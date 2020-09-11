Trending Now

Protesta ikinasa sa ika-103 kaarawan ni Marcos

Manila, Philippines – Nagkasa ng kilos-protesta ang iba’t ibang sa ika-103 kaarawan ni dating Presidente at diktator Ferdinand Marcos para alalahanin ang mga masasalimuot na nangyari noong nanunungkulan pa ito.

Pinangunahan naman ito ng mga myembro ng Samahan ng ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA) at Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) sa Bantayog ng mga Bayani.

Isa sa mahigpit ding tinutulan ng grupo na ipinahayag sa nasabing pagkilos ang panukalang pagtatatag ng Marcos Day kada-Setyembre 11.

 “For us who were among those who stood up against Marcos’ fascist rule, Marcos’ birth date reminds us of the countless injustices and atrocities that he and his cronies had committed against the country,” anang SELDA, na ang mga myembro ay nakiisa sa paglaban sa Martial Law.

 “In the face of the current dismal human rights situation in the country… we will not relent and we will not cower. They might attempt to rewrite history, but we victims and survivors of Marcos’ martial law will never forget the atrocities committed by the Marcoses and their cohorts,” dagdag pa nito.

Hustisya pa rin naman ang sigaw ng CARMMA para sad “34,000 torture victims, 70,000 political prisoners, 1,000 disappearances at 3,200 deaths.”

“Hindi ito mga numero lamang; mayroon silang mga pangalan, mga katauhan, mga panawagan, mga paninindigan para sa bayan,” anang CARMMA.

 

Samantala, iba pang grupo ang nagsagawa ng kilos-protesta sa tanggpaan ng Commission on Human Rights para kondenahin naman ang pagpapalaya kay convicted murderer US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton na pumatay sa transwoman Jennifer Laude noong 2014. RNT


Nakasalamuha ng stude na nagka-COVID-19 sa face-to-face class, negatibo sa virus

Isabela – Natukoy na at naisailalim na sa COVID-19 swab test ang lahat ng mga nakasalamuha ng isang estudyante sa Cauayan City na nahawa sa virus matapos ang isinagawang face-to-face class, ayon sa alkalde ng syudad.

Sa interbyu ng Remate News Online kay Mayor Bernard F. Dy, inamin ng alkalde na mayroon ngang estudyante na nagpositibo sa COVID-19 sa kanilang lungsod.

BASAHIN: Stude nagka-COVID-19 sa face-to-face class, 45 kaklase nasa peligro

                     Kolehiyo mananagot sa stude na nagka-COVID-19 – mayor

 

Ngunit kanyang pinabulaanan ang balitang nasa 45 ang dumalo sa online class dahil base sa impormasyong nakarating sa kaniya ay nasa mga 20+ lang ang bilang nila.

Ayon kay Dy, ang lahat ng nakasalamuha ng biktima ay nakapag-swab test na rin at negatibo naman ang resulta.

Sinabi ni Dy na sa Lunes (September 14) ay ipatatawag niya kasama ng mga city official at Commission on Higher Education (CHED) ang pamunuan ng private school para sa gagawing imbestigasyon.

Ang sabi ni Dy, hindi niya alam bilang local Chairman ng inter Agency-Task Force ang ginawang ‘face-to-face class’ ng private school.

Nabatid na pansamatalang ipinasara ng Cauayan city government ang private school. Rolando S. Gamoso


Ina ni Jennifer Laude naglabas ng sama ng loob sa pardon kay Pemberton

Manila, Philippines – Nagpaabot ng mensahe ang ina ng pinaslang na Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude sa publiko sa pamamagitan ng kanilang abogado ukol sa iginawad na pardon kay US Marine Lance Cpl Joseph Scott Pemberton.

Ayon sa isang text message na pinadala ni Julita Laude, ina ni Jennifer, sa abogado niyang si Virginia Suarez na masama umano ang kanyang loob sa maagang pagpapalaya kay Pemberton.

