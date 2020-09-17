Trending Now

Recto sa DOTr sa pinaikling physical distancing:  Hanapbuhay hindi hanap sakit

September 17, 2020 @ 2:10 PM 1 min ago

Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) na payagan nang magsagawa ng “last patrol” ang mga jeepney bago simula ang modernisasyon ng public transport sector.

Sa  pahayag, sinabi ni Recto na malaki ang naitulong ng jeepney sa atin noon  laban sa mananakop kaya dapat  nang payagan ngayon upang makatulong sa paglaban sa virus na nasakop ang ating pang-araw araw na pamumuhay.

“We do this not for sentimental reasons, but because it is based on science. With their open windows and a layout which guarantees free flow of air, they are, from a health point of view, one of the safest forms of public transportation,” aniya.

Aniya, nakakaawang matunghayan na tanging 1/3 lamang ng jeepney sa National Capital Region (NCR) ang pinayagang bumiyahe.

“For every jeepney denied to operate are hundreds of breadwinners denied a safe ride to work and back home,” paliwanag niya.

“Drivers, on their own, have reconfigured their jeepneys to comply with health rules like physical distancing. They are good to go,” dagdag ni Recto.

 

Iginiit din ni Recto na mas maganda kung jeepney drivers ang unang makikinabang sa service contracting scheme na nakatakda sa Bayanihan 2 na nagkakahalagang P5.58 bilyon.

“There is a P5.58 billion allocation for this. This kind of transport subsidy is nothing new. Billions in taxpayers’ money has been lubricating MRT, PNR operations through the years,” aniya.

“Transportation joins test, track and treat as our tools in fighting the pandemic. But workers should only be allowed to get back to work if it is guaranteed that COVID will not be hitching a ride. Hanapbuhay, hindi hanap sakit,” dagdag ng mambabatas.

Iginiit pa ng mambabatas mulang Batangas na hayaan na lamang ang siyensiya ang maging piloto at ekonomiya ang maging co-pilot sa pagpayag namakabiyahe ang mga jeep.

 “As to the DOTr’s plan to shrink physical distancing space among passengers, let science be the arbiter of this intra-Cabinet debate—which we should welcome, because best ideas are forged when they clash,”aniya.

“Science should solely decide if the proposal, when applied to the LRT and MRT, will make them safe, or as dangerous as the Train to Busan,” dagdag ng senador. Ernie Reyes


Kiefer mangunguna sa Milo BEST Center virtual training

September 17, 2020 @2:07 PM

MANILA, Philippines – Mga fresh graduates at mga sikat na sports personalities na hinubog din ng Milo Best Center ang gagamitin upang himukin ang mga kabataan na lumahok sa online class para mahasa sa kanilang mga paboritong laro lalo na ngayong lockdown ng pandemic.

Unang naging masipag sa pagtuturo at paggagabay sa mga batang basketball players si UAAP MVP at Gilas Pilipinas player Kiefer Ravena na ibinahagi ang kanyang sipag sa training sa mga batang siyam na taon ang edad pataas. ” Iba kasi ang training ngayon naiiba ang actual BEST Training.

Sa online training ang importante ay madevelop ang mindset kahit hindi tayo nagkikita, kailangan patuloy sa pag-e-ensayo at patuloy sa ginagawa, kaya ‘yan ang ginagawa ng Best Center  for the kids. At the same time, sama-sama kami sa training habang dinedevelop ang mga bata sa online class,” ayon kay Ravena, nang maging panauhin sa TOPS Usapang Sports On Air.

Ang Milo Best ay may 3 online sports programs ngayong pandemic upang magpatuloy ang mga aspiring basketball players na maiangat ang galing at mas maging mahusay pang atleta habang nasa bahay. Ang Interactive basketball clinic, BIDA Best at Skills Challenge ang 3 dagdag sa Home Court campaign ng brand, isang online sports program na hihikayat sa mga magulang at mga bata na tuklasin ang championship level ng partisipante kahit nasa lockdown period.

Ayon naman kay Luigi Pumaren, ang MILO Sports Executive. “Through these programs, parents can help their children advance their basketball skills through various classes and tournaments.”

Ginagabayan ang programa ng 2 coaches na may 8 mga estudyante bawat klase, ayon kay Monica Jorge,  Executive Vice President, BEST Center.

