Pinas walang problema sinoman ang manalo kina Biden, Trump – Romualdez







Manila, Philippines – May ilang opisyal at personnel ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) ang sinibak sa puwesto dahil sa di umano’y pagkakadawit sa korapsyon.

Sa public address ni Pangulong Duterte, Huwebes ng gabi ay binasa ng Chief Executive ang pangalan ng ilang BOC officials at staff “who are now under quasi judicial or judicial scrutiny.”

“Now, let me — allow me a few minutes to do what I have promised to people that every meeting dito sa pag-uusap natin sa taong-bayan that I will read the persons who are now under quasi judicial or judicial scrutiny,” ayon sa Pangulo.

“Sa Bureau of Customs, dismissed from the service na ‘to, tinanggal na:

Lomontod C. Macabando – grave misconduct. He was fired by the Ombudsman.

Engr. Ramon Hernandez – gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct. He was dismissed by the Ombudsman.

Raymond Cabigon – gross neglect of duty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Dismissed by the Ombudsman.

Gil Senen E. Gamil – gross misconduct of duty, grave misconduct, dishonesty, pati kasali dito sa Raymond Cabigon to him, pareho sila. Dismissed from the service.

Vincent “Butch” Gamboa – grave misconduct. Dismissed by the Ombudsman

Atty. Lyceo Martinez – gross miscon — gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Fired by the Ombudsman.

Filomeno Salazar – gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Dismissed by the Ombudsman.

Vicente Torres – gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Dismissed by the Ombudsman,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Sa kabilang dako, ang mga dinismis naman aniya ng Ombudsman ay sina:

” Renly Tiñana – grave misconduct, conduct grossly prejudicial to the service. Fired by the Ombudsman.

Jaybee Raul U. Cometa – gross misconduct of duty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Fired by the — fired or being investigated by the Ombudsman.

Agnes Fabian, Bureau of Customs, with affirmed decision from DOF – dishonesty. Dismissed from the service.

Allan Pagkalinawan – grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. The decision by the Customs was affirmed by the Secretary of Finance.

Ramon Anquilan – grave misconduct sa BOC. Dismissed from the service.

Aristotle Tumala – grave misconduct,” lahad ng Pangulo.

Iyong iba aniya ay sa tingin niya ay dismissed o patuloy na iniimbestigahan.

Gayunman ay binasa pa rin ng Pangulo ang pangalan ng mga ito.

“Geniefelle Lagmay – grave misconduct, investigated by the BOC, Ombudsman. Wala na ‘to.

Tomas Alcid – grave misconduct, Ombudsman.

Fahad Al-Rashid Lucman – serious dishonesty, falsification of documents. Pending ata ito sa Civil Service Commission or already dismissed.”

Ang Suspended from service (as penalty) ay si Dante Baleva – grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

“Sa — facing charges sa BO — sa Bureau of Customs: Ma. Rosario Acosta – neglect of duty, still with the adjudicating body sa Bureau of Customs; Noel Carandang – gross neglect of duty with the Bureau of Customs; Dolores Domingo – investigated by the Ombudsman,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Samantala, ang Preventive suspension sa PhilHealth ay sina:

Jovita Aragona – grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, being investigated by the Ombudsman;

Calixto Gabuya Jr., same, PhilHealth, being investigated by the Ombudsman.

“We can expect shortly the decision on these cases,” diing pahayag ng Pangulo.

Noong nakaraang linggo ay napaulat na nasa 20 Customs personnel ang sinibak dahil sa umano’y iligal na aktibidad.

“The Bureau of Customs (BOC) remains strongly committed in implementing policy reforms to rid the Bureau of corruption by taking stringent actions against errant Customs personnel allegedly involved in illegal practices,” sabi ng ahensya sa inilabas na press statement nitong Huwebes.

Samantala, mula January 2019 hanggang October 26, 2020 ay 228 Customs personnel na umano ang nasilbihan ng show-cause order, 135 sa kanila ang iniimbestigahan ng BOC–Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service.

Bilang resulta ng ginawang imbestigasyon, 45 Customs personnel ang kinasuhan ng administratibo sa BOC–Legal Service, pitong criminal case sa Department of Justice, 157 kaso sa Office of the Ombudsman at 28 kaso sa National Bureau of Investigation.

Sa 708 tauhan naman na binalasa mula January 1 hanggang October 26, 62 na ang nasibak o inilagay sa “floating status”. Kris Jose