Pinas, magaling lumaban sa COVID-19 – UP OCTA

October 30, 2020 @ 5:25 PM 27 mins ago
Views: 85
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ng isang taga-University of the Philippines OCTA Research Team na magaling ang Pilipinas sa laban sa coronavirus disease-19.

Ayon kay Dr. Nicanor Austriaco, sa nakalipas na ilang buwan, bumaba ang mga kaso ng COVID-19 sa Metro Manila at iba pang bahagi ng bansa.

Taliwas umano ang nagaganap sa ibang bansa, lalo na sa mga bansang gaya ng Amerika at Europa o gawing hilaga ng mundo na nagkakaroon na ikalawang sigwada ng pandemya.

Magkagayunman, posible naman umanong tataas ang mga kaso dahil na rin sa pagluluwag ng galaw ng mga mamamayan sa buong bansa.

Paliwanag ni Austriaco, habang dumarami ang gumagalaw na tao sa labas ng kanilang mga tahanan, inaasahan din ang paglala ng hawaan ng sakit.

Kabilang sa mga sitwasyong may pagluluwag sa galaw ng tao ang pagbubukas ng ekonomiya ng bansa, lalo na sa National Capital Region.

Dahil sa pagbubukas ng ekonomiya, sinubukang luwagan din ng pamahalaan ang pampublikong transportasyon sa pamamagitan ng pagpapaliit ng distansya ng mga pasahero na kailangang bumiyahe at magtrabaho.

Sa dalawang araw lang umanong pagluluwag sa transportasyon, napatunyan umanong nagkaroon ng masa maraming hawaan ng mga mamamayan.

Gayunman, pinatigil mismo ni Pangulong Rodrito Duterte at pinabalik nito ang isang metrong distansya ng mga pasahero.

Ayon pa kay Austriaco, dahil sa mga pagluluwag, normal umanong darami ang hawaan subalit hindi umano dapat ikatakot ito.

Maganda umanong panatilihin ang dati nang ginagawa gaya ng pagkakaroon ng mga quarantine facility, paghihiwalay ng mga nagpopositibo, pagpapatuloy ng contact tracing at iba pa.

Dapat din umanong laging umisip ang pamahalaan ng mga paraan para palakasin ang laban sa COVID-19. RNT


PRRD tinaguriang ‘world’s most popular leader’ – UAE-based paper

October 30, 2020 @5:50 PM
Views: 7
Manila, Philippines – Ipinakita ng ng iba’t ibang surveys ng independent polling agencies ang high trust at approval ratings ni Pangulong  Rodrigo Roa Duterte simula nang maupo siya sa puwesto.

Patunay lamang ito ng pagiging popular ni Pangulong Duterte sa mga Pilipino.

Sa October 27 listicle, UAE-based Gulf News ay inisa-isa nito ang mga dahilan kung bakit itinuturing bilang “world’s most popular leader” si Pangulong Duterte.

Kapwa sinabi nina Gulf News editors Jay Hilotin at Christian Borbon na sa kabila ng idinadaing na pandemya  nang maharap sa pagkagutom ang mga mamamayan dahil sa COVID-19 ay “Filipinos have kept faith in President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, whose popularity has gone through the roof this year.”

Sa ulat, nakapagtala si Pangulong Duterte ng  91 percent na  trust rating sa survey ng Pulse Asia, kabilang sa  Philippines’ most authoritative and independent polling firm, mula Setyembre 14 hanggang 20.

Sinabi naman ng Gulf News article na nananatiling popular si Pangulong  Duterte sa gitna ng global health crisis.

Ang record approval rating ni Pangulong Duterte “is the highest so far, perhaps the highest for any leader in the world as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating was 60 percent in July 2020,” ayon sa Levada Center.

“It was the first major poll on Duterte conducted in the wake of the Covid-19 health and economic crisis. The results stunned his critics and analysts. For his supporters, it was an affirmation that Duterte is the only leader able to steer the country in these difficult times,” ang isinulat ng may-akda.

Ang resulta rin ng Pulse Asia poll ang dahilan kaya’t natigalgal ang mga kritiko ni Pangulong Duterte.

At para sa Gulf News,  binibigyang diin nito ang “unshakable popularity” ni Pangulong Duterte.

“It also reflects the resilience of a generation of leaders seen as populists, such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro — who have maintained high levels of public support despite criticisms of their responses to the pandemic,” ayon sa mga ito.

Gayunman, sinabi ng Gulf News, na ang epekto ng pandemiya sa  Maynila ay maaari ring maging  factor  o dahilan  lalo pa’t sa mga nakalipas na buwan, ang bansa ay  naging  regional epicenter ng health crisis.

