Poe sa AFP: Hayaan ang malayang daloy ng ideya

Manila, Philippines – Hinikayat ni Senador Grace Poe ang pamahalaan partikular ang Armed Forces of the Philippines na himukin ang diskusyon at malayang daloy ng ideya na lubhang mahalaga upang yumabong ang demokrasya.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Poe, chairman ng Senate committee on public services na ibinibigay ng Saligang Batas ang proteksiyon kahit sa minoryang ideya na maraming hindi pumapayag.

“We have to provide democratic space for ideas to contend, for as long as it is done peacefully. I think that for political discourse to be rich, it should represent all colors in the flag—red, blue, yellow, white,” ayon kay Poe sa ginanap ng pagdinig ng Senate committee on national defense and security sa red tagging issue.

Sa pagbanggit sa Saligang Batas, partikular na tinukoy ni Poe ang Article III, Section 4 na malinaw n a nagsasabing, “No law shall be passed abridging the freedom of speech, of expression, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances.”

Lahad pa nito, yumayaman ang demokraya sa palitan ng ideya at hindi dapat iendorso o itaguyod ang karahasan.

“Everyone has a right to pursue an ideology and should not be penalized for harboring thoughts. But when one uses or endorses the use of violence to promote or enforce that ideology, it crosses the line and it is illegal,” punto ni Poe.

Sinabi ng senadora na natatangi bilang Pinoy version ng kanseladong kultura ang pagmamarka sa pagkakakilanlan na pawang banta sa demokrasya. “Sa halip na hikayatin ang malusog na diskusyon sa isyu na magreresulta ng mas mahusay at mas inklusibing patakaran, awtomatikong pinatatahimik ang mamamayan kundi man hindi nadidinig.”

“The problem with labels, whether one is called a communist or a fascist, is that it sweeps the message under the rug. The problem with identity marking is that it suppresses debate on an idea. Sarado na kaagad ang isip. It is an attempt to automatically disenfranchise people,” ayon kay Poe.

Iginiit pa ng senador na kapag may pagmamarka o labeling sa mamamayan, hinihimok nito ang political tribalism at lumilikha ng kultura ng pulitikang pagkakakilanlan sa halip na pulitikang ideya.

“People look for the motive instead of the message. End of discussion na kaagad. Debates don’t get elevated. More often, it is a race to the gutter.” Ernie Reyes