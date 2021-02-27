Trending Now

Pasig City nakatipid ng P1.2B sa reporma sa procurement process — Mayor Vico

Pasig City nakatipid ng P1.2B sa reporma sa procurement process — Mayor Vico

February 27, 2021 @ 10:39 AM 1 hour ago
Views: 17
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nakatipid ang lokal na pamahalaan ng Pasig City ng hanggang P1.2 billion in government funds due to the reforms instituted in its procurement process, batay kay Mayor Vico Sotto.

“Binuksan natin ang bidding para puwedeng manalo ang kahit sinong contractor na kwalipikado. Walang kickback kaya bumababa ang presyo,” lahad pa ng mayor.

“Yung mga hinahangad nating pagbabago, hindi ‘to kaya ng isang mayor lamang. Kailangan kasama’t nakikilahok ang mamamayan.”

“Our goal is to establish a pool of capable CSO observers. Sila ang magbabantay sa bids and awards natin para makasiguro tayong tapat at maayos ang procurement, ang proseso ng gobyerno sa pagbili ng gamit/serbisyo,” dagdag pa nito. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

10 P.M.-5 A.M. curfew, ipatutupad sa Malabon

February 27, 2021 @11:34 AM
Views: 10
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Magpapatupad ng curfew sa buong lungsod ng Malabon  mula ika-10 ng gabi hanggang ika-5 ng umaga simula ngayong araw, Pebrero 27.

Hindi sakop ng curfew ang mga empleyadong pumapasok o umuuwi ng gabi at mga Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APORs).

Gayunpaman, kinakailangang magpakita ng katibayan tulad ng Identification Card o Certificate of Employment ang mga exempted.

Ang sinumang lalabag sa curfew ay papatawan ng  multang P1,000 sa unang paglabag; P2,000 sa pangalawang paglabag; at P5,000 sa pangatlong paglabag. Merly Iral


  •  
  •  
  •  

PH Navy chief unang magpapabakuna para sa kapanatagan ng publiko

February 27, 2021 @11:30 AM
Views: 10
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ni Navy chief Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo on Friday (Feb. 26) na handa siyang unang magpabakuna laban sa COVID-19 upang mapalakas pa ang pagkapanatag ng publiko na magpaturok kontra virus

“If the intent is to show to the public about our confidence (sic) in this inoculation program of the government then I am willing to go first,” aniya.

Tiwala siyang dapat iprayoridad ang health workers sa mga military at health workers dahil sa sila ay frontliners.

“I would prefer our personnel to be first rather than us,” saad ni Bacordo. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

CHED sa private universities, colleges: No tuition fee increase policy sa AY 2021-2022 ipatupad

February 27, 2021 @11:18 AM
Views: 10
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nanawagan ang Commission on Higher Education (CHED) sa private higher education institutions (HEIs) na magpatupad ng “no tuition fee increase policy” sa Academic Year (AY) 2021-2022 sa gitna ng kinakaharap na pandemya.

 

Ito ang apela ni Chairman J. Prospero De Vera III sa private HEIs sa pag-iisyu ng “Interim Guidelines as to the Timeline on the Processing of Applications to Increase Tuition and Other School Fees (TOSF) For AY 2021-2022” na ibinahagi sa official Facebook page ng CHED.

“In order to assist the plight of our students and/or their family suffering from the effects of this pandemic, private HEIs are strongly urged to implement a ‘no tuition fee increase policy’ for AY 2021-2022,” lahad ni De Vera.

“The adjustment is made in relation to the change of the opening of glasses of most higher education institutions (HEIs) from June to August last Academic Year 2020 -2021,” paliwanag pa nito. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Transport sector leader Efren de Luna pumanaw na

February 27, 2021 @11:05 AM
Views: 19
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Pumanaw na si transport leader Efren de Luna, ayon sa ulat.

Kinumpirma ito ng kanyang kapatid na si Alma Consuelo de Luna sa Dobol B TV at sinabing dahil ito sa heart attack.

“Inatake po siya sa puso noong Friday ng madaling araw,” saad nito at sinabing kasalukuyang 67-anyos ang kapatid.

Si De Luna ay chairman at national president ng Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations.

Kasalukuyan itong nakaburol sa Samson Funeral Homes sa Bacoor, Cavite. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

NAIA commercial flights ‘di apektado sa pagdating ng Sinovac vax — CAAP

February 27, 2021 @10:52 AM
Views: 23
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Sinabing hindi maaapektuhan ang commercial flights sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) sa kabila ng inaasahang pagdating ng  Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines ngayong linggo, batay sa  Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

Ayon kay CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio, dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic, limitado lamang ang bilang ng commercial flights at walang epekto sa airport traffic ang pagdating ng naturang bakuna.

Inaasahang 600,000 bakuna na donasyon mula China ang darating lulan ang special flight gamit ang military aircraft at inaasahang lalapag sa Villamor Airbase. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  