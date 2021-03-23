Trending Now

PNP kinalampag ng Kamara sa sunod-sunod na pagpatay

PNP kinalampag ng Kamara sa sunod-sunod na pagpatay

March 23, 2021 @ 6:57 PM 57 mins ago
MANILA, Philippines – Kinalampag ni Deputy Speaker Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr ang Philippine National Police (PNP)  at iba pang law enforcement agencies na dakpin ang mga sangkot sa mga sunud-sunod na pagpatay sa bansa.

Ayon kay Abante ito na ang panahon upang gumalaw ang PNP dahil kapag hindi umano nahuli ang mga suspek ay uulit pa ang mga ito sa paggawa ng krimen.

Sa kaniyang privilege speech ay kinondena ng kongresista ang pinakahuling pagpatay sa chairman ng Conservative Baptist Association of the Philippines (CBAP) Region 8 na si Rev. Dioscoro “Jet” Tan, Jr. Na naganap halos makalipas lamang ang mahigit isang linggo kay Calbayog Mayor Ronaldo Aquino.

“What makes this incident more painful and tragic, Mr. Speaker, is that the murder of Pastor Jet is not an isolated incident. Just over a week before he was slain, Calbayog City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino was ambushed and killed,” giit pa ni Abante.

Aniya, hindi pa man nagtatagal na napapatay si Mia Mascariñas-Green, isang abogado ng NGO Environmental Legal Assistance Center (ELAC) habang ipinagmamaneho ang kanyang tatlong anak sa Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

“Elected officials. Members of the Bar. Community organizers. Men of the cloth. The circumstances surrounding their deaths may differ, but they all shared a similar fate: their lives were cut short in a hail of bullets.Ito po ang tanong ko sa ating lahat dito: ganito na ba ka mura ang buhay sa ating bayan? Is this how cheap life is in our country?”

“We are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers, Mr. Speaker. We must continue to speak for those violently silenced by death, and we must continue to demand justice for all of them. They deserve no less.”

Maging sina House Deputy Speaker Bro. Eddie Villanueva at Rep. Domingo Rivera ng parehong CIBAC Party-List ay kinondena ang patuloy na pagpatay sa mga  religious leaders ng hindi pa nakikilalang mga suspek.

Lalo na anila ang pagpatay kay Pastor Jet Tan na napatay habang nagdya-joggingkasama ang asawa sa Barangay Labangbaybay nang paulanan ng bala gayung hindi naman umano ito nasangkot sa anumang gusot sa kanilang lugar.

Hangad ngayon ng mga kongresista ay mabigyan ng hustisya at mahuli ang mga suspek.

“We demand justice not only for those who were innocently killed but more so to those who are considered to be vulnerable and voiceless,” ani House Deputy Speaker Villanueva.

Binanggit pa ni Villanueva na bukod kay Aquino ay ang nauna pang pagpatay sa siyam na aktibista sa CALABARZON.

“With this heartless kind of act, we are already ignoring and even desecrating human rights that protects God’s gift of human dignity and deemed to be an important cornerstone of peace,”dagdag pa ni Villanueva. Meliza Maluntag


2K tauhan ng PNP nabakunahan na vs COVID-19 – Eleazar

March 23, 2021 @7:51 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Mahigit dalawang libong health worker ng Philippine National Police ang nakatanggap na ng bakuna kontra coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ayon kay PNP officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar.

“Sa awa ng Diyos, mayroon kaming 2,374 na nabakunahan na mga health care worker namin (PNP) sa Metro Manila pati na rin sa ibang rehiyon,” saad ni Eleazar sa isang panayam.

Kasama sa prayoridad na mabakunahan ang mga health worker ng pulisya at mga ospital nito.

Samantala, ayon pa kay Eleazar na 1,446 ang aktibong kaso ng sakit sa hanay ng PNP.

Sa bilang na ito, 61 porsyento ay mula sa Metro Manila habang 39 porsyento sa ibang rehiyon.

“Si PNP Police General Chief Sinas… nagbigay ng guidance na maghanap ng additional facility sa Camp Crame na gawing isolation facilities,” lahad pa ni Eleazar. RNT/ELM


Luis at Jessy, ikinasal na!

March 23, 2021 @7:46 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kumakalat ang litrato nina Luis Manzano at Jessy Mendiola na ikinasal na.

May pagka-blurred nga lang ito pero halatang si Luis ang groom. Si Jessy nama’y nakayuko at kaliwang bahagi lang ng mukha ang makikita.

