Patay sa COVID sa Caloocan 138 na

Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa 46 empleyado ng Bureau of Immigration ang nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), ayon kay BI commissioner Jaime Morente.
Batay kay Morente, 46 staff ang infected ng virus; siyam ang nakarekober na; at 37 ang patuloy na naka-quarantine.
“The good news is that, so far, none of our employees have succumbed to the virus,” aniya.
Dagdag pa nito, tanging ang mga empleyadong may COVID-19 infection lamang ang naka-confine at nagpapagaling na.
“We are doing our best in seeing to it that health protocols aimed at preventing the spread of the virus are strictly observed in our offices and workplaces.” RNT/FGDC
