Probinsyang prayoridad sa nat’l ID system inilabas ng DILG

Manila, Philippines-Tuloy ang monitoring ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ang apat na bulkan na nagpapakita ng abnormalidad, kahit pa tinapyasan ang kanilang panukalang budget para sa susunod na taon. Ito ang inihayag ni Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum sa pagdinig ng Senado sa panukalang 2021 budget ng Department of Science and Technology. Kabilang sa mga ito ang Taal sa Batangas, Mayon sa Albay, Bulusan sa Sorsogon at Kanlaon sa Negros Island. Pinayuhan ni Solidum ang mga residente na umiwas sa danger zone sa sandaling itaas sa alert level 1 ang apat na nabanggit na bulkan. Samantala, sinabi ni Solidum na hindi maaapektuhan ang ginagawa nilang pagbabantay sa mga bulkan kahit tapyasan pa ang kanilang budget. Nabatid na naglaan ang gobyerno ng mahigit P462M para sa Phivolcs sa ilalim ng panukalang 2021 budget na mas mababa nag P133M kaysa sa nakaraang taon. Aniya, maaapektuhan ng naturang kaltas sa kanilang budget ang mga proyektong naglalayong palakasin ang ‘tsunami awareness’ at katatagan sa komunidad. RNT