Samantala, basketball at volleyball careers muna ang aatupagin nina Ravena at Alyssa Valdez nang matanong kung may plano na ba silang magpakasal, aniya,  “Wala pa pong plano hahaha, unstable pa kasi ang nangyayari ngayon. May bigger picture pa na kailangang tingnan. Saka na namin planuhin kapag stable na lahat.”

Ang mga interesadong magulang ay maaring isali ang mga anak sa BEST Center sa (09178013533) o e-mail (bestcenter.inquiry@gmail.com) kung saan ang basketball interactive classes ay twice a week sa 1 oras na session.Rico Navarro


P1.6M ecstasy nasinghot ng K9, buking!

September 17, 2020 @2:02 PM

Manila, Philippines – Nasa mahigit P1.6 milyon halaga ng “ecstacy” ang nasamsam ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) Ninoy Aquino International Airport makaraang magsagawa ng “random parcel profiling” at “K9 sweeping” sa Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) sa Pasay City.

Nabatid sa BOC, idineklara umano ang isang parcel na naglalaman ng “samples” kung saan ipinadala ito ng isang U Janssen ng H. Hermanslaan, The Netherlands at naka-consigned sa isang Joey S. Ramos Jr. na matatagpuan sa Unit 40 Citylofts Condominium, 2649 Dominga Street, Malate, Metro Manila.

Sa isinagawang physical examination, nabuking na naglalaman umano ang parcel ng may 979 piraso ng ecstacy na nagkakahalaga ng P1,664,300.

Itinurn-over naman ng NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) ang nasabing parcel na naglalaman ng mga ecstacy sa pangangalaga ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) makaraang isyuhan ng BOC ng warrant seizure and detention order alinsunod na din sa RA 10863 o Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).  Jay Reyes


Pamilya ng mga nawawalang tripulante sa Japan, umapela ng tulong sa PCG

September 17, 2020 @1:53 PM

Manila, Philippines – Kinumpirma ni Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III na umaapela ng tulong ang pamilya ng nawawala pang mga crew ng Gulf Livestock 1 sa Philippine Coast Guard para sa search and rescue operations.

Ayon sa kalihim, kinausap siya ng pamilya ng mga Filipino crew na makipag-ugnayan sa PCG at hilingin na magtungo sa Japan upang tumulong sa SAR operations.

Gayunman, nang makausap umano ng kalihim si PCG Commandant Admiral George Ursabia, kaugnay sa apela ng pamilya ng nawawalang seafarers ay sinabi na ito ay magiging napakahirap.

“I had a long discussion with Admiral Ursabia regarding the possibility of sending our coast guard to help in the rescue, he was candid about it, logistically, it will be difficult. Also, we are not familiar with the environment and the conditions there,” ayon kay Bello sa isang online forum.

Sa pamamagitan nito, napagkasunduan na lamang na anomang impormasyon na makukuha ng PCG mula sa Japanese Coast Guard ay kanilang ipagbigay-alam upang masabi naman nito sa pamilya ng mga marino.

Sa ngayon aniya ay wala pang positibong developments.

Matatandaan na tatlong Filipino crew ng Gulf Livestock 1 lamang ang na-rescue ng Japan Coast Guard Gulf Livestock 1 kung saan idineklarang nasawi ang isa habang ang 36 ipa pa ay hindi pa nakikita.

Ang dalawang survivor ay nakatakdang umuwi ng Pilipinas sa Sabado habang ang labi ng isang seafarer ay darating ngayong araw, September 17. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Go: PUVs sa kalsada dagdagan, imbes bawasan ang physical distancing 

September 17, 2020 @1:45 PM

Manila, Philippines – Imbes na bawasan ang ipinatutupad na physical distancing sa pagitan ng mga pasahero sa public utility vehicles (PUVs), ipinayo ni Senator Bong Go sa pamahalaan, partikular sa Department of Transportation (DoTr) kahapon na payagan na lamang na makabiyahe sa lansangan ang iba pang PUVs at kung maaari ay bigyan sila ng subsidiya.

Ginawa ni Go pahayag matapos sabihin ng Healthcare Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19 na habang kinikilala nila na dapat nang unti-unting palakasin ang ating ekonomiya, ang desisyon ng DOTr na bawasan ang physical distancing sa mga pampublikong sasakyan ay masyado pang maaga at napakamapanganib.

