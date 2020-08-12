Trending Now

Patay sa COVID sa Caloocan 138 na

Patay sa COVID sa Caloocan 138 na

August 12, 2020 @ 9:01 AM 1 hour ago
Views: 15
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Umabot na sa 138 ang namamatay sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 sa lungsod ng Caloocan, iniulat ng Health Department ng lungsod kahapon Agosto 11.

Sa datos, nasa 3,324 na ang nagpopositbo sa nasabing nakamamatay na sakit sa siyudad at 1,706 sa mga ito ang gumaling na.

Kaugnay nito, sinabi ni Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan na kasabay ng pagdami ng mga nagpositibo sa COVID-19 ang patuloy na pagbabalangkas ng mga epektibong paraan upang labanan ang pandemyang ito.

Ang lokal na pamahalaan ay nagpatupad ng bagong polisiya sa ilalim ng Executive Order 027-2020 at simula Agosto 7 ay naging epektibo na ang color-coded community quarantine pass kung saan ang lalabas lang ng bahay ay ayon lamang sa araw at oras na nakasaad sa quarantine pass.

Ang quarantine pass ay ibibigay lamang sa edad 21-59 taong gulang.

Ang mga buntis, menor-de-edad at senior citizen ay hindi bibigyan ng quarantine pass, depende sa sitwasyon.

Ang barangay officials ang naatasang mamahagi ng mga quarantine pass sa mga tahanan habang ang mga lumang quarantine pass ay hindi na maaaring gamitin.

“Tayo po sa Pamahalaang Lungsod ay patuloy na humihingi ng inyong pakikinig, pagsunod at pakikipagtulungan upang mapigilan na ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 sa ating lungsod. Patuloy po ang ating paalala na palaging magsuot ng face mask at sumunod sa physical distancing,” ani Mayor Oca Malapitan.

Tatlo ang kulay ng bagong quarantine pass—white, orange at green.

Ang puting quarantine pass na maaaring gamitin araw-araw ay ibibigay lamang sa mga informal workers tulad ng tricycle drivers, construction workers, vendors at iba pang araw-araw na nagtratrabaho sa kalsada.

Ang mga nagtratrabaho naman sa opisina, pabrika, mga essential worker o ang mga gumagamit ng company ID ay hindi na bibigyan ng bagong quarantine pass dahil ang kanilang mga company ID na ang magsisilbing quarantine pass.

Para naman sa mga residente kada kabahayan na kailangang bumili ng kanilang pangangailangan sa mga grocery o department store ang orange o green quarantine pass.

Ang orange quarantine pass ay tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Biyernes lamang magagamit, 5am to 10pm (8pm kapag ipinatutupad ang Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine [MECQ]) at Linggo tuwing 5am-1:30pm.

Samantala, ang green quarantine pass ay tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Sabado magagamit, 5am hanggang 10pm (8pm kapag MECQ), at Linggo tuwing 1:31pm hanggang 10:00pm (8pm kapag MECQ).

Ayon sa ordinansa, ang sinumang lalabag at mahuhuling nasa labas ng walang quarantine pass ay maaaring pagmultahin hanggang P5,000 o pagkakakulong depende sa Korte.

Kaugnay nito, sinabi ni kay Malapitan na habang nakataas ang MECQ hanggang Agosto 18 ay pansamantalang ibabalik din ang 8pm- 5am curfew hours sa lungsod. Merly Iral


  •  
  •  
  •  

Comments (3)

  • ปั้มไลค์ Reply

    Like!! Great article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.

    August 12, 2020 at 10:00 am
  • เบอร์สวยมงคล Reply

    Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for my mission.

    August 12, 2020 at 10:04 am
  • SMS Reply

    Very good article! We are linking to this particularly great content on our site. Keep up the great writing.

    August 12, 2020 at 10:05 am

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

46 BI personnel may COVID-19

August 12, 2020 @10:08 AM
Views: 13
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa 46 empleyado ng Bureau of Immigration ang nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), ayon kay BI commissioner Jaime Morente.

Batay kay Morente, 46 staff ang infected ng virus; siyam ang nakarekober na; at 37 ang patuloy na naka-quarantine.

“The good news is that, so far, none of our employees have succumbed to the virus,” aniya.

Dagdag pa nito, tanging ang mga empleyadong may COVID-19 infection lamang ang naka-confine at nagpapagaling na.

“We are doing our best in seeing to it that health protocols aimed at preventing the spread of the virus are strictly observed in our offices and workplaces.” RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Face shield ‘di dapat mas mataas sa P50

August 12, 2020 @9:56 AM
Views: 14
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Hindi dapat tataas sa P50 ang halaga ng face shields na ibebentang kakailanganin ngayong coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 pandemic, ayon sa Department of Health (DOH).

Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire na napag-usapan na ng mga kinauukulan ang suggested retail price (SRP) para sa face shields at nakadepende naman sa approval ni Secretary Francisco Duque III bago ilipat sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“Huwag kayong mag-alala [kasi] we made sure na hindi tataas ang presyo dahil based dun sa material na sinabi sa atin at mabibili ng ating mga kababayan nang hindi sila mahihirapan,” aniya.

“Nagpagawa kami ng small survey across the different markets of face shields dito sa ating bansa, pero bago namin ginawa ‘yan nakipag-usap kami sa ekperto kung ano bang klaseng material ang kailangan ng face sheild para maprotektahan ang ating mga consumers, ‘yung mga kababayan natin.”

“Meron namang napag-agreehan at sinabi rin nung experts na ito yung material na kailangan, so with that material we were able to do a survey so nakapag-rekomenda na kami kahapon, sa ating Secretary of Health, kung magkano ang SRP na ilalagay natin diyan,” kwento pa nito.

Sa panayam, inaasahang iaanunsyo ang aprubadong SRP ngayong Miyerkoles, Agosto 12. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackport pumalo na sa higit P306M

August 12, 2020 @9:44 AM
Views: 20
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa mahigit P306 milyon ang jackpot sa Ultra Lotto 6/58.

Ito ay makaraang wala pa ring nakakuha ng winning combination na 06-02-49-40-33-23 sa draw ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) kahapon, Agosto 11.

Habang nasa P306,851,359.20 ang kabuuang jackpot para sa Ultra Lotto.

Gayundin ay wala pa ring nakatsamba sa winning combination na 33-09-12-34-10-08 para sa Super Lotto 6/49 na may jackpot na P38,857,873.

Samantala, bigo ring makapa ang number combination na 10-34-16-12-24-20 sa Lotto 6/42 na may jackpot na P36,178,449.60. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

COVID-19 vaccine 50-60% lang effective

August 12, 2020 @9:32 AM
Views: 26
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Ipinaliwanag ng isang eksperto na inaasahan lamang nila ang 50 hanggang 60 porsyentong protection rate ng coronavirus vaccine dahil nadebelop ito sa gitna ng pandemic.

“This is a pandemic vaccine, na hindi pa natin masyado maintindihan ang efficacy na rate. Ang [expectation] ng WHO (World Health Organization) ay 50 hanggang 60 percent lang,” ayon kay Dr. Nina Gloriani, head ng vaccine development panel ng Department of Science and Technology.

Lahad pa ni Gloriani, dapat paring panatilihin ng mga tao ang health safety rules tulad ng mandatory physical distancing at pagsusuot ng face masks.

“Hindi lang naman ang vaccine ang solution eh… Kasi pwede magpabakuna pero sige, lakad sa party ganon. Hindi lahat ng nababakunahan ay mapoprotektahan,” giit pa nito sa isang panayam.

Maaalalang inanunsyo ni Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier announced that his country has developed the first vaccine offering “sustainable immunity” against the disease.

“One of my daughters had this vaccine. I think in this sense she took part in the experiment,” pahayag ni Putin. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Bago pumasok ng China: PH travelers sasailalim sa COVID-19 nucleic acid test

August 12, 2020 @9:19 AM
Views: 27
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Dapat munang may negative certificates ang mga manlalakbay mula Pilipinas na tutungo sa China sa bago ang boarding ng kanilang flight, ayon sa Chinese embassy sa Maynila.

Batay sa Facebook post ng embahada, simula sa Agosto 20 ang mga Chinese at foreign travelers ay kailangan na sumailalim sa nucleic acid tests para sa COVID-19 sa loob ng limang araw bago ang boarding at tanging mga magnenegatibo lamang ang papayagang makalipad.

Mandato rito maging ang Chinese at foreign travelers.

“Certified Health Declaration Forms with a validity period of 5 days (starting from the issuing date of the Nucleic Acid Test Certificates from the designated institutions) shall be issued by the Chinese Embassy or the Consulates and sent back to the applicants by email. Please be noted that it shall take at least 1 working day for the verification by the Chinese Embassy or the Consulates,” lahad ng embahada.

“Please be noted that passengers with expired Health Declaration Forms won’t be allowed to board and are required to conduct new Nucleic Acid Tests as well as applying for new Health Declaration Forms.”

“Passengers who provide false certificates or information shall bear corresponding legal liabilities,” dagdag pa rito. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...