“Sumama ang loob ko dahil ang buong akala ko na maging ang Pangulo… hinding-hindi niya papayagan na makalaya si Pemberton, ayos lang sana kung hindi siya nagbigay ng absolute pardon, para kahit papaano ay may laban naman kami.”

Ayon kay ginang Laude, 10 taon na nga lang ang kapalit ng buhay ng kanyang anak pero nabawasan pa ito.

Sampung taong pagkakakulong lang sana ang hinihingi naming kabayaran para sa buhay ng anak ko, sampung taon lang sana! Napakaiksing panahong kabayarang pagkakakulong para sa buhay ng anak ko,” hinaing ni Julita.

Matatandaang binigyan ng pardon ni Pangulong Duterte si Pemberton at nakatakda na itong makaalis ng bansa matapos mapalaya anomang araw. RNT


Pinoy abroad na may COVID-19, 10,168 na – DFA

Manila, Philippines – Tumaas pa sa 10,168 ang nagpositibong Pinoy abroad sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) matapos madagdagan ng anim ang nagpositibo ayon sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Walo pang overseas Pinoy naman ang gumaling sa COVID-19 kung saan umabot na sa 6,421 ang gumaling, habang nananatili sa 768 ang total death toll.

Sa ngayong ay nasa 2,979 pasyente pa ang ginagamot. RNT


Lider ng NPA, 5 pang rebelde sumuko

Manila, Philippines – Sumuko ang lider kasama ng Ilocos-Cordillera Regional Committee (ICRC) of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) sa otoridad sa Bontoc, Mt. Province.

Kinilala ni 5th Infantry Division (5ID) Spokesperson Major Noriel Tayaban ang NPA lider na si Jacinto Faroden, alyas Digbay, deputy secretary ng ICRC ng CPP-NPA sa Ilocos at Cordillera regions.

 “Faroden is now under custodial debriefing by the joint army and the police while we are processing his benefits from the Enhanced – Comprehensive Livelihood Integration Program (E-CLIP) of the government,” ani Tayaban.

Ang pagsuko ni Faroden ay isang malaking dagok sa CPP-NPA sa Northern Luzon.

Samantala, lima pang miyembro ng NPA ang nagbalik-loob sa gobyerno sa Isabela nitong Setyembre 6.

Kinilala naman ang mga ito na sina Ka Renato, Ka Jaime, Ka Kanoy, Ka Butoc and Ka Didag- mga myembro ng Sub Guerilla Unit of Central Front Committee, Komiteng Rehiyong-Cagayan Valley (SGU, CFC, KR-CV). RNT


2 bebot dinamba sa P6.8M shabu sa Mandaue

Manila, Philippines – Arestado sa P6.8 million halaga ng shabu ang dalawang babae sa Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City sa Cebu.

Kinilala ang mga suspek na sina Kris Yamas Orlanda, 34, at Elsie Caranzo Danlag, 26, sa buy-bust operation na ikinasa sa isang condo unit.

Isa namang kasabwat na kinilala ng pulisya na si Psyche Gonzales Hortelano ang nakatakas.

 “We really wanted to get Gonzales because she was the one who had a direct contact to their boss. We could have gotten more information if we were able to arrest her,” ani Police Maj. Vernino Noserale, hepe ng Consolacion Police Station.

Ayon kay Noserale na tatlong buwan nilang minanmanan ang mga suspek bago makasa ang buy-bust kung saan anim na beses nilang tinangkang arestuhin ang mga susepek.

 “The first five attempts did not materialize because they would suddenly cancel the transaction. Probably, they had a hard time moving their contraband because of the strict security enforced due to community quarantine,” ani Noserale.

Ayon pa sa hepe na ayaw magbenta ng mga suspek ng maliitang shabu at gusto ay bulto.

 “They won’t transact small amounts of shabu. At least 200 grams of shabu are involved in every transaction,” ani Noserale. RNT