“Sang-ayon ako sa rekomendasyon ng mga eksperto at mga doktor na pansamantalang ipagpaliban muna sana ang pagpapaluwag ng health protocols tulad ng pagpapaikli ng distansya ng mga tao sa pampublikong sasakyan,” sabi ni Go.

“Huwag nating isugal kung may posibilidad na mas kumalat ang sakit. Ayaw nating tumaas muli ang numero ng nagkakasakit, lumala ang sitwasyon at tuluyang bumagsak ang ating healthcare system,” anang senador.

Ayon kay Go, dapat na sundin at pakinggan ang naging komento ng medical experts dahil sila ang mas nakaaalam tungkol sa kalusugan bilang mga frontliners ng bansa sa paglaban sa coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Kapag nakita kasi ng mga tao na pumayag na tayo na luwagan ang physical distancing measures sa public transportation, baka pumasok sa isip ng tao na pwede na palang maging kampante sa iba pang lugar. Mahihirapan tayo na limitahan lang sa transportation aspect ang polisyang ito,” sabi ni Go.

Sinabi ng mambabatas na batay sa pag-aaral ng mga eksperto, ang physical distancing ay isa sa pinakaepektibong paraan upang makaiwas sa transmission ng COVID-19.

At upang matugunan naman ang pangangailangan ng  publiko at transport sector, dapat na humanap ng paraan upang matulungan sa kanilang kabuhayan ang public utility vehicle drivers nang hindi nalalagay sa panganib ang kanilang buhay at ang buhay ng mga pasahero.

Iginiit ni Go sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) na sa halip ay payagan na ang iba pang PUVs na makabiyahe sa lansangan.

“Pag-aralan rin natin kung pwedeng i-subsidize muna ng gobyerno para hindi malugi ang PUVs pero mapanatili pa rin ang pagpapatupad ng mga patakarang poprotekta sa kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan,” ani Go.

“We should balance the convenience and safety of commuters. Opening the economy should not be at the expense of keeping the riding public safe from COVID-19,” dagdag niya.

Matatandaang inanunsyo ng DOTr na itinutulak nito ang plano na unti-unting bawasan ang 1-meter rule sa PUVs, simula sa 0.75 meters para makarekober at kumita ang public transport sector. RNT


Pagtaas ng 50% sa pamamaslang sa gitna ng pandemya pinalagan ng PCOO

September 17, 2020 @1:08 PM

Manila, Philippines – Pinalagan ni Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar ang ulat ng Human Rights Watch (HRW) na pagtaas ng 50 porsyento sa bilang ng pagpatay sa gitna ng pandemiya.

“The article has weak methodological anchor, and severely falsifies realities in the country,” giit ni Andanar.

Ayon sa iniulat ng HRW na may titulong, “Killings in Philippines Up 50 Percent during Pandemic” naitala umano ng 155 indibidwal na napatay sa loob lamang ng apat na buwan kumpara sa 103 katao nitong Disyembre 2019 hanggang Marso 2020.

“We believe in the role of an empowered civil society in nation-building and transforming communities for the better. Therefore, we encourage the HRW and other global human rights watchdogs to uphold the highest level of integrity and credibility to maintain their relevance and positive force,” saad nito.

Dagdag pa nito na nananatili ang pangakong ipagpatuloy ang anti-illegal drug campaign na naaayon sa batas.

“Internal accountability mechanisms within our law enforcement agencies, such as the Philippine National Police, are in place to ensure that wrongful actions by law enforcers are addressed,” ani Andanar.

“We remain in cognizance of our international and humanitarian obligations as we continue to promote all Filipinos’ inherent freedoms and human rights throughout our administration,” saad pa nito.

Ayon pa kay Andanar na base sa Gallup International Association, isang global polling firm na nagpakitang 80 porsyento ng mga Filipino ang kombensido sa paghawak ng administrasyon sa pandemya.

“Ganyan talaga ang trabaho ng mga human rights groups. Mag-ingay para iyong mga gobyerno eh pakinggan sila. Pero hindi naman ibig sabihin na lahat ng sinasabi nila ay gospel truth,” punto pa nito.RNT/ELM


