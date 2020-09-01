Trending Now

Poe: Korap na opisyal dapat habulin kahit may pagbabago sa liderato ng PhilHealth

September 1, 2020 @ 1:21 PM 31 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Hindi dapat mapatawad ang sinumang opisyal ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) na sangkot sa malawakang katiwalian at mismanagement kahit may pagbabago sa liderato sa kompanya, ayon kay Senador Grace Poe.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Poe na kailangan habulin pa rin ang mga tiwaling opisyal na na responsable sa “pagkakasakit” ng PhilHealth.

“The change in leadership should not absolve those who will be found remiss in their obligations, which have brought the PhilHealth in its current ailing state,” ayon kay Poe.

“Dapat pa ring habulin at parusahan ang mga corrupt at nagpabaya sa tungkulin. Ang pagnanakaw sa kaban ng bayan ay pagkakait sa ating mga kababayan ng kanilang karapatan sa maayos na serbisyong pangkalusugan,” dagdag pa ng senadora.

Sinabi ni Poe na umaasa ang mamamayan na dapat hindi matatawaran ang integridad at competence ng isang taong mamamahala sa PhilHealth upang ipatupad ang mga drastikong institutional reforms.

“The job at hand is tough. However, it is critical in safeguarding not just the health but the wealth of the Filipino people,” giit ni Poe.

Nauna nang itinalaga ni Pangulong Duterte si dating National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Dante Gierran bilang presidente at chief executive officer PhilHealth.

“The reshuffle within the agency is consistent with our earlier call to carry out a proper cleansing process and guarantee a fund life for the state health insurer that would benefit generations of Filipinos,” ayon kay Poe. Ernie Reyes


Guevarra tiwala kay Gierran

September 1, 2020 @1:33 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kumpiyansa si Justice Sec. Menardo Guevarra na kayang gampanan ni dating National Bureau of Investigation Director Dante Gierran ang bago niyang posisyon sa pamahalaan.

Ito ay ang pagiging presidente ng Philhealth, kasunod ng pagkakatalaga sa kanya ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Ayon kay Guevarra, tiyak na kakayanin ni Gierran ang tungkulin bilang bagong pinuno ng Philhealth.

Dagdag pa ng opisyal, ang “legal and accounting background” bilang abogado at certified public accountant ni Gierran, maging ang kanyang “well-known investigative skills, administrative abilities, at fiscal prudence” ang ilan sa mga rason kung bakit siya akma bilang pinuno ng PhilHealth.

Dahil pa aniya sa mga kakayahan ni Gierran ay kaya nitong pangunahan ang cleansing process at magpatupad ng mga reporma sa Philhealth.

Ang pagkakatalaga ni Pangulong Duterte kay Gierran ay sa kasagsagan ng mga kinakaharap na kontrobersiya at isyu ng katiwalian ng Philhealth.

Nauna nang nagbitiw sa pwesto si Ricardo Morales bilang Philhealth President at CEO dahil sa sakit nitong Lyphoma. Teresa Tavares


Para akong itinapon sa lungga ng mga ahas sa pangangasiwa sa PhilHealth – Gierran

September 1, 2020 @1:10 PM
Manila, Philippines – Aminado ang newly-appointed president at chief executive officer ng Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) na si Dante Gierran na hindi magiging madali ang pagkakaluklok sa kanya sa naturang ahensya.

Sa panayam, inamin ni former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Gierran na sinabihan din siyang huwag pagkatiwalaan ang sinoman.

“Hindi naman ganun kadali. The good thing with this, there are five units in NBI investigating right now. These units, these people used to be under me. I know them,” ani Gierran.

“Because I do not know PhilHealth, sabi ng iba if you’re assigned in PhilHealth, it is as if you are being thrown into a snake pit. Ang sabi, tutuklawin ka ng ahas doon.”

