PNP naglimita ng 950 kliyente kada araw
Manila, Philippines – Nilimitahan ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang pagtanggap ng kliyente para sa documentary requirements ng 950 lamang kada araw.
Sa pahayag ni PNP Chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, ang Administrative Support to COVID-19 Operations Task Force (ASCOTF) sa pangunguna ni deputy chief for administration, Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan ay nagrekomenda ng bagong kautusan para higpitan ang kilos ng mga sibilyan sa loob ng Camp Crame upang maiwasan ang pagkalat ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
“We see that there’s a need to adopt more measures and protocols designed to extensively reduce, if not eliminate, person-to-person transactions inside Camp Crame, particularly among the many PNP front-line services to contain the threat of COVID-19 resurgence inside Camp Crame,” ani Gamboa.
Sa hiwalay na kalatas, sinabi ni HSS Director, Brig. Gen. Alexander Sampaga na limitado ang operasyon sa One Stop Shop for Security Guards License (250 clients); Firearms and Explosives Office OSS (200); FEO Heritage (50); Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies (150); Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (50); Retirement and Benefits Administration Service (50); Public Safety Savings and Loan Association, Inc., Crame Branch (100) at Armed Forces of the Philippines Savings and Loan Association, Inc., Crame Branch (100).
“Even under general community quarantine (GCQ), the front-line servicing units of the National Headquarters are always on track to serve our thousands of clients that need police requirements for their employment, license, and others,” lahad pa ni Gamboa. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan na bukas siya sa pagpapalawig ng kanyang termino.
“Puwede tayo ma-extend. Of course, tuloy ang retirement pero sana pagbigyan pa rin tayo,” saad nito sa isang panayam.
“We hope we will be extended.”
Si Cascolan ay nakatakdang magretiro sa Nov. 10 dahil sa maaabot na niya ang retirement age.
“Well, even though it was a short term, I think I have given more than a year of service to the people of the Philippines… It’s not how long you will serve. It’s how much you can serve or how much you can give for your organization,” saad pa ng opisyal. RNT/FGDC
MANILA, Philippines – Sa kabila ng matinding epekto ng coronavirus pandemic sa kanilang benta at operasyon, nag-remit ang Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) ng halagang P359,672.07 sa Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) nitong Huwebes upang ilaan sa sports development ng bansa.
Tinanggap nina PSC Commissioner Celia Kiram at Cashier Maybelle Panis ang tseke kay PCSO Charity Assistance Department Officer-in-Charge Jerusa Corpuz sa isang simpleng seremonya na ginanap sa PCSO Main Office sa Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.
Ito na ang pang-limang remittance ng PCSO sa PSC ngayon 2020 na aabot na sa halagang P1,816,527.03.
“PSC is so happy that despite the pandemic, PCSO generously gave their share for the development of sports” ani Kiram.
Kaagapay ng bansa ang PCSO sa paglinang ng sports kung saan noong Pebrero ay tumanggap ang PSC ng halagang P1,456,854.96 mula sa charity agency, isang buwan bago sumiklab ang COVID-19 lockdown na pumaralisa sa ekonomiya ng bansa.
Noong 2019, nagremit ang PCSO ng P2.3 million sa ahensiya, kaparehong taon nang sungkitin ng bansa ang overall championship sa 30th Southeast Asian Games na ginanap noong November 30 hanggang December 11.
Ang remittance ng charity agency sa PSC ay alinsunod sa Section 26 ng R.A. 6847 na nag-aatas na 30% ng kita ng PCSO kada-taon ay ibibigay sa sports agency upang gamitin sa sports development programs ng bansa.Rico Navarro
Manila, Philippines – Magsasagawa ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) ng fundraising webcast sa Nov. 7 para sa mga biktima ng pananalasa ni Super Typhoon “Rolly.”
Isasagawa ito sa pamamagitan ng ‘Radyo Comelec sa Quarantalk’.
“As our way of calling attention to this pressing matter and gathering pledges and donations, the regular programming of Radyo Comelec will give way and will be back next weekend,” saad ni Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez.
Para saupcoming episode bukas, pinamagatan itong ‘Tindog! We Stand With Bicol.’
Saad ng Comelec,ang naturang special webcast ay may musical performances din.
Maaalalang nanalasa ang bagyo Rolly sa southern Luzon noong Nov. 1 na ikinasira at ikinasalanta ng mga kabahayan. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Ikinatuwa ng Department of Health ang price cap sa COVID-19 testing na inanunsyo kamakailan.
Batay kay Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, ang nilagdaang Executive Order No. 118 ni President Duterte ay makapagbibigay ng mas murang COVID-19 tests at test kits.
“Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the prevailing state of a public health emergency, the rising cost of COVID-19 tests may prove unduly burdensome to the Filipino public in this difficult time,” ani Duque
“In protecting the public against hazards to health and safety, it becomes imperative to likewise ensure their protection against unfair and unconscionable prices of essential health services.”
Lahad pa ni Duque, nakikipag-ugnayan na sila sa DTI para sa guidelines tungkol dito.
“Pursuant to the executive order, DoH is coordinating with DTI in drafting the implementing guidelines and in diligently reviewing considerations for determining the price range of COVID-19 testing and test kits.” RNT/FGDC
US – Isang lalaki sa Colorado ang nagka-aalergy sa lamig matapos umalis sa hot shower.
Ayon sa ulat ng Journal of Emergency Medicine, isang hindi pinangalanang lalaki na 34 taong gulang ang nagkaroon ng allergy sa malamig na temperatura.
Lahad ng pamilya nito, nakita na lamang ang lalaking nakahandusay sa sahig na puno ng pantal ang buong katawan at sobrang baba ng blood pressure.
Ayon sa paramedics na rumespunde ay “anaphylaxis” umano ito.
Saad ng lalaki na nasa pamilya nito ang pagiging allergic sa malamig na panahon.
Kahit nilapatan na ng mga doktor ang pasyete ay patuloy na pinagpapawisan ito.
Napag-alaman ng mga doktor na mayroon siyang “cold urticaria.”
Isang bihirang sakit na makikita lamang sa 0.1% ng populasyon ng mundo.
Nagkakaroon ito ng sintomas na pamumula, makating rashes, at mahirap na paghinga.
Pinayuhan naman ang pasyente na iwasan ang malalamig o huwag pupunta sa mga malalamig na lugar o kaya’y gumawa ng paraan upang mapanatili ang init ng katawan.
Hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa alam ang pinagmulan ng “cold urticaria.”
Ngunit anila, namamana ito. RNT/ELM