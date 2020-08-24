Pinoy abroad na may COVID-19 lampas 10K na







Manila, Philippines – Aabot sa 93 percent ng mga pampublikong paaralan na ang may mga gamit para sa online learning para sa school year 2020-2021, ayon sa Department of Education (DepEd).

“There are 1,042,575 devices in 43,948 public schools all over the country. These are computers, laptops, tablets that can be used by learners. Additionally, we’ll deliver 211,344 devices before the end of December 2020,” ani D epEd Information and Communications Technology Service Director Abram Abanil.

Maliban sa mga device, magbibigay din ang ahensya ng learning management system (LMS) kung saan maaaring bumuo ng online classes ang mga guro at magtakda ng mga activity at collaborative tasks na maaaring bantayan. “For example, they can assign students to read an article or watch a video lecture, and through the learning management system, they’ll know if the students have completed or not the tasks assigned by the teachers. The teachers can also create online quizzes and formative assessment,” saad ni Abanil. Dagdag pa ng opisyal, ang LMS ay puwedeng ma-access sapamamagitan ng browser oa mobile application at ito ay ginawang zero-rated ng mga telecommunications company para hindi na gumamit ng data ang mga mag-aaral. Nabatid na sa Agosto 31 ay mamamahagi na ng official email accounts ang DepEd sa lahat ng mga high school students. Habang ang mga official email account sa lahat ng mga mag-aaral sa elementarya ay ibibigay sa Setyembre 15. “These email accounts will be used by the students in accessing the LMS to ensure the security of our learners,” paglalahad pa ni Abanil. Sa kasalukuyan, nasa 385,471 na mga guro na ang sinanay ng DepEd sa ICT-based teaching sa pamamagitan ng onlin training mula Abril hanggang Hunyo. “We are now in the process of developing an orientation for our learners and parents using the television so they can learn how to use the LMS,” dagdag pa ni Abanil. RNT/LF