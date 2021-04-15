Trending Now

PNP sa mga tsuper: Sumunod sa passenger capacity limit

PNP sa mga tsuper: Sumunod sa passenger capacity limit

April 15, 2021 @ 4:55 PM 2 hours ago
Views: 30
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Pinaalalahanan ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas ang mga tsuper at operator ng mga pribado at pampublikong sasakyan sa National Capital Region (NCR) Plus na sumunod sa guidelines na itinakda ng Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Ito ay makaraang mahuli ng mga pulis ang dalawang sasakyan sa Cavite dahil sa paglabag sa 50-percent capacity rule sa pampublikong transportasyon.

Sa report noong Abril 12, isang van na minamaneho ng kinilalang si George Alabado na may sakay na 14 empleyado ang naharang sa bayan ng General Mariano Alvarez.

Kahit pa pawang Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) ang nakasakay, nilabag umano ang IATF guidelines sa minimum public health standards at physical distancing.

Habang noong Abril 14, isang van na minamaneho ni Mark Anthony Bagsaw na may lamang 15 construction worker ang naharang din sa nasabing lugar.

“The PNP is strictly imposing health safety standards on public and private vehicles at all times to ensure the safety of the drivers and passengers as well to reduce contact, transmission and spread of the virus,” saad ni Sinas. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Sitwasyon ng COVID sa NBP under control pa

April 15, 2021 @5:52 PM
Views: 14
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Sinabing ‘under control’ pa ang sitwasyon ng COVID-19 sa New Bilibid Prison (NBP) sa Muntinlupa City, batay sa Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

“Our BuCor Health Service is confident they are handling well our Covid-19 situation. Medyo konti na lang kami sa (We are just lacking) rapid antigen (test kits) so we are again looking for partners who want to donate while we are on the process of procurement of additional rapid antigen test kits,” ayon kay BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag.

Sa datos ng Department of Justice noong Abril 14, iniulat na  175 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), 32 personnel, at 161 trainees ang nagpositibo sa rapid tests.

“All are asymptomatic and more than a week na rin (already) isolated. They are tested weekly using rapid antigen and if negative, they go back to routine job or old places,” saad ni Chaclag.

“If they still have symptoms, they will do RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) tests.”

Umabot naman sa 776 ang kumpirmadong kaso sa hanay ng BuCor kasama na ang PDLs habang 32 ang nasawi at 14 ang aktibong kaso. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Online payment mas oks; pang-iwas sa fake food delivery booking – DTI

April 15, 2021 @5:41 PM
Views: 20
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Hinikayat ng Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) ang publiko na gumamit ng online payment upang maiwasan ang pekeng food delivery bookings.

“Well, dito ho ay actually amin hong in-eencourage ang online payment para talagang maiwasan itong mga fake bookings, ibig sabihin mabayaran na ang itong mga binibili,” pahayag ni DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez sa Laging Handa briefing.

Sa ilalim ng scheme, oorder ang bogus customers via cash-on-delivery mode at ipapangalan sa ibang address kung kaya’t babalikatin ito ng nag-deliver.

“Pangalawa isa ring panukala natin ififinofollow up ko nga rin ito eh ‘yung registration nung mga cellphone cards, ‘yung mga anong tinatawag dito, yung sim card para talaga may traceability kung sino ho ‘yung may intention o ‘yung mga naglilinlang o nanloloko dito ho sa mga online transaction na ito,” saad nito.

Nauna nang hinikayat ni Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera ang  National Bureau of Investigation na imbestigahan ang kamakailang sunod-sunod na fake food bookings.

“Resulta ito ng hindi sila nate-trace maaaring pwedeng naano ‘yan, nagpaprank call o nanloloko sila so nakakagulo sila. At unfortunately, naaapektuhan ‘yung mga maliliit na negosyo rito so kawawa naman ho.” RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Mayor Sara nagbabala sa property scam na gumagamit ng kanyang pangalan

April 15, 2021 @5:30 PM
Views: 22
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nagbabala sa publiko si Mayor Sara Duterte tungkol sa isang notarial stamp na gumagamit ng kanyang pangalan sa pagbebenta ng mga ari-arian sa Taguig City.

“It has come to my attention that some unscrupulous individuals are using a notarial stamp with my name to run a scam selling properties in Taguig City,” saad ni Mayor Sara.

Sa kumakalat na larawan, makikita ang notarial stamp sa dokumento at may pangalan ni “Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio” na sinasabing valid hanggang Dec. 31, 2020.

Nakalagay rin dito ang Roll of Attorneys Number, Professional Tax Receipt (PTR), at  Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Official Receipt number.

“I am also not a notary public nor have I ever applied to be one,” paglilinaw pa ng mayor.

“The public is hereby warned of these fraudulent activities and must immediately report them and complain to the PNP (Philippine National Police) or NBI (National Bureau of Investigation). The public should be wary of individuals who use my name to engage in all financial transactions.” RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

2,472 aktibong kaso ng COVID sa PNP naitala

April 15, 2021 @5:19 PM
Views: 32
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Umabot na sa 2,472 ang aktibong kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) sa hanay ng Philippine National Police (PNP), batay sa ulat.

Nadagdagan naman ng 171 ang nakarekober sa sakit na may kabuuang bilang na 15,554.

Nadagdagan din ng 162 pang pulis ang nagpositibo sa virus.

Sa kabuuang bilang, 18,703 na ang PNP personnel na nagpositibo sa sakit at 47 naman ang nasawi.  RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

10 tulak ng ‘tobats’ laglag sa Bulacan buy-bust 

April 15, 2021 @5:08 PM
Views: 23
  •  
  •  
  •  

Bulacan-Arestado ang 10 pinaghihinalaang tulak ng droga sa magkakahiwalay na buy-bust operation sa lalawigang ito kahapon.

Kinilala ni Bulacan Police director P/Col Lawrence Cajipe ang mga naarestong suspek na sina Eduardo Santos,Jesus Caleon Jr,Maximo Punay,Arjay Dela Cruz,Ruben Dela Cruz,Ruby Regala,Rodelio Panaligan,Arnel Batalla,Jessie Toledo at Alexi Goda.

Sa report,naaresto ang mga suspek ng mga operatiba ng Sta.Maria,San Rafael,San Jose Del Monte,Malolos at Bocaue police station.

Nakuha sa operasyon ang 45 heat sealed sachet na pinaghihinalaang shabu,cell phone,Lenovo tablet at buy-bust maney.(Dick Mirasol III)


  •  
  •  
  •  