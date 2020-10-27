PRRD sa mga nag-uugnay sa kanya sa korapsyon: Wala akong sindikato
October 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines — Nagbabala si President Rodrigo Duterte sa mga indibidwal na nagsasangkot sa kanya sa mga usapin ng korapsyon.
“Do not invent a sin against me because I have painstakingly avoided being a corrupt,” ani Duterte sa public address.
“Matagal po akong piskal, matagal akong mayor, 23 years. Wala akong sindikato. Because that is what my father said to me. My father was governor sa Davao.”
“Stay clean. stay clean. Yan ang sinasabi ko kay Inday (Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte) at Pulong (Deputy Speaker Paolo Duterte). Wag kayong pumasok, sumobra, especially si Pulong sa accounts siya ngayon sa [House] committee,” dagdag pa ng Pangulo.
“Be sure to account every money to the last centavo para ang tao walang masabi.”
Nauna na ngang iniutos ni Pangulong Duterte sa Department of Justice na palawigin ang imbestigasyon sa korapsyon sa mga government bureaucracy. RNT/FGDC
October 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Nasa 17 national road sections na lamang ang nanatiling sarado sa mga motorista na labis na naapektuhan at napinsala dulot ng bagyong Quinta.
Sinabi ni DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar, bagamat cleared na ang 16 road sections ay patuloy pa ang clearing operations at rostaration works ng quick response teams gamit ang mgabheavy equipment upang mabuksan na ang natitira pang saradong sections.
Ang mga itinalagang tean ay kasalukuyang inaayos ang tatlong impassable o hindi madaanang kalsada sa Region 2; tatlo sa Region 3; tatlo sa Region 4-A; at isang road section sa bawat rehiyon sa Region 4-B Region 5, at Region 10.
Nanatili pa ring sarado ang Kennon Road gayundin ang Tawang – Ambiong Road, Sitio Lower Riverside, Brgy. Ambiong, La Trinidad, Benguet; at Claveria-Calanasan-Kabugao Road, Maragmin Section, Calanasan, Apayao sa CAR dahil sa naputol na kalsada.
Sa Region 2, sarado pa rin dahil sa matinding pagbaha sa Cabagan-Sta. Maria Overflow Bridge, Cabagan, Sta. Maria sa Isabela; Abusag Overflow Bridge sa Baybayog-San Jose-Baggao-Abusag-Dalin-Sta. Margarita Road sa Cagayan habang ang intermittent sections ng Cadcadir- Kabugao Road; Jct. Logac Lasam Gagabutan Road (JLLGR) Rizal Section; Manila North Road (MNR) , Brgy. San Juan, Sta. Praxedes, Cagayan; Brgy. D. Leano Claveria Section; at San Pedro Overflow Bridge NRJ-Villa Sur- San Pedro – Cabua-an – Ysmael Disimungal Road, Brgy. Villa Sur, Maddela Quirino ay sarado pa rin dahil sa mudflow, landslide, at flooding.
Hindi pa rin madaanan ang Nueva Ecija- Aurora Road Brgy. Vilia, Maria Aurora, Aurora, Brgy. Labi, Bongabon, Nueva Ecija dahil sa landslide habang ang Baliwag-Candaba -Sta. Ana Road, San Agustin, Candaba, Pampanga ay apektado pa rin ng mataas na pagbaha.
Ang tatlong saradong kalsada ay iniulat sa Region 4A dahil sa landslide, fallen trees, debris at utility posts, lalo na sa Batangas Tabangao-Lobo Road sa Brgy. Pagkilatan at Brgy. Simlong, Batangas City; intermittent sections ng Tagaytay Taal Lake Road sa San Jose, Tagaytay City, Cavite; at sa kahabaan ng Indang-Alfonso via Luksuhin Road, Brgy. Mangas II, Ternate, Cavite.
Dahil din sa pagbaha at landslide ang apektadong mga kalsada sa Region 4-B, Region 5, at Region 10 tulad ng Calapan South Road, Mindoro Oriental at Putiao Pilar -Donsol – Road sa Sorsogon at Misamis Oriental -Bukidnon- Agusan Road, Siloo Bridge, Brgy. San Luis, Malitbog, Bukidnon.(Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)
October 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Umapela ang Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat sa price cap sa real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) at antigen tests ng COVID-19 to para sa tourism revival.
“The DOT supports the call to impose a price cap on RT-PCR and antigen testing to make traveling an affordable option for all. While the DOT acknowledges and puts paramount importance on the safety of visitors, locals, and the tourism workforce, the department likewise finds it imperative to address the urgent need to impose a price cap on these accepted Covid-19 testing methods to promote domestic tourism, which in turn can generate employment and stimulate economic recovery,” saad sa news release.
“We likewise appeal to the accredited test centers to provide budget-friendly but credible Covid-19 diagnostic tests,” lahad ni Puyat.
Maaalalang inawtorisahan ng IATF-EID ang DOT sa accrediting procedures, facilities, at activities, maging pag-o-operate ng tourism establishments. RNT/FGDC
October 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Nagpahayag ng seryosong pangamba si Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon sa kawlalan ng distribution plan ng pamahalaan para sa maayos na pamamahagi ng bakuna laban sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Drilon na kailangang maglatag ang pamahalaan ng plano upang matiyak na may pagkukunan kabilang ang episyente at pantay-pantay na transportasyon, pag-iimbak at distribution sakaling magkaroon na ng bakuna.
“It worries us that we have not heard of any plan that the government has undertaken to ensure that the country will get immediate access to Covid-19 vaccines,” ayon kay Drilon sa statement nitong Martes.
“A paltry budget of P2.5 billion for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines for next year does not give us comfort either,” himutok niya.
