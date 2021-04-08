Pangilinan sa WHO: Pinas iprayoridad sa COVAX vaccine delivery
Manila, Philippines — Hinikayat ni Senator Francis Pangilinan ang World Health Organization (WHO) na iprayoridad ang Pilipinas sa pagdedeliver ng COVID-19 vaccines na nasa ilalim ng COVAX facility upang maiwasang bumigay ang health system ng bansa.
“[W]e are urging WHO to put the Philippines on top of the list of beneficiaries in its [COVAX] facility and deliver to us the urgently needed vaccines to avert the collapse of our healthcare system,” lahad ni Pangilinan.
“We urge the (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) to aggressively negotiate with WHO for an earlier delivery in order to prevent the situation from deteriorating into a humanitarian crisis.”
Nag-ugat ang pahayag ng senador makaraang ipahayag ng WHO ang kanilang pagkabahala sa sitwasyon ng Pilipinas at sinabing malapit nang malagpasan ang ‘red line’ dahil na rin sa patuloy na paglobo ng COVID. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ni dating special adviser to the National Task Force against COVID-19 Dr. Tony Leachon na dapat pumalo sa 50,000 ang average ng araw-araw na nasusuri sa COVID sa Metro Manila.
“We’re not ramping up on the testing, nag-a-average lang tayo ng 30,000 dapat nasa 50,000 to 100,000 kasi we are in a pandemic,” pahayag ni Leachon sa ANC interview.
“Pero ang base natin, ang active cases natin is 156,000. So we so must be doing at least 50,000 testing in the [National Capital Region] spots area.”
Nag-ugat ang naturang pahayag ng hindi sang-ayunan ni National Task Force Against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer at testing czar Vince Dizon ang panawagan para sa mass testing.
“You put money where your mouth is and you have to concentrate on the hot spot area.”
Base sa datps ng Department of Health’s COVID-19 tracker, mayroong 10,515,678 samples na ang nasuri nitong Abril 6. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Asahan ang mas marami pang kama para sa COVID patients sa ilang ospital sa Metro Manila, batay sa Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).
Tinatayang sa pagtatapos ng Abril, sinabi ni MMDA Director III Atty. Victor Trinidad na magkakaroon ng 16 kama sa Lung Center of the Philippines; 22 kama sa Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital; at 60 kama sa National Kidney and Transplant Institute.
Ayon di kay MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia, magkakaroon ng 50,000 COVID-19 test kits at 600 karagdagang contact tracers sa NCR.
Napauulat na nauubos na ang mga kama sa ospital para sa COVID patients dahil sa patuloy na paglobo ng kaso ng virus. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyong gaganapin na lamang sa Oktubre ang May 2021 Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination (CHELE), batay sa Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).
“With the recent surge of coronavirus disease 2019, anxiety and fear of acquiring the same, and mobility restrictions due to quarantine classifications, the Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers (PICHE), upon consultation with other stakeholders, including schools and examinees, requested for the postponement of the May 2021 CHELE to continuously safeguard the health and welfare of the examinees as well as examiners and examination personnel,” saad ng PRC sa Resolution No. 1342.
“The Professional Regulatory Board of Chemical Engineering (Board) and the Licensure Office (LO), upon evaluation of the request, deemed it necessary to recommend to the Commission the postponement of the conduct of the May 2021 CHELE and to reschedule the same to October 2021.”
“Premises considered the Commission resolved, as it so resolves to postpone the May 11, 12, and 13, 2021 Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination and to reschedule the same to October 3, 4 and 5, 2021,” dagdag pa ng PRC.
Sinabi rin ng pamunuan na ang dating nakatakdang Oct. 2, 3 at 4, 2021 CHELE sa ilalim ng Resolution No. 1283 (s. 2020) ay itatakda sa Oct. 3, 4 at 5, 2021. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Dinepensahan ni Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Jojo Garcia ang One Hospital Command (OHC) laban sa mga kritisismong nagsasabing nagiging “unresponsive” ito ngayong paglobo ng kaso ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“This is not the right time to put blame on others. We need to help each other,” saad ni Garcia.
“Si [DOH] Usec. Bong Vega ang may hawak ng One Hospital Command and I think he’s really doing good. Why? Ngayon kasi napuno eh. Before this surge nasa 60, 70, or 50 calls lang per day yan. Umabot ng more than 300.”
“Kahit gaano kaganda sistema mo, napuno ka ng tawag, mahihirapan talaga sila dyan. Pero I think Usec. Bong already fixed itong mga challenges na ito,” dagdag pa nito.
“Pero I can assure everyone inaayos yan. Talagang nabubulunan na rin. Hindi lang ospital nabubulunan, pati yung ating mga command centers.”
Sinabi ni Garcia na inaayos na nila ang mga contact number na napauulat na walang sumasagot.
“Yun din ang ibang reklamo, walang sumasagot or hindi na makontak.”
“Pina-update na natin sa mga LGUs yung contact numbers nila para at least eh matugunan natin yung mga tawag ng ating kababayan. Inaayos natin yan,” paliwanag pa ni Garcia. RNT/FGDC
MANILA, Philippines – Sa kulungan ang bagsak ng isang tricycle driver matapos at tangkain suhulan ng pera ang mga pulis na nag-isyu sa kanya ng ordinance volation receipt (OVR) dahil sa paglabag sa traffic restriction code sa Malabon City, kaninang umaga.
Nahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa Art 212 of RPC (Corruption of Public Official) ang dinakip na si Leonardo Dela Cruz, 47 ng 67 Ignacio St. Bacog, Navotas city.
Sa report nina PSSg Diego Ngippol at PSSg Michael Oben kay Malabon police chief Col. Joel Villanueva, dakong 5:47 ng umaga, nakabantay ang mga tauhan ng Sub-Station 6 na sina PCpl John Carlo Mata at PCpl Bengie Nalogoc sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni PLT Manny Ric Delos Angeles sa quarantine control point (QCP) sa Estrella St. Brgy. Tañong nang makita nila ang papalapit na suspek sakay ng kanyang minamanehong tricycle.
Pinara ang suspek at nang alamin ang kanyang pagkakilanlan ay nadiskubreng taga-Navotas siya kaya’t inisyuhan siya ng mga pulis ng OVR dahil sa paglabag sa traffic restriction code na may kaugnayan sa enhance community quarantine matapos siyang pumasok sa Malabon.
Matapos nito, umuwi ang suspek subalit makalipas ang ilang sandali ay bumalik ang suspek at inalok ang mga arresting officers ng P1,000 para patawarin siya sa kanyang paglabag ngunit sa halip na tanggapin ang pera, inaresto ng mga pulis si Dela Cruz. Boysan Buenaventura