“At one point posting a daily record of more than 6,700 new infections on August 10 and a 376,935 confirmed cases as of October 29.”

“While the Philippine economy is expected to contract by 7.3 percent this year, the projection also “did not make a dent in Duterte’s approval ratings, which by some measures, is currently the highest worldwide,” ayon sa ulat.

Idinagdag naman ng UAE-based daily na ang “Build, Build, Build” program ni Pangulong Duterte ay nagbigay din ng kontribusyon sa popularidad ni Pangulong Duterte  lalo pa’t ang   programa ay nakita bilang   “antidote to years of neglect of infrastructure”.

Samantala, pinasinayaan si Pangulong Duterte  noong  2016, kung saan ang kanyang  termino bilang Pangulo ng bansa ay nakatakdang magtapos sa Hunyo 2022. Kris Jose


Pagpapakalat ng mga pulis laban sa bagyo paiigtingin – PNP

October 30, 2020 @5:41 PM
Views: 31
Manila, Philippines — Inanunsyo ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Camilo Cascolan na paiigtingin ng PNP ang pagpapakalat ng mga pulis sa posibleng banta ng bagyong Rolly.

“Well, we will maximize. If there are 2,000 going around in Laguna or having their beat patrols siguro maximize natin sa 4,000. Kumpletuhin dapat para mabilis ang responde at maraming tao po ang matutulungan natin kaagad,” saad ni Cascolan sa isang panayam.

Sa nasabing weather bulletin, namataan ang sentro ng bagyo sa layong 1,100 kilometrong silangan ng Central Luzon at ibinabala rin ang posibleng pagtataas sa ilang lugar sa Signal no. 3 hanggang 4. RNT/FGDC


Recto sa DENR: ‘Plantreetos, plantreetas’ gamitin sa P5B reforestation program

October 30, 2020 @5:33 PM
Views: 41
Manila, Philippines – Kung mayroon plantitos at plantitas na nagsasagawa ng urban gardening, iminungkahi ni Senador President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto na pwedeng gamitin ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ang mga “plantreetos at plantreetas,” sa P5 bilyong reforestation program sa susunod na taon.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Recto na dapat lumahok sa grassroots job ang tree-planting drive ng gobyerno sa susunod na taon sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng  “plantreetos and plantreetas” na maaaring  maging kalasag ng P5.1 billion budget laban sa pagsasayang at pagkaantala.

Isa lamang ito sa panukala ni Recto upang maging pangunahing aktibidad ng National Greening Project na ginastusan ng P452.1 bilyon simula pa noong 2011.

“This is one program, which, like a sapling, should not be hidden under the canopy of tall trees. At a time when pandemic-hit people at the ground are looking for income, this can be part of the government livelihood menu,” ayon kay Recto.

Aniya, dapat nang magsimulang maglagay ang DENR, implementing agency ng NGP, sa mga town plaza hinggil sa detalye ng NGP projects.

“It can also partner with local governments willing to provide financial or ‘sweat’ equity.,” lahad pa nito.

Mayroong P3.15 bilyon ang badyet ng NGP sa taong ito, pero itinaas ito sa P5.15 bilyon sa ilalim ng panukalang pambansang badyet ng  Malacañang sa 2021.

“The amount will be used to produce 72.9 million seedlings for planting on 82,349 hectares of new forest plantations and in existing ones,” ayon sa  DENR sa ginanap na  briefer sa panukalang P25.5 billion badyet ng ahensiya sa 2021.

Nitong 2019, nakapagtanim ang ahensiya ng P1.807 bilyong puno sa 2.141 milyong ektaryang lupain sa loob ng 10 taon.

“On paper, it is impressive because 2 million hectares of land reforested represents 1 in 15 hectares of the land in this country. Two million hectares is 32 times Metro Manila’s land area.”

“Kahit sabihin pa natin na 62 percent lang ang success rate, kasi one out of three ay nalanta, nasunog, nabaha, a rate below the target 85 percent survival rate, malaki pa rin ang reportedly nataniman,” giit pa ng senador.

Dahil dito, hiniling ni Recto sa DENR na magpakita ng proof ng kanilang achievements.

“Instead of counting the trees planted, it must show us the forests. To invite people to sit under the shade of the hundreds of millions of trees it had planted. This is the ‘proof of life’ the people deserve to see,” punto nito.

