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet.”
Bilang bahagi ng selebrasyon ng World Wildlife Day, ang Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) ng DENR ay nagsagawa ng 8th Wildlife Law Enforcement Awards at nagbigay din ng rekognisyon sa Inter-Agency Task Force Philippine Operations Group on Ivory and Illegal Wildlife (POGI) dahil sa pagkamit nito ng Asia Environmental Enforcement Awards na ipinagkaloob ng United Nations Environment Programme noong Pebrero.
Umabot sa 43 law enforcers mula sa mga partner-agencies kabilang na dito ang National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police, at Bureau of Customs ang binigyan ng pagkilala.
Sa kabuuan, mayroong 18 gold awardees, 2 silver awardees, at 23 bronze awardees ang nakatanggap ng parangal.
Nagsagawa rin ang BMB ng iba’t ibang youth competitions kabilang na dito ang poster-making, mobile photography, at jingle-making.
Nakakuha ng P15,000 (1st prize) ang nanalo sa poster-making at mobile photography, P10,000 sa 2nd prize at P7,500 sa 3rd prize. Sampung participants ang nakatanggap ng consolation prize na P2,000 bawat isa.
Para naman sa jingle-making contest, ang 1st, 2nd, at 3rd prize ay nakatanggap ng P20,000; P15,000; at P10,000 ayon sa pagkakasunod-sunod.
Nabigyan naman ng P3,000 bilang consolation prize ang tatlong kalahok bawat isa.
Isa naman sa nabigyan ng “highlight” sa selebrasyon ang paglulunsad ng online learning platforms kabilang na dito ang eLearning course para sa Basic Wildlife Law Training and the Wildlife Podcast, sa ilalim ng DENR-Asian Development Bank at ang Global Environment Facility Illegal Wildlife Trade Project and USAID-Philippine Biodiversity Conservation Project 3. (Santi Celario)
March 5, 2021 @7:55 PM
10
Manila, Philippines – Kasado na ang semestral break ng mga estudyante sa basic education level sa buong bansa simula sa Lunes, Marso 15, batay sa Department of Education (DepEd).
Base sa amended school calendar at activities para sa School Year (SY) 2020-2021 na inisyu ni Education Secretary Leonor Briones on March 2, ang In-Service Training (INSET) ng mga guro ay nakatakda sa Marso 15 hanggang 19.
Habang hindi naman kinakailangang papasukin ang mga estudyante sa kanilang klase habang nasa gitna ng semestral break. RNT/FGDC
March 5, 2021 @7:48 PM
28
Manila, Philippines – Hinikayat nu OCTA Research chief Guido David ang mga awtoridad na ibase ang pagpapababa ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions sa resulta ng localized lockdowns upang matugunan din ang hamon ng COVID variants.
“We are not a proponent of lockdowns per se. We understand the grave impact of the pandemic in the economy,” saad ni David sa panayam.
“We are supporting loosening restrictions at the same time we are aware that Metro Manila is undergoing a surge because the past we averaged 900 cases per day. Two weeks ago it was 400, so it doubled in two weeks.”
“If we are not careful we could be at another breaking point this month. That is possible. At least right now we are going to see how the localized lockdowns will work because that is important moving forward. Once we loosen restrictions we will be depending on localized lockdowns,” dagdag pa nito.
Inihalimbawa ni David ang local lockdowns na ipinatupad sa Pasay City kasabay ng paglobo ng kaso ng COVID sa lugar.
“Back in August when we had to go to MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine), they where averaging less with only 125 cases per day. This is the worst situation that Pasay has been in the entire history of the pandemic.”
“It is not too late. We could still reverse the trend but that requires not just the local government doing its job but also the cooperation of the people. That’s why it is important for us to keep on harping on the message that we need to be stricter with our health protocols, (such as) wearing face mask, face shield,” pahayag pa nito.
“This is a different version, its 50 percent more infectious and that is why it is important for us to be more disciplined now.”
“The focus is more on containing the spread that is happening. If we can do that we can show that localized lockdowns will work and that is a big factor moving forward in loosening our restrictions,” paliwanag ni David.
“We are in the interest of public health. We just want to help. We are not trying to dictate what the direction of our decision should be. We are based on science. We are not political and we just give the recommendations the best scientific background that we can. We based it on international standards and practices.” RNT/FGDC
March 5, 2021 @7:39 PM
19
Manila, Philippines — Binigyan ng United States Agency for International Development (USAID) ng bagong wildlife ambulance ang Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) upang mapalakas pa ang wilflife, rescue, at rehabilitation efforts ng Pilipinas.
Bahagi naman ito ng P1.2 bilyong Protect Wildlife Project ng USAID na magpapaganda sa hakbang ng DENR National Wildlife Rescue and Research Center wildlife rescue atd retrieval at immediate on-site care para sa mga sugatan na wildlife.
Kasama ring tinanggap ang WILDBase, centralized online system para sa recording at monitoring ng na-rescue na wildlife ni DENR Undersecretary Ernesto Adobo, Jr. sa isang seremonya na ginanap sa Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center.
“We appreciate USAID’s continued generosity to the DENR through the years. The enforcement of our wildlife laws, rules, and regulations do not end with the confiscation of the wildlife and the prosecution of the violators,” lahad ni Adobo.
“With this new ambulance, WILDBase, and newest equipment and materials, we can more easily treat and monitor the health of confiscated wildlife.” RNT/FGDC
March 5, 2021 @7:31 PM
16
Manila, Philippines – Pumalo na sa 15,079 ang Pilipino sa ibang bansa na positibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) makaraang madagdagan ng 27 pa, batay sa datos ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).
Dagdag pa rito ang 13 na nakarekober sa sakit na ngayon ay 9,526 na at nananatili naman ang nasawi sa 1,033.
Patuloy namang ginagamot ang 4,520 pang pasyente. RNT/FGDC
March 5, 2021 @7:20 PM
13
Manila, Philippines – Lumapag na ang 21,000 doses ng bakuna laban sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) sa Zamboanga at Tuguegarao, batay sa Cebu Pacific.
Sinabing 17 bakuna ang dineliber na sa Zamboanga at 18 sa Tuguegarao.
Sa pahayag naman ni CebGo President Alex Reyes, suportado nila ang roll-out ng vaccination program ng gobyerno laban sa COVID.
“As a public service with the widest domestic network, we will do all we can to help ensure the timely and successful distribution of vaccines across the country, as we all work together to pave way for the recovery of our economy.” RNT/FGDC