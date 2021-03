PARA SAAN ANG BDP?

FORMER Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro has cried foul over what she claimed was an “unfair portrayal by certain sectors and government officials, including DFA officials, that she was a person who was ‘cruel’ to OFWs.

Last week, President Duterte dismissed Mauro with the penalty of perpetual disqualification from the service with the accessory penalties and forfeiture of her retirement benefits.

In an interview over Facebook, the embattled former diplomat said she has “no record of maltreating any OFW at any given time.”

Mauro even dared everyone to check her record as a DFA official for 26 years, claiming that the videos (read: several videos on different occasions) were looped and twisted by several officials and used “it for their own political agenda at the expense of her career.”

“Natanggal ako sa trabaho because of twisting this issue, which is a domestic issue, which is a family matter. And it was twisted in such a way that I was portrayed as someone who is cruel to OFWs,” she said during the interview.

Wow! Twisted a “domestic issue” for some people’s political agenda? What a jerk!

I saw no politics in the videos, only barbaric actions of a self-entitled government official who believes that she has a Divine Right over the life and limb of another human being.

She doesn’t have record of maltreating an OFW?

So the maid was not an OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKER?

The woman was working for a pittance away from the comfort of her family in a far away place and enduring a “monster” hiding under a sheep’s clothing.

She added that the issue was a “family matter” and that the maid was like a relative to her because she had been with her for several years.

If this is how she treats a “distant relative” then I have no idea how she would treat an ordinary person who would be the target of her wrath.

Instead of feeling sorry for her cruelty, Mauro tried to play victim and made an appeal to the public’s emotion “to understand her because she was stressed during the pandemic.”

Gosh! Maybe she also has mental issues.

Or maybe she hasn’t heard of Section 1 of Article 11 of the Constitution, which says “Public office is a public trust. Public officers and employees must, at all times, be accountable to the people, serve them with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty, and efficiency; act with patriotism and JUSTICE, and lead modest lives.”

Mauro claimed that she had been trying to seek an audience with DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin for months, but was repeatedly denied.

She added that she will appeal the “unfair and unjust” dismissal, which she had every right to do so.

“The decision was solely based on public perception, based on that video. E ang public naman hindi alam kung ano ang video na iyon e – hindi naman na-play ‘yung before and after, ‘yun lang snippets pinagtagpi-tagpi lang tapos ni-loop na,” she said.

So she is now blaming public perception?

If it didn’t go viral the abuse would continue and the public wouldn’t have an idea that the DFA was harboring a “monster.”

She said sorry at least a couple of times during the interview but she tried to justify her actions as if that would be acceptable in the court of public opinion.

Mauro’s refusal to accept her guilt wholeheartedly is laughable at the very least and smacks of hypocrisy.

We are living in a civilized world and no amount of justification will set Mauro free from her accountability.

Let the axe fall where it should fall and make her an example for other public officials who abuse their power.

Beh buti nga!