Sinusuportahan ni Recto ang “tree planting dahil isa itong climate change resiliency measure, habang nagbibigay ng trabaho at naalagaan ang ating  natural biodiversity.” Ernie Reyes


Kahon-kahong piccolo nasabat – PCG

October 30, 2020 @5:17 PM
Views: 65
Manila, Philippines – Nasabat ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ang walong kahon na naglalaman ng paputok kilala bilang ‘piccolo’ na iligal na ibiniyahe lulan ng isang ten-wheeler van sa Sta. Clara Pier, Barangay Jubasan, Allen, Northern Samar.

Ayon sa PCG, nagkakahalaga ng P81,000 ang nasabat na illegal shipment matapos ang inspeksyon na isinagawa ng Field Operating Unit – Eastern Visayas, Coast Guard K9 Team – Allen, at Municipal Police Station – Allen.

Ayon sa driver at dalawang cargo helper, inutusan lamang sila ng may-ari ng van na i-pick-up ang nasabing kargamento sa Calamba, Laguna at i-deliver sa Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Depensa ng nasabing mga indibidwal, hindi ipinaalam sa kanila kung ano at para saan ang nasabing shipment.

Anila, binigyan lamang sila ng contact number na tatawagan sa oras na makarating sa kanilang destinasyon.

Sinabi ng PCG na nilabag ng mga ito ang  Republic Act No. 7183 o ang batas para mapangasiwaan ang pagbebenta, paggawa, pamamahagi, at paggamit ng paputok sa bansa dahil ang pagbiyahe ng naturang shipment ay nangangailangan ng ‘permit to travel’ mula sa Firearms and Explosives Office ng Philippine National Police.

Pagkatapos ng imbestigasyon, pinayagang makabiyahe pabalik ng Maynila ang tatlong indibidwal gamit ang ten-wheeler van, habang naiwan sa pangangalaga ng Coast Guard Station – Northern Samar ang nasabat na walong kahon ng paputok.(Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


Pangangalaga, proteksyon sa katutubo hiling ng solon sa pagdiriwang ng IPs month

October 30, 2020 @5:08 PM
Views: 81
Manila, Philippines – Kinalampag ng Anak Mindanao ang gobyerno na pairalin ang paggalang at pagrespeto sa mga Pilipino katutubo lalo na sa pagpapanatili ng kanilang kultura, pagkakakilanlan at kasaysayan.

“More than realizing and recognizing the rights of Filipino IPs through inclusivity and participation, it is also important to respect and preserve their culture, history and identity,”sinabi ni Anak Mindanao (AMin) Partylist Rep. Amihilda Sangcopan.

Ang panawagan ng kongresista ay kaalinsabay ng pagdiriwang ng bansa sa Indigenous People’s Month at ika-23 taong anibersaryo ng Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act (IPRA).

Ipinanawagan din ni Sangcopan ang mas pinaigting na ugnayan ng mga katutubo at ng pamahalaan sa pamamagitan ng patuloy na pagbibigay ng proteksyon, pangangalaga at ayuda sa mga ito.

“The creation of IPRA 23 years ago today gave us the distinction as the first nation in Asia that recognizes the struggles and aspirations of our Indigenous Peoples. It was created as the legal backbone that guarantees the protection of our IPs rights and liberties,” ani Rep. Sangcopan.

Sa pagsusulong aniya ng kapakanan ng mga katutubo ay dapat mapanatili ang preserbasyon sa kultura at pagkakakilanlan na siyang patuloy na sinusuportahan ng Amin kagaya ng mga panukalang batas na tutugon sa kabutihan ng mga katutubong Pilipino.

Kasabay nito, nanawagan si Sangcopan sa mga kasamahang mambabatas na suportahan na maisulong hanggang sa maging ganap na batas ang inihain ng AMIn na House Bill 6999 na nagsusuong na mabigyan ng kahit na isang porciento ng Internal Revenues ng local government units para lamang sa mga katutubo.

Ito ay malaking tulong ayon sa mambabatas para sa mga katutubong nasa malalayong lugar sa bansa na higit na nangangailngan ng “to have access to basic needs and meaningful dialogue where the former can express their own priorities for developments affecting their rights and beliefs.”

Iba pang panukalang isinusulong ng Amin ay ang House Bill 6999 na pangunahing inakda ng partido, HB 1579 at HB 1580 na parehong nagsusulong ng pagbabawal sa racial, ethnic at religious discrimination gayundin ang proteksyon para sa “conservation and traditional arts in Mindanao and Sulu.”

“I am  will remain constantly encouraging  the government, both local and national, to listen and continue providing avenues where our IPs can  freely raise their concerns and be given equal and direct participation of how they can contribute, to the best of their knowledge, the preservation of their culture and way of life,”binigyang diin pa ni Sangcopan. (Meliza Maluntag)


