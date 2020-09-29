Probinsyang prayoridad sa nat’l ID system inilabas ng DILG

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Gagawing prayoridad ang nasa 30 mahigit probinsya sa pag-arangkada ng Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), batay sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).
Binanggit ni Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya ang mga sumusunod na probinsya:
-
Region I – Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan
-
Region II – Cagayan, Isabela
-
Region III – Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales
-
Region IV-A – Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal
-
Region V – Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate
-
Region VI – Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Negros Occidental
-
Region VII – Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental
-
Region VIII – Leyte
-
Region IX – Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental
-
BARMM – Tawi-Tawi