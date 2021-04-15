PNP sa mga tsuper: Sumunod sa passenger capacity limit

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Frenchlyn Del Corro
Apr 2021
Kinilala ni Bulacan Police director P/Col Lawrence Cajipe ang mga naarestong suspek na sina Eduardo Santos,Jesus Caleon Jr,Maximo Punay,Arjay Dela Cruz,Ruben Dela Cruz,Ruby Regala,Rodelio Panaligan,Arnel Batalla,Jessie Toledo at Alexi Goda.
Sa report,naaresto ang mga suspek ng mga operatiba ng Sta.Maria,San Rafael,San Jose Del Monte,Malolos at Bocaue police station.
Nakuha sa operasyon ang 45 heat sealed sachet na pinaghihinalaang shabu,cell phone,Lenovo tablet at buy-bust maney.(Dick Mirasol III)