Pinas nagbayad na ng P4.8B sa AstraZeneca, Sinovac vaccines – Malakanyang
March 9, 2021 @ 7:45 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nakapagbayad na ng tinatayang P4.8 bilyon ang Pilipinas para sa 17 milyong dose ng bakuna ng AstraZeneca at isang milyon ng Sinovac ayon kay presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr.
“Sinovac at P700 million is payable seven days prior to delivery,” pahayag ni Roque.
“Seventy percent of AstraZenecas are paid. The 30% will be paid prior to the date of delivery,” dagdag nito.
Ayon kay Roque, US$5 o P242.50 ang halaga ng kada dose ng bakuna ng AstraZeneca.
Una nang sinabi ni vaccine czar Carlito Galvez na sa Marso 21 darating ang isang milyong dose ng Sinovac vaccine habang wala pang petsa ang 17 milyong dose ng AstraZeneca. RNT/ELM
March 9, 2021 @8:03 PM
Manila, Philippines – Naglunsad ng ika-50 International Letter Writing Competition ang Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) at ang Universal Postal Union (UPU) kung saan itatampok ang mga karanasan ng mga bata ngayong pandemya.
“The contest hopes to develop young student skills in composition and fosters their enjoyment in letter writing,” pahayag ng PHLPost.
“It is also an excellent way of making young people aware of the important role postal services play in society—a role that has become even more noteworthy during the global pandemic,” dagdag nito.
May tema itong “Write a letter to a family member about your experience of COVID-19.”
Bukas ang kompetisyon sa mga Filipinong estudyante na may edad 15 anyos pababa.
Kailangang original na sulat kamay sa lenggwaheng Ingles ang komposisyon na hindi lalagpas ng 1,000 salita.
“On a separate sheet of paper, the participant must indicate the number of words of the letter composition, complete name and address, gender, age and date of birth, name of school and address, grade level, and contact numbers. A 2×2 colored digital ID picture (300 dpi minimum) must be attached,” anila.
Ang mananalo ay tatanggap ng P15,000 at magiging kalahok sa UPU International Letter Writing Competition na gaganapin sa Switzerland.
Habang ang 2nd prize winner ay tatanggap ng P10,000 at P5,000 sa ikatlo.
Kailangang matanggap ng PHLPost ang entry sa Abril 2.
Sa mga katanungan maaaring makipag-ugnayan kay Ms. Joy Edralin-Cacho, PHLPost special project officer of the Postshop, Philately and Museum Division, o tumawag sa 8527-01-32, o bumisita sa www.phlpost.gov.ph. RNT/ELM
March 9, 2021 @8:00 PM
Manila, Philippines – When Phoebe Walker was just but a nameless bit player, she was purportedly ignored twice by a popular actress.
If today’s most seasoned actresses are complaining about the kind of ignominious disrespect that most newcomers are giving them, Phoebe had a different encounter with a popular actress.
Looking back, Phoebe was able to experience this very demeaning treatment from a popular actress when she was just but a lowly bit player.
“I won’t mention who she is po kasi this was a long time ago and extra pa talaga ako noon sa movies,” Phoebe looked back amused.
Phoebe remembered that she was twice introduced to the actress in two different occasion and she was consistent in being aloof and snobbish.
“Then when I had a scene with her (background ako at that time), in her process of getting angry for the scene, she accidentally hit me sa forearm.
“Nagulat ako dahil akala ko magso-sorry siya pero hindi. After the scene, she stormed off lang.
“I mean, hindi siguro maiwasan sometimes out of frustration and pagod nila pero tumatak sa akin ‘yan kahit matagal na, and no hard feelings. I’m all good.”
But the treatment has changed when she was chosen as the best supporting actress for the 42nd Metro Manila Film Festival last December 29, 2016 for the supernatural horror thriller movie “Seklusyon.”
Binati raw siya nito in all graciousness as if they were old friends.
But typical of Phoebe, hindi siya nagtanim ng sama nang loob laban sa aktres but what she did was deeply ingrained in her memory.
Sa ngayon, mas importante raw kay Phoebe ang pagbutihin ang kanyang acting dahil sa mga papuri na kanyang natatanggap sa performance niya sa VivaMax digital series na “Parang Kayo Pero Hindi.”
