PNP kinalampag ng Kamara sa sunod-sunod na pagpatay

57 mins ago







MANILA, Philippines – Kinalampag ni Deputy Speaker Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr ang Philippine National Police (PNP) at iba pang law enforcement agencies na dakpin ang mga sangkot sa mga sunud-sunod na pagpatay sa bansa.

Ayon kay Abante ito na ang panahon upang gumalaw ang PNP dahil kapag hindi umano nahuli ang mga suspek ay uulit pa ang mga ito sa paggawa ng krimen.

Sa kaniyang privilege speech ay kinondena ng kongresista ang pinakahuling pagpatay sa chairman ng Conservative Baptist Association of the Philippines (CBAP) Region 8 na si Rev. Dioscoro “Jet” Tan, Jr. Na naganap halos makalipas lamang ang mahigit isang linggo kay Calbayog Mayor Ronaldo Aquino.

“What makes this incident more painful and tragic, Mr. Speaker, is that the murder of Pastor Jet is not an isolated incident. Just over a week before he was slain, Calbayog City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino was ambushed and killed,” giit pa ni Abante.

Aniya, hindi pa man nagtatagal na napapatay si Mia Mascariñas-Green, isang abogado ng NGO Environmental Legal Assistance Center (ELAC) habang ipinagmamaneho ang kanyang tatlong anak sa Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

“Elected officials. Members of the Bar. Community organizers. Men of the cloth. The circumstances surrounding their deaths may differ, but they all shared a similar fate: their lives were cut short in a hail of bullets.Ito po ang tanong ko sa ating lahat dito: ganito na ba ka mura ang buhay sa ating bayan? Is this how cheap life is in our country?”

“We are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers, Mr. Speaker. We must continue to speak for those violently silenced by death, and we must continue to demand justice for all of them. They deserve no less.”

Maging sina House Deputy Speaker Bro. Eddie Villanueva at Rep. Domingo Rivera ng parehong CIBAC Party-List ay kinondena ang patuloy na pagpatay sa mga religious leaders ng hindi pa nakikilalang mga suspek.

Lalo na anila ang pagpatay kay Pastor Jet Tan na napatay habang nagdya-joggingkasama ang asawa sa Barangay Labangbaybay nang paulanan ng bala gayung hindi naman umano ito nasangkot sa anumang gusot sa kanilang lugar.

Hangad ngayon ng mga kongresista ay mabigyan ng hustisya at mahuli ang mga suspek.

“We demand justice not only for those who were innocently killed but more so to those who are considered to be vulnerable and voiceless,” ani House Deputy Speaker Villanueva.

Binanggit pa ni Villanueva na bukod kay Aquino ay ang nauna pang pagpatay sa siyam na aktibista sa CALABARZON.

“With this heartless kind of act, we are already ignoring and even desecrating human rights that protects God’s gift of human dignity and deemed to be an important cornerstone of peace,”dagdag pa ni Villanueva. Meliza Maluntag