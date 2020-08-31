Trending Now

Pahayag na malala ang pandemya sa bansa ‘wag pakinggan – Malakanyang

August 31, 2020 @ 11:19 AM 16 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Umapela ang Malakanyang sa publiko na dedmahin at huwag pakinggan ang mga kritiko ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na pinalalabas na napakalala na nang kondisyon ng bansa dahil sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID 19.

Sinabi Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque na totoong seryoso ang kondisyon sa kasalukuyang sitwasyon pero natutugunan naman aniya ito ng mga polisiyang ipintatutupad ng gobyerno.

Sinabi ni Sec. Roque na kung ikukumpara sa ibang mga bansa ay mas naging epektibo ang mga inilatag na panuntunan ng pamahalaan dahilan upang hindi naman gayung kataas ang death rate ng Pilipinas hindi kagaya sa mga mayayamang bansa gaya ng Amerika at ibang mga nasa nasyon sa Europa.

Kaya’t kung nakikita man aniya ang pagtaas sa kaso ng mga tinatamaan ng virus, karamihan naman sa mga ito ay asymptomatic at mild habang napakababa ng death rate.

Giit ni Sec. Roque na kung magbulag-bulagan at magbibingi-bingihan ang mga kritiko nang Administrasyon ay hindi kataka- taka na hindi talaga malalaman ng mga ito kung ano- ano ang ginagawang pagtugon ng gobyerno laban sa pandemya. Kris Jose


Hontiveros nais paimbestigahan ang pagbili ng locally-made PPEs

August 31, 2020 @11:30 AM
Manila, Philippines – Nais paimbestigahan ni Senator Risa Hontiveros sa Senado ang pagbili ng local production of personal protective equipment (PPE) sa gitna ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 pandemic.

Nauna nga ritong inihain ng senadora ang Senate Resolution No. 506 kaugnay sa ulat na 10 milyon lamang mula sa 57.6 milyong PPEs na inilalabas ng Confederation of Philippine Manufacturers of PPEs kada buwan ang nae-export.

“Our COVID-19 response budget can afford to supply more frontliners with more medical-grade equipment if we procure locally. We have the supply, we have the quality, and we have the funds — bakit patuloy pa ang mass importation natin?” saad ni Hontiveros.

“Bakit natin pipiliin ang imported PPEs na may kwestiyonableng kalidad kung kaya naman nating mag-produce ng dekalidad sa halos kaparehong presyo? Hindi praktikal ang mag-import pa, habang padami ng padami ang health workers na nagkakasakit.”

Giit pa nito, nais niyang makarinig ng update sa Bayanihan PPE Project na pinapangunahan ng Department of Health, Department of Trade and Industry, at Board of Investments. RNT/FGDC


8 paslit tumumba sa spaghetti

August 31, 2020 @11:07 AM
Cebu City – Isinugod sa ospital ang walong bata matapos umanong malason sa kinain nilang spaghetti na bigay ng kanilang kapitbahay sa Barangay Bulacao ng lungsod na ito.

Ayon kay Bulacao Barangay Captain Rodrigo Jabellana, may mga edad 8, 7, 6, 5 at 4 ang mga batang nalason sa sakop ng kanyang barangay.

Batay sa ulat, hapon ng Agosto 30, isang Anita Gardaban ang humingi ng tulong sa barangay dahil tatlo sa kanyang anak ang kasama sa mga batang nalason para dalhin sa ospital.

Kuwento ni Garaban, may salo-salong naganap sa kanilang kapitbahay nitong Sabado at kinabukasan ay may mga natirang pagkain kaya ibinigay sa mga bata ang spaghetti.

Agad namang kinain ng mga bata ang spaghetti subalit makalipas ang ilang minuto ay nakaranas ang mga ito ng pagsusuka at pananakit ng tiyan.

Inoobserbahan pa sa ospital ang mga bata.

Nakatakda namang ipatawag ng barangay ang nagbigay ng spaghetti para papanagutin sa nangyari. Mary Anne Sapico


Paghalik sa lupa ni PDu30 sa ground zero, binigyang-linaw

August 31, 2020 @11:05 AM
Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na wala siyang kasalanan kaya ginawa niya ang pagluhod at paghalik sa lupa sa ginawa niyang pagbisita sa “ground zero” ng Jolo, Sulu kagabi, araw ng Linggo.

Sa nasabing lugar nangyari ang twin bombings kamakailan.

“Walang kasalanan kaya ako lumuhod, hinalikan ko ‘yung lupa kasi hindi lang man nakapagtawag ‘yung “Allah, I commit my…” o nagpaka-sign of the cross before dying,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Ang paliwanag ng Pangulo sa kanyang naging mensahe sa naging pagbisita nya sa nasabing lugar ay dahil iyon ang nakasaad sa bibliya.

“Well of course, it’s so that in the tat — Bible, it says Allah is all-knowing and everything and he controls the lives of people and the workings of the universe. In the same manner, ganoon rin ang Bibliya ng Kristiyanos,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Nakasaad aniya sa Bibliya na “for everything under the sun there is a season.”

Mayroon aniyang oras ng pagtatanim at oras ng pag-aani, oras ng pagtatayo at oras ng pagguho, oras ng kalungkutan at oras ng kasiyahan, oras nang walang pag-uusap subalit darating ang panahon na mag-usap sa ayaw mo’t sa hindi. darating aniya ito dahil sa kagustuhan ni Allah.

