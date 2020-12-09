Panawagan ng QC sa pagbubukas ng ilang interchange sa EDSA, pag-aaralan







Manila, Philippines – Tuluyan nang niratipikahan ng Senado ang P4.5 trilyong pambansang badyet sa 2021 kasama ang pambili ng bakuna laban sa corona virus 2019, ayon kay Senador Grace Poe.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Poe na nasa takdang panahon ang pagpasa ng 2021 budget, tumutudla at laser-focus sa ating mamamayan na lubhang naapektuhan ng pandemya.

“It seeks to respond to real needs for better health protection, equal access to quality education, efficient transportation and infrastructure and inclusive social protection,” aniya.

Base sa talaan ng Senate committee on finance na pinamumuan ni Senador Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, nanguna ang Department of Education (DepEd) sa nakakuha ng pinakamalaking budget na umabot sa P708 bilyon.

Sumunod dito ang Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), P694.8 bilyon; at sinundan ng health sector (Department of Health, PhilHealth, specialty hospital. PITAHC, bakuna at HFEP), P287.5 bilyon.

Pang-apat ang Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), P247.5 bilyon; Department of National Defense (DND), P205.5 bilyon; Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), P176.6 bilyon; Department of Transportation (DOTr), P87.4 bilyon.

Nakakuha naman ng P68.6 bilyon ang Department of Agriculture (DA); P44.1 bilyon ang Judiciary at P36.6 bilyon ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Base kay Angara, naglaan ang Kongreso ng P70 bilyon sa unprogrammed fund upang ipambili ng bakuna bukod pa sa P10 bilyon na standby fund sa Bayanihan 2 at P2.5 bilyon sa kasalukuyang budget ng Department of Health (DOH).

“Under the budget for 2021, there is P72.5 billion total for vaccines while under the Bayanihan 2, there is P10 billion so the total of P82.5 billion once the budget is passed into law.”

Samantala, sinabi pa ni Poe na tumanggap ng malaking pondo ang cash-for-work program para sa manggagawa at OFW na nawalan ng trabaho.

“As our greatest human resources, the Filipino workers will fuel the revival of the economy,” lahad ni Poe.

“Funds will also be poured in to set up the National Broadband Infrastructure for better, accessible and affordable internet services — a valuable necessity to workers, students and businesses in this new normal,” paliwanag pa ng mambabatas.

Aniya, hindi dapat titigil ang kanilang trabaho dito.

“ The task of overseeing the responsible, prompt and honest spending rests on all of us. This way, we can use the budget as a lifeline to emerge stronger from this crisis.”

“We trust the administration sees Congress eye-to-eye on this aspiration.” Ernie Reyes