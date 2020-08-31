Frenchlyn Del Corro
Pahayag na malala ang pandemya sa bansa ‘wag pakinggan – Malakanyang
Frenchlyn Del Corro
Aug 2020
Aug 2020
“If Allah says that it’s about time that we stop the carnage of killing each other then he will find a reason for the Moro and the Christians and the others tribes professing the Christian faith. We will have the time. As there is a time for war and there is a time for peace. Kailan ‘yan? Well, I don’t know. Because there is a time to live and there is a time to die,” ayon sa Pangulo.
“Allah says about revenge; Allah says about you know, the giving, the taking of life; and Allah says that there is also a time to answer for all of these things,” lahad nito.
Kaya ang apela ng Pangulo ay kung hindi talaga magjakasundo ay maglaban hanggang hanggang magkaubusan na.
“Sa pagka ngayon, hindi ko mapigil ang mga sundalo ko kasi may mission sila and the mission is to crush the insurgents. And the insurgents, ang mission nila is for the greater glory of Allah,” ayon sa Pangulo.
“Wala man tayong problema. We honor Allah, we pray to Allah. Ako pa pakabigat because of my mix sa ascendancy. Same, I’ve always been answered with a lot of blessings from Allah. So ang hinihingi ko lang sa inyo na even as you fight, think about peace. Because if I will say to you that this is 2020, 2021 aalis na ako. Ang ibig mong sabihin 2023, 2024, 2025, hanggang 2050 ganoon pa rin? Hindi na lang sa relihiyon na ipagpa — magpakamatay ka. It’s about your generation,” dagdag na pahayag ng Pangulo. Kris Jose
“For as long as we maintain the minimum health standards, at the same time maintain the rate of death into the minimum, kung mababa po ang rate of death natin ay puwede po tayong mag-open ng economy, ” National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr.
“Using the Pareto doctrine, kailangan po more than 80 percent of our efforts should concentrate on really treating the people’s behavior towards the pandemic. Kasi nakita po natin ito, tatagal pa po itong pandemic na ito at kailangan ang ano po natin dito iyong people’s cooperation is very necessary,” paliwanag pa nito.
“Ang ginagawa po natin dito is iyong pagba-balance natin ng health at saka po iyong economy, binigyan din po natin ng tuon ang responsibilidad ng ating mga mamamayan.”