Maaalalang Lunes ng gabi, Agosto 31 ay inanunsyo ang bagong mangangasiwa sa maanomalyang PhilHealth.

“Ang Presidente mismo parang nagmamakaawa na tanggapin mo ito. Tulungan mo ako. Ang natira na two years na lang sa akin ay gagawin ko ito na para lalaban ang kurapsyon,” tugon ni Gierran.

“This is my PhilHealth. This is the PhilHealth of my children. This is the PhilHealth of my relatives. This is the PhilHealth of the Filipino people.” RNT/FGDC


Gierran ‘very good choice’ para sa PhilHealth chief – Sotto

September 1, 2020 @12:58 PM
Manila, Philippines – ‘Very good choice’ ang pagkakatalaga kay PhilHealth president at CEO Dante Gierran, ayon kay Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

“Director Gierran is a very good choice as Philhealth chief. Aside from a clean record, he has investigative skills that can crack the whip in ferreting out anomalies in the agency,” lahad ni Sotto.

Gayundin ay nagpaabot naman ng ‘good luck’ si Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon kay Gierran.

“What awaits him is high-level and deeply embedded corruption which is perfected over time by corrupt syndicates in PhilHealth. He should keep his eyes open – never blink – to corruption,” ani Drilon.

“A piece of advice: transparency is an effective tool to prevent corruption. I hope his leadership will finally shine a light on PhilHealth which operates in the dark.”

Maaalalang Lunes ng gabi, Agosto 31 ay inanunsyo ang bagong mangangasiwa sa maanomalyang PhilHealth. RNT/FGDC


PH Embassy binubusisi kung may Pinoy sa Abu Dhabi bomb blast

September 1, 2020 @12:47 PM
Manila, Philippines – Tinitiyak na ng Philippine Embassy sa Abu Dhabi kung mayroong Pilipino Airport Road in the United Arab Emirates capital where a bomb explosion occurred on Monday morning.

Ayon sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), nakaantabay rin sila sa mga development at nangakong papalawigin ang kanilang tulong mga Pinoy.

Sinabi naman ni Ambassador to UAE Hyayceelyn Quintana na nagpadala na ng mga tauhan ang embahada sa lugar para i-check ang lugar at makipag-ugnayan na rin sa pulisya.

Una nang nakarating sa embahada na maaaring may mga Pinoy na nnagtatrabaho sa mga apektadong esttablisyimento pero hindi pa ito kinukumpirma ng mga kompanya.

Nabatid na dalawa na ang patay nasabing lugar kung saan ang isa ay nasa mismong pinangyarihan ng insidente habang ang isa naman ay napadaan lang at natamaan ng debris pero hindi pa alam ang pagkakakilanlan ng mga ito.

“The Embassy joins the Filipino community in UAE in hoping that there would be no further fatalities and that others involved in the incident would have no serious injuries. The Embassy is on the alert and ready to extend assistance,” ayon pa sa DFA. RNT/LF


PDEA chief nakikipag-ugnayan na sa BOC vs. drug smuggling

September 1, 2020 @12:46 PM
Manila, Philippines – Patuloy ang pakikipag-ugnayan ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) sa Bureau of Customs (BOC) kaugnay sa iligal na droga sa bansa.

“We continue to coordinate with Commissioner Guerrero, we have joint operation at hand,” ani Director General Wilkins Villanueva sa isang panayam.

Binabantayan na aniya ang mga nasa likod ng drug smuggling activities.

Maaalalang kagabi, kinalampag ni President Rodrigo Duterte si Customs chief Rey Guerrero na umaksyon sa patuloy na pagpapasok ng iligal na droga.

“I approved the purchase of firearms and until now wala kang napatay ni isa? Sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Shape up.”

“Gusto ko pumatay ka diyan. Tutal back-upan kita e. Hindi ka makulong. Basta droga barilin mo. ‘Yan ang usapan eh,” punto pa ng Pangulo. RNT/FGDC


