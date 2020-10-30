Patuloy na pagpapatupad ng Bayanihan 2 kinwestyon
Manila, Philippines – Kinwestyon ng government corporate counsel na si Rudolf Philip Jurado ang patuloy na pagpapatupad ng Bayanihan 2.
Naghain ng petisyon si Jurado sa Supreme Court (SC) kung saan ang Republic Act No. 11494 o Bayanihan 2 ay paso na nitong Oktubre 12 nang ipinagpaliban ang sesyon sa Kongreso.
Aniya ang lahat ng pinamahagi lagpas ng Oktubre 12 ay walang bisa.
“Congress, however, effectively divested the President of his emergency powers when it adjourned last 12 October 2020, not only because Section 18, RA 11494 limited the President’s emergency powers until Congress adjourns, but more so because Section 23(2), Article VI of the Constitution provides that such powers shall cease upon Congress’ adjournment,” paliwanag nito.
Dagdag pa nito na ang lahat ng sangkot na ahensya sa pamamahagi ng pondo ay maaaring makasuhan ng kasong kriminal, administratibo, at civil sanctions.
“This risk is not limited to herein respondents, as it extends to each and every public officer and employee (as well as private individuals and corporations) who participated, or would participate, in the disbursement and/or receipt of public funds,” punto ni Jurado.
Aniya, hinahamon nito ang patuloy na pagpapatupad ng batas kahit wala na itong bisa.
“All of these transactions (which are worth billions of pesos) when entered into by the government and private entities based on an already expired law, shall naturally cause great inconvenience and prejudice, not only to those who are part of the transactions, but also to the public who are the real beneficiaries of these transactions,” lahad nito.
Hinimok din nito na magbigay ng restraining order ang Korte Suprema sa pamahalaan sa pagpapalabas ng pondo mula sa naturang batas at gawing walang bisa ang lahat ng inilabas na pondo matapos ang Oktubre 12.
Si Jurado ay dating namumuno sa Office of the Government Corporate Counsel ngunit pinatalsik ni Pangulong Duterte nitong 2018 sa umano’y pagbibigay ng legal opinion na magbibigay ng 75 taong prangkisa sa free port locator sa Aurora. RNT/ELM
US – Gumawa ng sariling Virtual private network (VPN) ang Google para sa desktop at cellphone.
Ito ay upang maprotektahan ang iyong impormasyon at seguridad sa isang encrypted internet connection.
Ang VPN ng Google ay para lamang sa naka-subscribe sa Google Fi para sa mga android smartphone.
Habang libre naman ito sa lahat ng 2TB Google One storage subscriber sa desktop sa US.
Palalawigin din nila ito sa mga iOS, Window, at Mac user sa ibang bansa. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Iniulat ng Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) na napatay ang isa sa mga hinihinalang miyembro ng Abu Sayyaf sa isang engkwentro sa Basilan kahapon, Oktubre 29.
Kinilala ang nasawi na si Botak, na kilalang tagasunod ni Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Furuji Indama.
Lahad ni WestMinCom chief Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan Jr. na nakipagbarilan si Botak kasama ang dalawa nitong kasama sa pwersa ng militar sa Barangay Felang, Ungkaya Pukan.
Narekober ang M60 machine gun at isang motorsiklo pati na ang katawan ni Botak sa pinangyarihan.
Ayon pa sa militar, patuloy ang operasyon upang malambat ang mga kasamahan nito. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – Nailabas na ng Department of Budget and Management ang P76.22 bilyong pondo mula sa Bayanihan to Recover as One Act o Bayanihan 2.
Ito ay kalahati na ng P140 bilyong inilaang pondo para sa naturang batas.
“With the President’s authority, the DBM has released P76.22 billion out of the P140.0 billion allocation under RA No. 11494,” ayon sa pahayag ng DBM.
Ito ay matapos kalampagin ng Senado ang departamento sa mabagal nitong paglalabas ng pondo.
Matatandaang iniutos din ni Pangulong Duterte ang mabilisang paglalabas ng pondo upang magamit agad ng mga nangangailang sektor. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippies – Tutol sa pagbabalik-ensayo ng mga atletang estudyante si Senator Pia Cayetano sa gitna ng pandemya.
“These incidents reveal that while we still do not have a vaccine for COVID-19, the risks of transmission and infection are high, even in sports leagues and training bubbles administered by professional leagues, where strict health and safety protocols are being observed and spent for,” saad ni Cayetano sa isang pahayag.
“Are the schools prepared to spend for the bubbles, the isolated quarters, and the regular testing, in addition to the usual training expenses?” dagdag nito.
Kamakailan lang ay naglabas ang technical working group sa pangunguna ng CHED ng mga alituntunin sa pagbabalik-ensayo ng mga collegiate sports training na ilalatag sa Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging and Infectious Disease (IATF).
Kasama rito ang hindi mandatoryong COVID-19 testing sa mga estudyante sa inihaing guidelines ng TWG-CHED.
Ngunit paiiralin ang stay-in training sa lahat ng eskwelahan na nasa GCQ at MGCQ.
“So, before we even start talking about the resumption of training, let me ask, how is their schooling? Are they getting the support they need for their education? I know many of them have returned to their homes in the provinces where access to WiFi might be weak or even non-existent. Many of them are also scholars and are in need of financial assistance. How about tutorials?” giit ng senador.
“But to resume student-athletes’ training in an unsecured environment is an entirely different matter. I’m glad many coaches also aired their concerns. Like many, I’m an avid UAAP fan who look forward to weekends of watching games but this would have to wait,” dagdag pa ni Cayetano. RNT/ELM
US – Hindi umano titigil ang 56 taong gulang na babae na magpakasal ng paulit-ulit hanggang makita nito ang kanyang Mr. Right.
Sa kasalukuyan, si Cassey ay sampung beses nang divorced.
“When I’m in a marriage and I just can’t take it anymore, I’m usually the first one to say, ‘That’s it; we’re getting a divorce, and I quit,’” saad ni Cassey sa programang ‘Dr.Phil.’
Lahad nito na ang pinakamatagal niyang relasyon ay umabot ng walong taon.
Hindi man detalyado, kwento ni Cassey na pinakasalan na niya ang lahat ng klase ng lalaki, mula sa rakista, pastor, pati na high school sweetheart.
“I don’t care how many marriages it takes; I will keep trying until I find the one that can love me.”
“You’ll never have a healthy relationship as long as you continue to get into relationships that are toxic,” sabi naman ni Dr.Phil. RNT/ELM