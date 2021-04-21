Profiling sa pantry organizers ‘di totoo, inoobserbahan lang
MANILA, Philippines – Hindi kailanman pagbabawalan ng gobyerno ang pagtatayo ng community pantries na nagpapakita ng bayanihan spirit sa gitna ng pandemya, ayon kay National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon.
Pinasinungalingan din ni Espero na mayroon umanong nagsasagawa ng profiling sa mga organizer ng nasabing pantries.
Sa kabila nito, kinumpirma niya namang inoobserbahan umano ng awtoridad ang mga community pantry.
“We also look into community organizers, especially if they advertise their organizations…that would be traced to the legal fronts or the front of the CPP-NPA. Nothing is conclusive yet, but we would like to encourage these community-based self-help projects,” ani Esperon sa Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum, Miyerkoles.
Gusto rin umanong malaman ng gobyerno kung may “possible participation of personalities that may have other agenda, that may tend to turn these projects into some for political and agitation purposes,” giit pa ng National Security Adviser. RNT
MANILA, Philippines – Hindi ginagarantiya ng pag-inom ng bitamina, pagmumumog, at nasa spray ang proteksyon laban sa COVID-19, ayon sa isang health expert, Miyerkoles.
Sinabi ni Pediatric infectious diseases expert Anna Ong-Lim sa CNN Philippines na wala naman umanong masama sa pagsubok sa mga produkto, pero wala itong bisa panlaban sa COVID-19.
“The guidelines coming from the medical society say walang masyadong benefit kung magbibigay ka ng vitamins, kasi walang impact doon sa prevention and treatment,” ani Ong-Lim.
“But if before your illness, you’re already on restricted diet or you have signs of deficiency that requires you to continue medication, you can continue taking it,” giit pa ng eksperto.
“There are a lot of articles talking about topical products — the ones that are applied to the nose or when you gargle. Supposedly when they come in contact with the virus, the virus will be killed,” aniya pa. “Ang problema actually doon is we don’t know how long the protective effect is going to last.”
“Even if there is evidence that they can be helpful, those particular products, ‘yung duration ng action is variable ‘yan kasi syempre nasa surface lang siya ng lining ng mouth, nose and throat,” paliwanag pa ni Ong-Lim.
Ipinaalala niya rin na dapat i-take ang mga nasabing produkto base sa rekomendadong dosage. RNT
Manila, Philippines – Lumalabas na hindi lang dalawa kundi tatlong Kapuso stars ang lilipat sa ibang istasyon.
Nauna nang nabalitang hindi na ni-renew ng GMA ang kontrata ni Sunshine Dizon, na nakatakdang lumabas sa isang teleserye sa ABS-CBN kung saan makakasama niya sina Paolo Avelino at Janine Gutierrez.
Sina Paolo at Janine ay dating taga-GMA pero mas naunang umalis ang aktor na produkto ng Starstruck.
Sumunod na nabalitang lilipat sa rival network ay si Lovi Poe na kumpirmadong magiging bahagi ng Doctor Foster kung saan makakasama niya si Jodi Sta. Maria.
Habang nakatutok ang publiko kina Sunshine at Lovi, nakaligtaan naman nila ang 23 anyos na si Bea Binene (o Beanca Marie Binene Go sa tunay na buhay).
Aalis na rin si Bea mula sa GMA kung saan naging isa siya sa mga finalist ng Starstruck Kids noong 2004 at nagsimulang mabigyan ng sunud-sunod na proyekto since 2010.
Minsan nang naugnay si Bea kay Atty. Ferdie Topacio pero mariing pinabulaanan ‘yon ng abogadong film producer na rin ngayon.
Totoong it comes in threes: Sunshine, Lovi at Bea. Ronnie Carrasco III
MANILA, Philippines – Hindi ang mga pulis-Quezon City ang sangkot sa umanoy profiling ng organizer ng community pantry sa Maginhawa Street, ayon mismo kay Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Miyerkoles.
“The three police officers, sinabi ng station commander sakin ‘hindi ko po ‘yan dineploy maam hindi galing yan sa QCPD’ so hindi samin yon,” ani Mayor Belmonte sa interbyu sa ANC.
“I’m assuming galing sa ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict) kasi binanggit naman po ng ELCAC kahapon na pinaikot naman talaga nila ‘yung mga community kitchen,” dagdag pa ng alkalde.
Matatandaang inisara pansamantala ni Ana Patricia Non ang Maginhawa community pantry matapos na tanungin umano ng tatlong pulis ang kanyang impormasyon at kung saang grupo siya kasapi.
Sinabi pa ni Belmonte na hindi gumagamit ng mahahabang baril ang QCPD sa pagronda at taning yantok lamang para mapanatili ang social distancing.
“They should just be holding the yantok because that’s one-meter long that’s supposed to measure social distance,” giit pa ni Belmonte. RNT
MANILA, Philippines – Mistulang aktwal na war zone na ang loob ng East Avenue Medical Center sa Quezon City dahil sa tinutugunang COVID-19 patients sa pagkamit nito sa full capacity.
“Our hospital is still full of patients with COVID. Not less than 200 COVID-related cases are currently admitted in the hospital,” ani Dr. Dennis Ordoña, coronavirus task force head ng ospital, sa TeleRadyo.
Sa ngayon ay mayroon na umanong 60 COVID patients sa emergency room na naghahanatay na ma-admit sa ospital.
“Our frontliners are surely feeling the surge. It’s like a war zone,” dagdag pa ng doktor.
Giit pa niya na hindi pa nararamdaman ang ipinatupad na dalawang linggong lockdown sa Metro Manila at apat na probinsya.
“It’s still not going down. Compared to last year, the number of COVID-19 cases now is still higher,” ayon pa kay Ordoña. RNT
MANILA, Philippines – Ipinangako ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Miyerkoles, na bibilisan nito ang paggawa ng alituntunin para sa mga gustong magsumite ng aplikasyon sa Startup Grant Fund (SGF) nito.
Ang nasabing inisyatiba ay magbibigay pondo bilang suporta sa mga ‘research and development (R&D)’ para sa kakaibang startups sa bansa.
Ipinahayag ni DOST Secretary Fortunato “Boy” T. de la Peña ang kanilang kagutuhan para maipatupad Republic Act No. 11337 o Innovative Startup Act at ang Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) nito.
Aniya na magtutulong-tulong ang DOST, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) at Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) para ipatupad ang Philippine Startup Development Program.
“The program mandates the development of programs and provision of incentives and benefits to both startups and startup enablers to encourage the establishment of innovative new businesses and an innovative entrepreneurial culture in the Philippines. For this purpose, the DOST will soon be coming up with the Guidelines for its Startup Grant Fund (SGF) to ensure R&D support for the technology needs of the local start-up communities,” aniya pa.
“The R&D efforts under the DOST SGF shall be directed towards improving the core technology of the start-up, enhancing marketability, validating the technology by engaging lead users, or refining existing processes that may provide a new source of revenue to the start-up,” dagdag pa niya. RNT