Read: PDu30 hinalikan ang pinangyarihan ng Jolo blast

“If Allah says that it’s about time that we stop the carnage of killing each other then he will find a reason for the Moro and the Christians and the others tribes professing the Christian faith. We will have the time. As there is a time for war and there is a time for peace. Kailan ‘yan? Well, I don’t know. Because there is a time to live and there is a time to die,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Sinabi ng Pangulo na si Sulu governor Sakur Tan ang kanyang ina-address sa mensahe niyang ito dahil nirerespeto niya ito.

“You have a color — colorful life. Kung sa patay dapat patay ka na sa dinaanan mo sa buhay and yet you are still here around. Why don’t you try to help me within the next few months last term just to talk about peace? It need not really be a — an arrangement, just talk about peace,” lahad nito.

Mahirap aniya kasi dahil ang bomba ay hindi namimili.

Iyan aniya ang problema at kung ang pinatay ay isang inosente, ay may oras at panahon a iya na mananagot ang may sala sa pagpatay sa inosenteng indibiduwal.

“Allah says about revenge; Allah says about you know, the giving, the taking of life; and Allah says that there is also a time to answer for all of these things,” lahad nito.

Kaya ang apela ng Pangulo ay kung hindi talaga magjakasundo ay maglaban hanggang hanggang magkaubusan na.

Maaari aniyang sa panahon na iyon ay ubos na ang lahat kaya’t wala ng giyera.

“Sa pagka ngayon, hindi ko mapigil ang mga sundalo ko kasi may mission sila and the mission is to crush the insurgents. And the insurgents, ang mission nila is for the greater glory of Allah,” ayon sa Pangulo.

“Wala man tayong problema. We honor Allah, we pray to Allah. Ako pa pakabigat because of my mix sa ascendancy. Same, I’ve always been answered with a lot of blessings from Allah. So ang hinihingi ko lang sa inyo na even as you fight, think about peace. Because if I will say to you that this is 2020, 2021 aalis na ako. Ang ibig mong sabihin 2023, 2024, 2025, hanggang 2050 ganoon pa rin? Hindi na lang sa relihiyon na ipagpa — magpakamatay ka. It’s about your generation,” dagdag na pahayag ng Pangulo. Kris Jose


30 araw pang GC1 inirekomenda ng MM mayors

August 31, 2020 @10:53 AM
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo ni Parañaque City Mayor at Metro Manila Council chairman Edwin Olivarez na iminumungkahi ng kanilang samahan na manatili sa general community quarantine ang National Capital Region sa susunod na 30 araw.

“Doon po sa pulong, pinagkaisahan po ng lahat ng mayors na irerekomenda sa IATF na i-maintain po ‘yung GCQ, ‘yung ating general community quarantine starting September 1,” ani Olivarez.

“Ang pinag-uusapan po ay hindi 15 days eh, kung hindi 30 days pero ‘yan po ay recommendation po sa IATF. Pero sila po ang magrerekomenda sa Presidente.”

Sa ngayon aniya ay pag-uusapan pa ang bilang ng mga araw sa pagpapatupad ng GCQ.

Paliwanag ni Olivarez, ang basehan ng kanilang rekomendasyon ay mabalanse ang kalusugan at ekonomiya ngayong pandemya.

“Ang pinagbasehan po niyan ay ‘yung pagbubukas ng ekonomiya nang dahan-dahan nang hindi po puwede pong i-compromise ‘yung health protocol natin dito,” lahad ni Olivarez.

Dagdag pa ng opisyal, target nilang magpatupad ng mas maikling curfew mula alas-10 p.m. hanggang 5 a.m. RNT/FGDC


Ekonomya oks lang buksan basta lahat susunod sa health protocol – Galvez

August 31, 2020 @10:41 AM
Manila, Philippines – Mas mananatiling ligtas ang pagbubukas ng ekonomiya kung patuloy na tutugon sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 safety protocols at mababantayan ang patuloy na pagdami ng kaso nito.

“For as long as we maintain the minimum health standards, at the same time maintain the rate of death into the minimum, kung mababa po ang rate of death natin ay puwede po tayong mag-open ng economy, ” National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr.

“Napakaimportante po ang popular support at saka iyong popular obedience. Nakita po natin na iyong mga successful na mga different countries, nakita natin iyong kanilang mga mamamayan ay sumusunod,” dagdag pa rito.

Ginamit ni Galvez ang Pareto doctrine sa paggiit sa pangangailangan sa balance public health at ekonomiya ng bansa.

“Using the Pareto doctrine, kailangan po more than 80 percent of our efforts should concentrate on really treating the people’s behavior towards the pandemic. Kasi nakita po natin ito, tatagal pa po itong pandemic na ito at kailangan ang ano po natin dito iyong people’s cooperation is very necessary,” paliwanag pa nito.

“Ang ginagawa po natin dito is iyong pagba-balance natin ng health at saka po iyong economy, binigyan din po natin ng tuon ang responsibilidad ng ating mga mamamayan.”

Samantala, nilinaw rin ni Galvez na hindi na kakayanin ng bansa ang bumalik sa enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) at modified ECQ (MECQ).

“Ibig sabihin, malaki po ang collateral damage in terms of livelihood and economy.” RNT/FGDC


