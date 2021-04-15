Pagudpud beach hinirang na isa sa mga ‘most beautiful’ sa buong mundo
April 15, 2021 @ 10:48 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Hinirang na isa sa mga pinakamagandang beach sa mundo ang Saud Beach sa Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte ng American magazine Travel+Leisure.
“If you’re searching for Southeast Asian beach bliss, super-mellow Saud Beach on the island of Luzon is a sure thing. Swim in the peaceful waves, lunch under a thatch-roof cabana under the palms, or hire an outrigger for excursions on the water,” ayon sa magazine.
“The DOT salutes the sole Philippine entry to the list, joining the ranks of other globally-recognized beaches,” pahayag ng Department of Tourism (DOT).
May bansag ding crown jewel of Pagudpud ang Saud Beach.
Kasama rin sa “25 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World” ang Copacabana sa Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Hanelei Bay sa Kauai, Hawaii; at Cape Le Grand National Park sa Western Australia. RNT/ELM
April 15, 2021 @10:39 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Iginiit ng mga eksperto na dapat mas pagtibayin ng Pilipinas ang alyansa sa ibang bansa sa gitna ng tensyon sa pinag-aagawang West Philippine Sea.
“We have to revitalize our strategic alliance with the United States. Of course since 2016, there had been doubt in Washington D.C. whether the Philippines is a reliable ally,” saad ni international studies professor Renato de Castro sa isang forum ng Stratbase ADR Institute.
Mula nang maluklok si Pangulong Duterte nagpakita na ito ng pakikipagkaibigan sa China sa kabila ng tensyon sa WPS.
Habang ang US naman ay nagparating suporta laban sa panggigitgit ng China sa teritoryo ng Pilipinas.
“There should be continuous diplomatic activity to try keep moving these vessels out of the Philippine EEZ. In order to that, you need diplomatic leverage, you need political support of the international community particularly your allies,” para naman kay maritime law expert Jay Batongbacal.
Dahil dito dapat makipagtulugan aniya ang bansa sa US, Japan sa isyung ito.
Habang para kay De Castro na dapat malakasin ang alyansa ng bansa sa Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam at Taiwan.
“It was something that he worked with before he stepped down as Foreign Affairs Secretary: joint patrol with the United States, joint patrol with like-minded countries to protect our maritime interests,” saad naman ni institute president Dindo Manhit.
Nagpahayag din ng suporta ang mga grupo ng mga negosyante sa apela ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana at iba pang opisyal na paalisin ang mga barko ng China sa Julian Felipe Reef. RNT/ELM
April 15, 2021 @10:30 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Inalmahan ng Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) ang naging pahayag ng Malakanyang ukol sa pagtugon sa pandemya.
“Palace spokesperson Harry Roque’s statement today on the government’s pandemic response is just too detached from reality,” giit ni Bayan secretary general Renato Reyes.
“It’s like saying our hospitals are doing fine because you went straight to the hospital room without passing through the emergency room and corridors where lines are long and patients are miserable,” punto pa nito.
Sinabi ni Roque kamakailan na pinaiigting ng gobyerno ang COVID testing, contact tracing at ang kapasidad ng health care capacity ng bansa.
“Critics and the detractors of the Administration have always something to say,” ani Roque.
Aniya pa na ang paglobo ng kaso ng sakit ay hindi lamang nararanasan ng Pilipinas kundi pati na rin ang ibang bansa.
Giit ni Reyes na “worst performer in Southeast Asia” ang bansa sa pagtugon sa krisis.
“We are not even talking of the very small aid given to economically displaced persons, which as of last Monday, recorded just 8% of the target distribution,” saad nito.
Dagdag pa nito na itinatanggi ng gobyerno ang kapalpakan nito kaya’t naglalabas ng “cherry-picking” figures.
“So long as this is the kind of pandemic response, our people will continue to suffer from the scourge of the virus, and from this terrible man-made calamity that is the Duterte regime,” aniya pa.
“Given a 20% daily positivity rate, experts have already pointed out that we need to test 200,000 nationwide with 130,000 in Metro Manila alone. This is necessary to identify more infections,” lahad ni Reyes mula sa tinatayang 52,656 test na isinasagawa ng gobyerno. RNT/ELM
April 15, 2021 @10:21 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Pinapasama ng Commission on Human Rights ang mga preso sa listahan ng prayoridad na mabakunahan kontra coronavirus disease (COVID-19) dahil sa sitwasyon ng mga siksikang kulungan sa bansa.
