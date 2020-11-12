Plaridel, Sangley airports binaha; walang kuryente —CAAP

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Iniulat ng Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) na hindi nagtamo ng malaking pinsala ang kanilang mga paliparan dahil sa bagyong Ulysses.
Gayunpaman, binaha ang Plaridel Airport.
“Cracked door panels and water leakages were also reported in its tower building due to storm surges. The airport facility experienced power interruption around 4:45 a.m. today,” saad sa kalatas.
Maging ang Runway 07 ng Sangley airport ay binaha rin.
“Power outage was also experienced since 12:20 a.m.,” lahad ng CAAP.
Area 5 – Bicol Region Airports:
-
Virac Airport – currently operational, no damage and on-duty personnel are relocated to safe areas
-
Naga Airport – currently operational, no significant damage to facilities
-
Legazpi Airport – currently operational, no damage facilities