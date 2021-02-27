PH Navy chief unang magpapabakuna para sa kapanatagan ng publiko







Manila, Philippines – Nanawagan ang Commission on Higher Education (CHED) sa private higher education institutions (HEIs) na magpatupad ng “no tuition fee increase policy” sa Academic Year (AY) 2021-2022 sa gitna ng kinakaharap na pandemya.

Ito ang apela ni Chairman J. Prospero De Vera III sa private HEIs sa pag-iisyu ng “Interim Guidelines as to the Timeline on the Processing of Applications to Increase Tuition and Other School Fees (TOSF) For AY 2021-2022” na ibinahagi sa official Facebook page ng CHED.

“In order to assist the plight of our students and/or their family suffering from the effects of this pandemic, private HEIs are strongly urged to implement a ‘no tuition fee increase policy’ for AY 2021-2022,” lahad ni De Vera.

“The adjustment is made in relation to the change of the opening of glasses of most higher education institutions (HEIs) from June to August last Academic Year 2020 -2021,” paliwanag pa nito. RNT/FGDC