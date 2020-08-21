POGOs papayagan upang dagdag-pondo sa COVID fight







Manila, Philippines – Nanindigan si Army chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana na wala sa apat na militar na namatay sa Jolo, Sulu shooting ang sangkot sa iligat na droga.

Sa ulat, iniuugnay ang isa sa nasawing sundalo na si Cpl. Abdal Asula sa drug trade.

Kaugnay nito ay agad iniutos ni Sobejana ang imbestigasyon laban sa akusasyon.

“There was a rumor that he was involved so I had that investigated when I was Wesmincom commander through the 11th Infantry Division,” ani Sobejana.

“Nothing came out that Cpl. Asula had involvement with any illegal drug syndicate, if there was one existing in Jolo.”

Samantala, hinamon din ni Sobejana si Police Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, hepe ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region sa Muslim Mindanao police na patunayan ang mga ibinabatong isyu.

“The burden of proof is with them, to prove that Cpl. Asula was involved in illegal drugs. The Army has its internal cleansing and we saw that [Asula] had no involvement. Now with this allegation, Brig. Gen. Abu has the burden of proof that there was involvement.” RNT/FGDC