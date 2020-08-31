Pahayag na malala ang pandemya sa bansa ‘wag pakinggan – Malakanyang







Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na wala siyang kasalanan kaya ginawa niya ang pagluhod at paghalik sa lupa sa ginawa niyang pagbisita sa “ground zero” ng Jolo, Sulu kagabi, araw ng Linggo.

Sa nasabing lugar nangyari ang twin bombings kamakailan.

“Walang kasalanan kaya ako lumuhod, hinalikan ko ‘yung lupa kasi hindi lang man nakapagtawag ‘yung “Allah, I commit my…” o nagpaka-sign of the cross before dying,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Ang paliwanag ng Pangulo sa kanyang naging mensahe sa naging pagbisita nya sa nasabing lugar ay dahil iyon ang nakasaad sa bibliya.

“Well of course, it’s so that in the tat — Bible, it says Allah is all-knowing and everything and he controls the lives of people and the workings of the universe. In the same manner, ganoon rin ang Bibliya ng Kristiyanos,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Nakasaad aniya sa Bibliya na “for everything under the sun there is a season.”

Mayroon aniyang oras ng pagtatanim at oras ng pag-aani, oras ng pagtatayo at oras ng pagguho, oras ng kalungkutan at oras ng kasiyahan, oras nang walang pag-uusap subalit darating ang panahon na mag-usap sa ayaw mo’t sa hindi. darating aniya ito dahil sa kagustuhan ni Allah.

“If Allah says that it’s about time that we stop the carnage of killing each other then he will find a reason for the Moro and the Christians and the others tribes professing the Christian faith. We will have the time. As there is a time for war and there is a time for peace. Kailan ‘yan? Well, I don’t know. Because there is a time to live and there is a time to die,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Sinabi ng Pangulo na si Sulu governor Sakur Tan ang kanyang ina-address sa mensahe niyang ito dahil nirerespeto niya ito.

“You have a color — colorful life. Kung sa patay dapat patay ka na sa dinaanan mo sa buhay and yet you are still here around. Why don’t you try to help me within the next few months last term just to talk about peace? It need not really be a — an arrangement, just talk about peace,” lahad nito.

Mahirap aniya kasi dahil ang bomba ay hindi namimili.

Iyan aniya ang problema at kung ang pinatay ay isang inosente, ay may oras at panahon a iya na mananagot ang may sala sa pagpatay sa inosenteng indibiduwal.

“Allah says about revenge; Allah says about you know, the giving, the taking of life; and Allah says that there is also a time to answer for all of these things,” lahad nito.

Kaya ang apela ng Pangulo ay kung hindi talaga magjakasundo ay maglaban hanggang hanggang magkaubusan na.

Maaari aniyang sa panahon na iyon ay ubos na ang lahat kaya’t wala ng giyera.

“Sa pagka ngayon, hindi ko mapigil ang mga sundalo ko kasi may mission sila and the mission is to crush the insurgents. And the insurgents, ang mission nila is for the greater glory of Allah,” ayon sa Pangulo.

“Wala man tayong problema. We honor Allah, we pray to Allah. Ako pa pakabigat because of my mix sa ascendancy. Same, I’ve always been answered with a lot of blessings from Allah. So ang hinihingi ko lang sa inyo na even as you fight, think about peace. Because if I will say to you that this is 2020, 2021 aalis na ako. Ang ibig mong sabihin 2023, 2024, 2025, hanggang 2050 ganoon pa rin? Hindi na lang sa relihiyon na ipagpa — magpakamatay ka. It’s about your generation,” dagdag na pahayag ng Pangulo. Kris Jose