Sinasabing ikinasal na ang dalawa sa The Farm sa San Benito sa Lipa Batangas.

Duda ng maraming netizen, hindi pa lang inilalabas ng newlyweds ang pruweba ng kanilang pag-iisang-dibdib dahil inirereserba nila ‘yon sa kanilang vlog.

Sa modernong panahon kasi sa showbiz lalo’t sangkot ang mga kilalang showbiz couples ay sa vlog nila ipinalalabas ang wedding ceremonies.

Hindi ito katulad noong araw na nakaabang na ang mga TV network sa rights ng wedding coverage.

Kung totoo mang kasal na ang dalawa, congratulations and best wishes to Mr. and Mrs. Manzano. Ronnie Carrasco III


Imbestigasyon sa na-red-tag na Mandaluyong judge iniutos ng SC

March 23, 2021 @7:41 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Pinaiimbestigahan na ng Supreme Court ang red-tagging sa isang hukom sa Mandaluyong City na nagbasura ng kaso laban kina journalist Lady Ann Salem at sa isang trade unionist.

Sa isang pahayag, iniutos sa Office of the Court Administrator ang pakikipag-ugnayan sa pulisya ukol sa kaso ni Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court Branch 209 Judge Monique Quisumbing-Ignacio.

Matatandaan nitong Marso 5, ibinasura ni Ignacio ang kasong illegal possession of firearms and explosives kina Salem at Rodrigo Esparago.

Matapos nito namataan ang tarpaulin na inuugnay si Ignacio sa mga grupo ng komunista. RNT/ELM


COVID-19 ICU beds ng 28 ospital sa NCR puno na – DOH

March 23, 2021 @7:32 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Puno na ang intensive care unit (ICU) beds ng 28 ospital sa Metro Manila ayon sa datos ng Department of Health (DOH).

Batay sa datos, 73.86 porsyento ng mga ICU beds para sa mga pasyenteng may COVID-19 sa rehiyon ang okupado na.

Sa Malabon at San Juan, gamit na lahat ang ICU beds habang puno na rin ang isolation beds ng Pateros, ward beds ng Makati, at mechanical ventilators ng Malabon.

Gamit na ang lahat ng ICE beds sa:

  • Allied Care Experts Medical Center-Valenzuela, Inc.

  •     Allied Care Experts Medical Center-Quezon City, Inc.

  •     Asian Hospital Inc.

  •     Capitol Medical Center, Inc.

  •     Cardinal Santos Medical Center

  •     Chinese General Hospital & Medical Center

  •     Commonwealth Hospital And Medical Center

  •     F.Y. Manalo Medical Foundation, Inc.

  •     Las Piñas City Medical Center, Inc.

  •     Las Piñas Doctors Hospital, Inc.

  •     Las Piñas General Hospital & Satellite Trauma Center

  •     Makati Medical Center

  •     MCU-FDT Medical Foundation Hospital

  •     Medical Center Manila, Inc.

  •     Medical Center Muntinlupa, Inc.

  •     Metro North Medical Center And Hospital, Inc.

  •     Metropolitan Medical Center

  •     National Kidney And Transplant Institute

  •     Ospital ng Makati

  •     Pasig City General Hospital

  •     Providence Hospital, Inc.

  •     Research Institute For Tropical Medicine

  •     San Lazaro Hospital

  •     San Lorenzo Ruiz Women’s Hospital

  •     St. Luke’s Medical Center

  •     Sta. Ana Hospital

  •     Unihealth Parañaque Hospital And Medical Center, Inc.

  •     Valenzuela Medical Center

Nasa “critical” risk naman o 85 porsyento na ang nagamit na ICU beds sa:

  •     East Avenue Medical Center

  •     Lung Center of the Philippines

  •     National Children’s Hospital

  •     University of Perpetual Help Dalta Medical Center, Inc.