Sinabi ni Drilon na Ipinakikita ng kakarampot na alokasyon sa pagbili ng bakuna na nakatakda sa National Expenditures Program (NEP) an g mahinangn pagpapaplano ng Department of Health (DOH).
“I hope the government understands that this Covid-19 vaccine to be developed is a life saver. Our survival as a nation largely depends on our ability to immediately provide vaccines to our people,” punto ni Drilon.
“Therefore, I urge the government to take a more proactive approach in dealing with this critical issue. There are means and channels they can explore to secure that our country will not be left out when it comes to the administration of vaccines that are expected to be made available next year.”
“We would like to see a comprehensive coronavirus vaccine distribution plan. The Philippines can participate in bilateral and multilateral efforts to secure immediate access to vaccines,” giit niya.
Tinukoy rin ni Drilon ang COVAX facility, isang financing mechanism upang tulungan ang low at middle income countries na makakuha ng ligtas at epektibong bakuna sa COVID-19.
Karamihan sa mayayaman na bansa ay umorder na mula sa mga nagmamanupaktura ng bakuna tulad United States, United Kingdom, European Union Countries, Canada, at Japan.
“This kind of facility can help the Philippines get access to eventual Covid-19 vaccines,” anang senador.
“While it is a reality that the country cannot compete with much developed countries, the government should ensure that the country will not be left out or pushed to the back of the queue when it comes to vaccine procurement,” dagdag ni Drilon.
Aniya, nagsagawa na ng advance order ang low at middle-income countries tulad ng Brazil at Indonesia.
Kabilang sa may pinakamataas na bilang ng kaso sa Southeast Asia ang Indonesia at Pilipinas.
“With only P2.5 billion allocation for vaccine procurement for 2021, however, the future looks dim insofar as Covid-19 vaccine is concerned,” ayon sa senador.
Iginiit pa ni Drilon na hindi mapapabakuhan ng P2.5 bilyon ang 20 milyong Filipino na palaging sinasambit ng Pangulo sa ilang pahayag na magkakaroon ng libreng distribusyon.
Inamin din ng DOH na kapos ng P10 bilyon ang badyet sa bakuna.
“Clearly, the budget is not enough. I am dismay at the apparent business-as-usual approach to this. It is reflected both in the budget and the apparent lack of a comprehensive coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.”
“We will tackle the 2021 national budget on the floor in the coming weeks and it is the best opportunity to debate on this issue. We must remember that public financing ensures widespread vaccination. We cannot leave it to the private sector,” giit pa niya. Ernie Reyes
October 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Arestado ang pitong indibidwal na kinabibilangan ng isang babae matapos na kumagat sa isinagawang buy-bust operation ng Quezon City Police District (QCPD) kaninang hatinggabi.
Kinilala ni QCPD director, P/Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo ang mga nadakip na sina Johnny Balahay, 36, Armando Cuenca, 20, Allan Alejandro, 43, Cristian Maningas, 34, George Hammegio, 34, Joemar Janapin, 34, at Bea Rance, 18, pawang nakatira sa Barangay Culiat ng nasabing lungsod.
Base sa ulat, dakong 12:10 ng hatinggabi nang isagawa ng Fairview Police Station 5 na pinamumunuan ni P/Lt. Col Melchor Rasales at Talipapa Police Station 3 sa pamumuno naman ni P/Lt. Col Jeffrey Bilaro ang anti-drugs operation sa Vargas St., ng nabanggit na barangay.
Lumalabas na isang pulis ang bumili ng shabu at nang magkaabutan ay dito na pinagdadakip ang mga suspek.
Narekober mula sa pito ang sampung plastic sachet na naglalaman ng 6 grams na shabu na nagkakahalaga ng 40,800 gayundin ang buy-bust money.
Nakapiit na ang mga suspek at nahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa Sec. 5 and 11 under Art. II of RA 9165 o ang Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002. Jan Sinocruz
October 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Inatasan ni Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Jaime Morente na umalis na ng bansa ang may halos 3,000 Chinese national dahil sa paglabag nito sa mga kondisyon ng kanilang pinanghahawakang visa.
Ayon kay Morente, mula buwan ng Enero hanggang Oktubre taon kasalukuyan ay umabot na sa 2,736 Chinese national na napagkalooban ng visas upon arrival (VUA) ngunit nabigong umalis sa kanilang naka-iskedyul na petsa.
Sa ilalim ng panuntunan, hindi pinahihintulutan ang mga napagkalooban ng VUA na pahabain ang kanilang pananatili nang lampas sa 30 araw sa bansa.
“More than half of those who were ordered to leave were blacklisted from our country. While some were unable to leave due to circumstance, following the cancellation of many flights due to the pandemic, those who stayed without sufficient basis were included in our blacklist,” paliwanag ni Morente.
Ang VUA program, na pinagsamang proyekto ng Department of Tourism (DOT) at ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ay inilunsad tatlong taon na ang nakalilipas upang akitin ang mga turistang Tsino at mga grupo ng turista, pinapayagan silang maglakbay sa Pilipinas at manatili dito hindi hihigit sa 30 araw kung saan hindi na kailangang mag-apply para sa mga visa sa mga konsulado ng Pilipinas sa kanilang mga pinagmulang bansa.
“VUA arrivals account for only around 5% of total Chinese arrivals in the country. Most of those who arrived already secured their entry visas from our foreign posts abroad,” punto pa ni Morente.
Nananatiling suspendido naman ang nasabing programa habang patuloy na nagpapatupad ang gobyerno ng mga paghihigpit sa pagpasok ng mga dayuhang turista dahil sa COVID-19. JAY Reyes