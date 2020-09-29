Trending Now

Probinsyang prayoridad sa nat’l ID system inilabas ng DILG

September 29, 2020 @ 7:12 PM 4 hours ago
Manila, Philippines – Gagawing prayoridad ang nasa 30 mahigit probinsya sa pag-arangkada ng Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), batay sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Binanggit ni Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya ang mga sumusunod na probinsya:

  • Region I – Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan

  • Region II – Cagayan, Isabela

  • Region III – Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales

  • Region IV-A – Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal

  • Region V – Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate

  • Region VI – Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Negros Occidental

  • Region VII – Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental

  • Region VIII – Leyte

  • Region IX – Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental

  • BARMM – Tawi-Tawi

“The PSA requested the DILG for assistance in securing a memorandum of agreement with various local government agencies,” paliwanag ni Malaya.

“Humihingi po kasi ang PSA ng MOA so that the different LGUs will give the necessary assistance in terms of pre-registration, the manpower requirement, in terms of transportation, in terms of crowd control as well as other logistical support.”

“Tuloy-tuloy na po ito until we are able to initially register the five million re-registrants and five million registrants before the end of the year. The rest of the country will be done next year,” saad pa ni Malaya. RNT/FGDC


NLEX kailangan ng 1,500 obrero para sa connector project

September 29, 2020 @7:46 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nangangailangan ang North Luzon Expressway Corp (NLEX) ng 1,500 technical at skilled workers para mapabilis ang pagpaagawa ng 8-kilometer NLEX Connector project.

Ang NLEX Connector ay elevated expressway para sa Caloocan Interchange, 5th Avenue/C3 Road sa Caloocan City na dadaan ng España at magdudugtong sa Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 sa PUP Sta. Mesa sa Maynila.

“We are currently working on the first 5-kilometer section of the NLEX Connector from Grace Park, Caloocan City to España St., Sampaloc, Manila. As projected, more than 1,500 workers are needed to accelerate the construction works,” ani Bautista.

Layong makumpleto ang P23 bilyong proyekto sa 2021.

 “It is also seen to benefit 35,000 motorists who will be spared from using Metro Manila’s congested city roads since they will traverse their routes mostly above the alignment of the Philippine National Railways,” lahad ng NLEX. RNT/FGDC


Biyahe ng barko pauwing probinsiya regular na – PPA

September 29, 2020 @7:38 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo ng Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) na tuloy-tuloy na ang kanilang biyahe na mga uuwi sa probinsya.

“Regular na po ang biyahe natin papunta sa mga probinsya pero
ang in-aallow lang po na bumiyahe ay ‘yun pong mga APOR o Authorized Persons Outside Residence at ‘yung pong LSI (locally stranded individual) na nakapag-comply ng mga dokumento ng nire-require ng LGU (local government unit),” saad ni PPA General Manager Jay Santiago sa isang panayam.

Dagdag pa nito, humiling ang LGU ng Iloilo City ng karagdagang araw na moratorium sa pagpapauwi ng stranded nilang mga residente.

“’Yun na lamang po ang hindi nakakabiyahe,” punto ni Santiago.

“Yun pong sinasabing nire-require ng swab test ng Dumaguete City wala po tayong maitulong ngayon dahil ‘yan po ay inire-require ng LGU. Ibig sabihin, allowed naman po ang biyahe sa Dumaguete City, may mga requirement lang po.”

“Pagdating doon, doon na ika-quarantine at doon na ia-RT-PCR test sapagkat mas sigurado po na negative sila kesa dito pa lang sa Maynila mag-PCR na at baka may ma-contract pa sa biyahe. Kaya mas maganda po doon sa port of entry sila ite-test,” paliwanag pa nito.  RNT/FGDC


PNP visibility paiigtingin sa pagbiyahe ng dagdag-bus

September 29, 2020 @7:29 PM
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ni Joint Task Force Covid Shield PNP General Guillermo Eleazar na paiigtingin ng pulisya ang police visibility lalo na sa mga terminal ng bus ngayong may mga dagdag nang ruta na may biyahe simula bukas.