“Those who are high-risk inmates for COVID-19 should be prioritized for inoculation with the same treatment with comparative groups in the general population,” pahayag ni CHR spokesperson Atty. Jacqueline Ann de Guia.
“More so in times of national health crisis, the government is obligated to account for the treatment of people deprived of their liberty, and must take appropriate steps to safeguard their lives and health,” punto pa nito.
Una sa prayoridad na mabakunahan ang mga health worker, senior citizen, persons with comorbidities.
Kasunod nito ang mga guro, opisyal ng gobyerno, at mga essential worker.
“We urge the government to lend clarity on the country’s vaccination plan, policies, and treatment strategies as the impact of the pandemic is graver for vulnerable populations, including those incarcerated. No one should be left behind,” ani de Guia.
Kinalampag din ng CHR ang gobyerno na maglabas ng “up-to-date and reliable data” sa kaso ng COVID-19 sa mga kulungan sa bansa upang matingnan ang sitwasyon ng mga pasilidad.
Naitala ang halos 2,000 kaso ng sakit sa loob ng kulungan kung saan 25 ang nasawi nitong nakaraang taon ayon sa Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.
Sa bilang na ito, halos isang libo ang mga tauhan ng BJMP. RNT/ELM
April 15, 2021 @10:16 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Marami ang gustong makapaglaro sa sikat na koponan na ito dahil kahit hindi ka magamit ay buhat-buhat ka naman ng kasikatan ng team.
Ngunit hindi na ngayon dahil marami ang umangal na kapag napunta ka sa crowd favorite na team ay siguradong isang taon kang bangko at hindi mo magagamit ang talento na meron ka.
Paano kung isang taon lang ang napirmahang kontrata ng manlalaro sa team na ito? Paano pa mailalabas ang galing mo sa paglalaro?
Ang ugali umano ng coach ay pauupuin ka ng isang taon at ang masama pa ay hindi ka kasama lineup.
May isang player na nagpalipat ng ibang team kasi alam niyang kakalawangin ang kanyang husay sa paglalaro dahil sa practice ka lang ng team makakapaglaro at minsan bangko pa rin ang mga player dito.
Ngayon ay nakahinga na ang player ng maluwag dahil kahit sa sister team siya napapunta ay sigurado namang magagamit siya sa team.Rico Navarro
April 15, 2021 @10:11 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Iniimbestigahan ng Games and Amusements Board (GAB) ang palpak na laro sa pagitan ng Lapu-Lapu City at Siquijor sa VisMin Super Cup na ginaganap sa Alcantara, Cebu.
Sa statement, sinabi ni GAB chair Abraham Mitra na hinihintay pa nila ang reports ng kanilang opisyal kung nakagawa ba nang paglabag ang mga manlalaro sa rules ng ahensya bilang professional athletes.
“We would like to remind our players that a license to practice profession is not a right, but a concession and a privilege granted by the government. Now, if they fail to abide by the rules, the government has the right to step in to impose necessary sanctions or revoke such a privilege,” ani Mitra. “Shape up or ship out!” dagdag pa nito.
Naniniwala umano si Mitra na may pinatutupad na rules ang liga, pero handa umano ang GAB na pumasok sa lahat ng oras lalo pa at integridad ng liga ang nakataya.
Ayon sa GAB, ang VisMin Super Cup ay isang professional basketball league na binubuo ng seven teams mula Visayas at Mindanao.
Una nang kinansela ng liga ang laro sa pagitan ng Lapu-Lapu City at Siquijor sa halftime dahil sa problema sa kuryente.
“We had a power interruption here in Alcantara. Though we have a generator, it could not sustain our internet which has forced us to postpone the game,” ani VisMin Cup chief operating officer Rocky Chan.
Lalaruin muli ang game sa final day ng elimination round, ayon sa ulat.
Ilang oras matapos ang pagkansela ng laro, ilang video footage ang lumabas online kung saan makikita ang ilang manlalaro na sumasablay sa libreng layups at free throws na parang mga hindi professional player kung saan mas masarap pa umanong panoorin ang ligang barangay. Rico Navarro