Phoebe is Xian Lim’s love interest in the movie and she is able to impress a lot of people with her fiery performance as the sensitive Emily. Pete Ampoloquio Jr.
March 9, 2021 @7:54 PM
Manila, Philippines – Iginiit ni presidential spokesperson Harry Roque na hindi galit sa mga kababaihan si Pangulong Duterte sa kabila ng pamumuna nito.
“May track record siya. He has supported family planning programs for women. Wala pa tayong batas na VAWC (Violence Against Women and Children), may ordinance na siya sa VAWC sa Davao and other psychosocial services,” punto ni Roque sa isang panayam ng GMA News.
“Maski may sinasabi siya, he knows what he has done for women,” dagdag nito.
Patuloy na nababatikos ang Pangulo sa mga pamimintas nito sa mga kababaihan.
“Si de Lima is accused in a drug case. Kay Ressa, hindi po si Presidente ang nagsabi na lumabag siya ng saligang batas. Si Sereno, siya ay tinanggal ng kasama niya sa hukuman. Si Vice President, dahil namumulitika,” giit ni Roque.
“This is not because they are women,” dagdag ng tagapagsalita ng Pangulo. RNT/ELM
March 9, 2021 @7:36 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nalugi ng P12 bilyon ang movie industry dahil sa pagsasara ng mga sinehan dala ng pandemya ayon sa Film Development Council of the Philippines.
“Masakit siya kasi akala namin na nakakita na kami ng silver lining, dahil ₱12 billion na ang nawawala sa industriya. We really need the cinemas, 80% ng revenue na kinikita ng mga filmmakers natin, mga producers nain ay sa sinehan natin,” sinabi ni FDCP chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra sa CNN Philippines.
“Kahit meron na tayong mga bagong platforms, meron na tayong mga streaming platforms, hindi pa rin ito maikukumpara sa kinikita ng ating mga producers kapag pinapalabas muna sa sinehan,” giit ni Diño-Seguerra.
Matatandaang kinansela muli ng pagbubukas ng mga sinehan sa Metro Manila batay sa desisyon ng mga alkalde matapos ang pagsipa ng kaso ng COVID-19.
Ayon kay Diño-Seguerra, 460,000 manggagawa sa film at audiovisual industry ang apektado ng pandemya.
“Kasama ang film and audiovisual workers sa Bayanihan 2. And dahil in-extend itong pagbigay ng support sa Bayanihan 2, hinihintay na lang namin na ilabas ng DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment) ang ₱5,000 to ₱8,000 sa mga manggagawa ng industriya ng pelikulang Pilipino,” aniya.
Lahad pa nito na naglabas na ang FDCP ng P12 milyong ayuda sa mga scriptwriters, producers, post-production staff, at distributors at maglalabas pa ng karagdagang P15 milyon.
“We are actually one of the last pa rin talaga na I would say magre-reopen because we are still in the middle of the pandemic. Nakita naman natin ngayon even if the government started creating these protocols to allow the cinemas to open, dahil tumataas pa rin ang cases ngayon, sarado pa rin,” punto ni Diño-Seguerra. RNT/ELM
March 9, 2021 @7:27 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nakatakdang ilabas ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang listahan ng mga kaso ng mga abogadang pinatay sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang adminstrasyon.
Ayon kay Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra kasama rito ang mga kasong kasalukuyang iniimbestigahan ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), nasa preliminary investigation ng prosekusyon, at kasalukuyang nasa pagdinig sa mga korte.
Nitong Lunes, sinabi ng Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) na mayroong 61 abogado kasama ang mga prosecutor at mahistrado ang pinatay mula noong 2016.
Ayon kay Guevarra na naipaalam na nito ito kay Domingo Egon Q. Cayosa, president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).
“We agreed to work closely on this matter,” saad ng kalihim.
Ang paglabas ng listahan ng mga namatay ay alinsunod sa pag-atake kay lawyer Angelo Karlo Guillen na kinatawan ng mga kaso sa Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 2020.
Iniutos na naman ni Pangulong Duterte ang pagtugis sa mga suspek. RNT/ELM