Pangangaroling bawal muna dahil sa pandemic – solon

Manila, Philippines – Iminungkahi sa Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) na ipagbawal muna ang pangangaroling ngayong Pasko lalo pa at may kinakaharap tayong pandemya.

Sa isang panayam, si Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba ang nagbigay ng naturang panukala.

“Karamihan kasi ng carolers namin dito, they are not even from our place. ‘Yung pagpupunta nila from one house to the other, natatakot kami roon because it might cause the upsurge of COVID cases,” lahad ni Mamba.

Panig pa ni Mamba, maaari namang magbigay ng kautusan ang mga LGU ngunit mas mainam pa rin kung magmumula ito sa kautusan ng IATF.

“At least they know that there is a medical and scientific basis of what we are trying to ask dahil ang hirap nito eh, it’s a… tradisyon ito eh na ginagawa every year.”

Sinang-ayunan naman ito ni IATF chief implementer at vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez.

“It is the prerogative of the LGU because we have said, the Local Government Executives are the most knowledgeable people that can protect their constituents, what is best for them.” RNT/FGDC