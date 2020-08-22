Phase 4 trials ng COVID-19 vaccine, meds may waiver na

August 22, 2020 @9:09 AM
Manila, Philippines – Duda si Professor Guido David ng University of the Philippines’ Institute of Mathematics sa estimasyong nasa tatlong milyong Pilipino na may coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 ang hindi naiulat mula Abril hanggang Hunyo.
“Maybe I could buy that there were more cases than what was reported, particularly in certain demographic groups, but I think three million is a stretch,” ani David sa online forum.
“I’m not saying it’s impossible. In theory, it is possible, anything is possible. But the likelihood of that seems very low to me,” punto pa nito.
Kung totoo aniya ang pagtataya ng Ateneo de Manila, tiyak na mayroong nasa 12 milyong kaso ng COVID-19 na ang Pilipinas.
Paliwanag pa nito, ang ginamit na metodolohiya sa pag-aaral ay ‘problematic’ dahil ginamit nito ang case fatality rate (CFR) ng Singapore bilang baseline.
“Case fatality rate is different across different countries. In some countries it’s higher but in some countries like Singapore, it’s a lot lot low,” punto ni David.
“Admittedly we did not have a lot of tests back in April, May, and then June we started to increase our testing capacity, but at that time, our positivity rate was only 5%. The 5% is actually the world’s standard and it’s actually very low.”
“If there were more, there should have been more positive test results.”
Isa pa ritong idiniin ay hindi pa mataas ang hospital occupancy noong panahong iyon.
“It’s a given that more than half of them will have symptoms even mild symptoms, More of them would have gone to hospitals. The fact that they did not go to hospitals and fill up the hospitals suggest that we did not have that many cases.”
“They are reporting what they have. There is no deliberate intention to hide the number of cases but I think lot of cases may have gone unreported–not just because we lack testing– but I think citizens are afraid to come out and let people know that they have symptoms, they have mild symptoms,” tugon pa ni David. RNT/FGDC