Protesta ikinasa sa ika-103 kaarawan ni Marcos

Manila, Philippines – Nagkasa ng kilos-protesta ang iba’t ibang sa ika-103 kaarawan ni dating Presidente at diktator Ferdinand Marcos para alalahanin ang mga masasalimuot na nangyari noong nanunungkulan pa ito.
Pinangunahan naman ito ng mga myembro ng Samahan ng ng Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA) at Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) sa Bantayog ng mga Bayani.
Isa sa mahigpit ding tinutulan ng grupo na ipinahayag sa nasabing pagkilos ang panukalang pagtatatag ng Marcos Day kada-Setyembre 11.
“For us who were among those who stood up against Marcos’ fascist rule, Marcos’ birth date reminds us of the countless injustices and atrocities that he and his cronies had committed against the country,” anang SELDA, na ang mga myembro ay nakiisa sa paglaban sa Martial Law.
“In the face of the current dismal human rights situation in the country… we will not relent and we will not cower. They might attempt to rewrite history, but we victims and survivors of Marcos’ martial law will never forget the atrocities committed by the Marcoses and their cohorts,” dagdag pa nito.
Hustisya pa rin naman ang sigaw ng CARMMA para sad “34,000 torture victims, 70,000 political prisoners, 1,000 disappearances at 3,200 deaths.”
“Hindi ito mga numero lamang; mayroon silang mga pangalan, mga katauhan, mga panawagan, mga paninindigan para sa bayan,” anang CARMMA.