Ito’y sa utos na rin umano ni PNP chief Camilo Cascolan na tumulong ang pulisya sa pagtiyak na nasusunod ang lahat ng patakaran sa pagsakay sa mga pampublikong sasakyan, kaligtasan ng mga pasahero at iba pa at kaayusan at kapayapaan kaugnay ng coronavirus disease-19.

Ayon sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, binuksan na nila ang 12 ruta na biyaheng Metro Manila – Pampanga, Batangas, Laguna at Cavite.

Kabilang sa mga patakaran ang pagsusuot ng face mask, face shield, physical distancing, bawal na pagkain, pag-inom, pagsasalita, pagtanggap ng tawag o pagtawag sa cellphone at pagpapasakay ng pasahero sa daan.

Ibinigay rin ni Eleazar ang mga sumusunod na pupwedeng tawagan o kontakin sa oras ng pangangailangan: PNP Helpline 16677, 0998-849-0013 para sa Smart, 0917-538-2495 para sa Globe, PNP-Highway Patrol Group Hotline 0926-225-5474, ncovmonitoring@gmail.com at PNP2019nCoVARDopn@gmail.comRNT


Phivolcs tutok sa 4 na nag-aalburutong bulkan

September 29, 2020 @7:20 PM
Manila, Philippines-Tuloy ang monitoring ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ang apat na bulkan na nagpapakita ng abnormalidad, kahit pa tinapyasan ang kanilang panukalang budget para sa susunod na taon.

Ito ang inihayag ni Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum sa pagdinig ng Senado sa panukalang 2021 budget ng Department of Science and Technology.

Kabilang sa mga ito ang Taal sa Batangas, Mayon sa Albay, Bulusan sa Sorsogon at Kanlaon sa Negros Island.

Pinayuhan ni Solidum ang mga residente na umiwas sa danger zone sa sandaling itaas sa alert level 1 ang apat na nabanggit na bulkan.

Samantala, sinabi ni Solidum na hindi maaapektuhan ang ginagawa nilang pagbabantay sa mga bulkan kahit tapyasan pa ang kanilang budget.

Nabatid na naglaan ang gobyerno ng mahigit P462M para sa Phivolcs sa ilalim ng panukalang 2021 budget na mas mababa nag P133M kaysa sa nakaraang taon.

Aniya, maaapektuhan ng naturang kaltas sa kanilang budget ang mga proyektong naglalayong palakasin ang ‘tsunami awareness’ at katatagan sa komunidad. RNT 


Mga benepisyaryo ng SAP kuntento – DSWD

September 29, 2020 @7:04 PM
Manila, Philippines-Inihayag ng Department of Social Welfare and Development na kuntento ang mayorya ng mga benepisyaryo ng Social Amelioration Program ng pamahalaan sa ginawang implementasyon nito.

Sa virtual conference, sinabi ni DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista, nagkaroon ng positibong epekto sa seguridad ng pagkain ang pagtupad ng ahensiya ng SAP para sa pamilyang may mababang kita na pinakaapektado ng community quarantine.

Ito umano ang lumabas sa isinagawang pag-aaral ng ahensya at ng World Food Program ng United Nation sa may 1,249 respondents.

Nabatid na nakatuon ang naturang survey sa epekto ng pandemic at tulong na ibinigay sa may 18M mahihirap na Filipino mula Hunyo hanggang Agosto 2020.

Idinagdag pa ni Bautista na mahigit 92% ang nagsabi na ginamit nila ang ayuda sa pagbili ng pagkain.

Ginawa ng ahensya ang pahayag makaraang lumabas ang pag-aaral ng Social Weather Station noong Lunes na may 7.6 milyong Pinoy ang nakaranas ng kagutuman sa loob ng tatlong buwan.

Ipinaliwanag pa nito na ang pagtugon sa kagutuman ay hindi sagot ng isang ahensiya lang kundi ng buong gobyerno sa pamamagitan ng  Inter-agency Task Force on Zero Hunger na nilagdaan ng Pangulo noong Enero.  RNT


