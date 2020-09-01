Patong-patong na kaso vs PhilHealth mafia inirekomenda ng Senado – Lacson







Manila, Philippines – Hindi dapat mapatawad ang sinumang opisyal ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) na sangkot sa malawakang katiwalian at mismanagement kahit may pagbabago sa liderato sa kompanya, ayon kay Senador Grace Poe.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Poe na kailangan habulin pa rin ang mga tiwaling opisyal na na responsable sa “pagkakasakit” ng PhilHealth.

“The change in leadership should not absolve those who will be found remiss in their obligations, which have brought the PhilHealth in its current ailing state,” ayon kay Poe.

“Dapat pa ring habulin at parusahan ang mga corrupt at nagpabaya sa tungkulin. Ang pagnanakaw sa kaban ng bayan ay pagkakait sa ating mga kababayan ng kanilang karapatan sa maayos na serbisyong pangkalusugan,” dagdag pa ng senadora.

Sinabi ni Poe na umaasa ang mamamayan na dapat hindi matatawaran ang integridad at competence ng isang taong mamamahala sa PhilHealth upang ipatupad ang mga drastikong institutional reforms.

“The job at hand is tough. However, it is critical in safeguarding not just the health but the wealth of the Filipino people,” giit ni Poe.

Nauna nang itinalaga ni Pangulong Duterte si dating National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Dante Gierran bilang presidente at chief executive officer PhilHealth.

“The reshuffle within the agency is consistent with our earlier call to carry out a proper cleansing process and guarantee a fund life for the state health insurer that would benefit generations of Filipinos,” ayon kay Poe. Ernie Reyes