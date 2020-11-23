PDu30 ‘di pwedeng pangalanan ang mga korap na kongresista
November 24, 2020 @ 7:58 AM
2 hours ago
Views:
88
Remate Online2020-11-24T09:06:38+08:00
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na wala siyang kapangyarihan para imbestigahan ang mga mambabatas na inakusahan ng korapsyon.
Sa kanyang public address, Lunes ng gabi, sinabi ng Pangulo na nakatanggap siya listahan ng mga pangalan ng mga “corrupt” na kongresista mula kay Commissioner Greco Belgica of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC).
Gayunman, ang paliwanag ng Pangulo ay wala siyang karapatan na imbestigahan ang mga ito dahil nabibilang sila sa ibang sangay ng pamahalaan.
“Alam mo, let’s go to political law. I have no business investigating congressmen. They belong to a separate organ of government which is co-equal with the president pati ang Supreme Court,” paliwanag ni Pangulong Duterte.
“Ngayon kung itapon mo sa akin, I have no other recourse, itapon ko din ‘yan sa Ombudsman,” ayon sa Pangulo na ang tinutukoy ay ang listahan ni Belgica.
Sinabi pa ng Chief Executive na hindi siya nag-playing safe sa hindi pagsasapubliko ng mga pangalan ng mga mambabatas.
Inulit nito na nabibilang kasi ang mga ito sa ibang sangay ng pamahalaan at kinukonsiderang co-equals.
“I cannot investigate congressman. It will be an encroachment of the separation of powers. Hindi ako puwede,” ani Pangulong Duterte.
“If I cannot investigate the congressmen, then I have no authority to be releasing their names that they are involved per investigation by the PACC,” dagdag na pahayag ng Pangulo.
Samantala, sinabi naman ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra na ang task force against corruption ng pamahalaan at member agencies nito ay maaaring isapubliko ang pangalan ng mga mambabatas.
“It’s not the congressmen himself who is being investigated. In different perspective, if it’s a particular transaction being investigated, for example, by the PACC or the task force against corruption,” ani Sec. Guevarra.
“And in the course of the investigation it will turn out that some members of the legislature are involved in a particular corrupt practice or transaction, I think it is within the power of the task force to mention these members of Congress who are allegedly involved,” dagdag na pahayag nito. Kris Jose
November 24, 2020 @9:31 AM
Views:
0
UNITED STATES – Pormal nang namaalam sa WWE ang sikat na wrestler na si “Undertaker” o Mark Calaway sa totoong buhay matapos ang makulay na career nito sa loob ng 30 taon.
Ginawa ang kanyang pamamaalam sa isang ceremony sa Survivor Series ng WWE.
Nagbigay tribute ang ilang wrestlers sa pangunguna ng tinaguriang kapatid nito na si Kane sa ginawang seremonya.
Noong Hunyo ay inanunsiyo na ni “Undertaker” ang pagreretiro matapos ipalalabas ang kanyang documentary na “Undertaker, The Last Ride.”
Matatandaang huling lumaban ito noong tinalo niya sa WrestleMania 36 si AJ Styles sa laban sa isang bakanteng puntod.
Gamit ang kani-kanialng social media, ipinarating ng ilang wrestler ang kanilang kalungkutan sa pagreretiro ni “Undertaker.”
Nagpost sina John Cena, Triple H at iba pa ng mga larawan na kasama ang sikat na wrestler.Rico Navarro
November 24, 2020 @9:26 AM
Views:
12
Manila, Philippines – Mahigit sa 1,100 sundalo ang sumali sa Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Exercise (AJEX) Dagat-Langit-Lupa (DAGIT-PA) upang matugunan ang kasalukuyang depensa at isyu sa seguridad sa bansa.
“The AFP-wide/AFP-only exercise integrates Philippine Navy, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Army and Special Operations Forces to level up our operational effectiveness in sea, air, and land,” pahayag ni AFP spokesperson Major General Edgardo Arevalo.
Ayon sa AFP pagtutuonan ang territorial defense; internal security operations; humanitarian assistance and disaster response; chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives; at cyber defense operations.
“Our objective is to enhance personnel capacity and capabilities of the joint forces that will enable them to be readily deployable in contingencies concerning maritime security, territorial defense, counter-terrorism, and natural disasters and calamities,” saad ni Arevalo.
Siniguro naman ng AFP na masusunod ang health protocols na itinakda ng Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 sa mga face-to-face activity.
Lahat din ng dadalo ay negatibo sa COVID-19.
Gaganapin ito simula Nobyembre 23 hanggang Disyembre 4 sa Northern Luzon Command at sa the General Headquarters sa Camp Aguinaldo. RNT/ELM
November 24, 2020 @9:18 AM
Views:
18
VATICAN – Nakipag-usap ang ilang NBA players at opisyales ng liga kay Pope Francis upang talakayin ang umano’y umiiral na social injustice sa buong mundo.
Dumalo sa meeting sina Kyle Korver ng Milwaukee Bucks, Sterling Brown ng Houston Rockets, Jonathan Isaac ng Orlando Magic, Anthony Tolliver ng Memphis Grizzles at Marco Belinelli ng San Antonio Spurs.
Natuloy umano ang pagpupulong matapos makipag-ugnayan ang mga NBA players sa assistant ng Santo Papa.
Sinabi ng Santo Papa na bilang manlalaro, mahalaga ang teamwork para maipanalo ang anumang ipinaglalaban.
Halos isang oras din tumagal ang nasabing meeting na ginanap sa Apostolic Palace at matapos ang pulong ay umikot ang mga manlalaro sa St. Peter’s Square.
Kung maaalala, maraming NBA players ang lumahok sa kilos protesta bunsod ng nagaganap na racial discrimination at ang police brutality sa mga black Americans.Rico Navarro
November 24, 2020 @9:14 AM
Views:
25
US – Nangako si US national security adviser Robert O’Brien ng suporta sa pinag-aagawang teritoryo sa South China Sea.
“Our message is we’re going to be here, we’ve got your back, and we’re not leaving,” saad nito.
“I think when we send that message – that peace-through-strength message – is the way to deter China. It is a way to ensure the peace,” dagdag ni O’Brien.
Ang Pilipinas at Vietnam ang matunog na bansa sa agawan ng teritoryo sa China.
Kasama rin ang Taiwan, Brunei, at Malaysia sa mga bansang claim sa South China Sea.
“Those resources belong to the children and grandchildren of the people here,” giit ni O’Brien.
“They don’t belong to some other country that just because they may be bigger than the Philippines,” dagdag nito. RNT/ELM
November 24, 2020 @9:00 AM
Views:
32
Manila, Philippines – Natagpuang 90 porsyentong epektibo ang bakuna kontra coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ng AstraZeneca.
Sa unang trial mayroon itong 70 porsyento itong epektibo kontra COVID-19 at naging 90 porsyento nang magbakuna ng kalahating dose na sinundan ng buong dose nito.
Wala pang naiulat na serious safety event ang kompanya.
Ang bakuna ng AstraZeneca ay mas mura, mas madaling ipamahagi, at madaling paramihin kumpara sa ibang bakuna.
Ito rin ay kinakailangan lamang ilagay sa normal na fridge temperature.
Ayon sa kompanya, magkakaroon ito ng 200 milyong dose bago magtapos ang taon habang 700 milyong dose sa unang bahagi ng 2021 na mas marami kaysa Pfizer.
“This means we have a vaccine for the world,” saad ni director of the Oxford University vaccine group Andrew Pollard. RNT/ELM