  •     Veterans Memorial Medical Center

  •     The Medical City

  •     Quirino Memorial Medical Center

  •     Philippine General Hospital

“The DOH continues to urge all individuals experiencing mild symptoms to go to dedicated isolation facilities instead of hospitals to help free up space in hospitals for those who most need it,” saad ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III. RNT/ELM


Simbahang Katolika isasara kung ‘di susunod sa direktiba ng IATF – Malakanyang

March 23, 2021 @7:23 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Kaagad na ipagu-utos ng pamahalaan ang pagpapasara sa mga Simbahang Katoliko na tututol sa naging direktiba ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) na nagbabawal sa religious gathering sa panahon ng National Capital Region (NCR) Plus bubble mula Marso 22 hanggang Abril 4 sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Ito ang naging tugon ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque sa naging tagubilin o Pastoral Instruction ni Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo na nagsasabing ang mga religious worship ay gagawin sa loob ng simbahan na may 10% capacity simula Marso 24—araw kung saan magsisimula ang unang araw ng Holy Week na gugunita sa paghihirap at kamatayan ng Poong Hesukristo.

“That will be contrary po to the decision of the IATF and we ask Bishop Pabillo not to encourage, iyong disregard of IATF rules. Ito naman po ay para sa kabutihan ng lahat,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

“In the exercise of police powers, we can order the churches closed. Huwag sana pong dumating doon, Bishop Pabillo. Wala po tayong makakamit na kahit anong objective if you will defy and you will force the state to close the doors of the Church,” dagdag na pahayag nito.

Giit ni Sec. Roque ang magiging hakbang ng pamahalaan ay hindi paglabag sa probisyon ng Saligang Batas hinggil sa “separation of church and state.”

“This goes beyond freedom to believe and the prohibition to endorse a religion. That will be an enforcement of police powers to protect the public good,” ani Sec. Roque.

“We understand po that this is Holy Week, but a Christian myself, as a practicing Christian, I have a relationship with God. At kasama din po sa obligasyon ng estado ay sumunod din doon sa mga talaga ng Panginoon na mamuno,” aniya pa rin.

Nauna rito, napaulat na nilabag ng IATF ang religious freedom at separation of church and state dahil sa paglalabas ng kautusan nang walang konsultasyon.

Tiniyak ni Bishop Pabillo na ipagpapatuloy ang mga pampublikong misa at mga gawaing simbahan ngayong Semana Santa maging ang pagdiriwang ng Linggo ng Pagkabuhay.

Sa IATF restrictions,  kasama sa pagbabawal ang mga religious mass gatherings dahil sa pagtaas ng kaso ng iba’t ibang variants ng novel coronavirus.

“So, dyan mali na sila at hindi dapat tayo sumunod sa ganiyang pamamalakad na walang konsultasyon and it somehow breaks the separation of church ang state, sila ang nagseseparate ngayon. Sila na ang tumatanggi sa separation at yan ang sinasabi na hindi pwedeng pagbawalan ng state ang religious activities within their own ambient,” ayon sa pahayag ni Bishop Pabillo sa programang Barangay Simbayanan Apostolic visit on-air ng Radio Veritas.

Ayon sa Obispo, tuloy tayo ang mga activities ngunit limitado at may social distancing pati ang online activities ay tuloy din.

“Ini-encourage natin pero kung sinong faithful na gustong um-attend within our limits at tayo ang maglilimit sa loob ng simbahan natin hindi sila, ipagpapatuloy natin,” ayon kay Bishop Pabillo.

Base sa inilabas ng kautusan ng IATF, 10 katao lamang ang papayagang makapagsimba sa mga parokya sa ilalim ng General Community Quarantine na umiiral sa National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna at Rizal o tinawag na NCR.

Iginiit ni Bishop Pabillo, tuloy ang mga pagdiriwang sa mga parokya at sa pamamagitan ng online activities para sa mamamayan na nais na tumanggap ng Eukaristiya.

Tiniyak din ng obispo na itatakda rin ng simbahan ang mga nararapat na limitasyon at safety health standard para na rin sa kaligtasan ng publiko mula sa nakakahawang sakit.

“Dapat magsalita tayo at saka we believe religious services are essential services, they may not be essential economically but they are very essential to our well-being,” dagdag pa ni Bishop Pabillo.

Dagdag pa ni Bishop PAbillo, “Wala tayong inorganize na activities outside the church, ‘yan sa loob ng simbahan lang. At yan ay mahalaga para sa atin, we have to serve our own faithful, if the faithful feel they need to be in touch with God lalung-lalu na sa komunyon sa banal na misa sa mga activities na ito within the limit that we set at hindi sila.”

Sa nakalipas na malakihanng pagdiriwang ng simbahan tulad ng simbang gabi at traslacion ay lumabas sa pag-aaral na hindi ito naging dahilan sa pagtaas ng bilang ng mga nahawaan ng virus. Kris Jose


