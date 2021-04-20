Red tagging ng NTF-ELCAC sa community pantries, kinondena sa Senado
Views:
Manila, Philippines – Matinding kinondena ng ilang senador ang pinakahuling social media post ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) na nag-red tag sa community pantries na lumutang sa iba’t-ibang bahagi ng bansa sanhi ng kawalan ng suporta ng pamahalaan sa mahihirap na pamilya.
Sa joint statement, hiniling nina Senador Nancy Binay, Leila de Lima, Frank Drilon, Sherwin Gatchalian, Risa Hontiveros, Kiko Pangilinan, Grace Poe, at Ralph Recto sa law enforcement leadership na imbestigahan ng profiling at red tagging sa organizer ng community pantries sa buong bansa sa halip na magsagawa ng diyalogo.
“The profiling of organizers must stop. It puts people’s lives in danger, knowing how notorious some police, military officers, and personnel are in red-tagging progressives and now civic-minded citizens who only want to do good for their fellow men and women,” anila.
“Bakit hindi tanungin ng mga pulis ang kanilang pamilya at kamag-anak kung ano ba talaga ang pakay ng mga community pantry na ito? Malamang, marami silang kakilala na nakipila rin dito at naramdaman ang kabutihan ng kanilang kapwa Pilipino,” dagdag ng mga senador.
Sinabi ng mga senador na malaking problema ang kagutuman kaya dapat sinusuportahan at hinihikayat ang relief efforts ng pribadong mamamayan.
“The harassment and intimidation of those involved in these relief efforts exacerbate the hunger and hardships of our citizens. We condemn these acts,” anila.
“Hunger is the problem, which these relief efforts directly address. Imbes na pahirapan, pagbawalan, at ipasarado, tulungan na lang dapat ng PNP ang mga local government units (LGUs) na siguraduhing napapatupad ang minimum health protocols sa mga community pantries,” dagdag ng mgamambabatas.
Sa kanyang social media post, inihayag ng Maginhawa Community Pantry na pansamantalang ititigil ang operasyon nila matapos silang puntahan ng ilang pulis na humihingi ng personal na impormasyon tulad ng contact number at membership sa anumang organisasyon.
“Ana Patricia Non said she fears for her life after the inquiry of the uniformed personnel. On Monday, reports said that similar incidents were raised by community pantry organizers from other sites, about law enforcers demanding that they reveal their personal information and affiliation,” ayon sa mga senador.
“These community pantries have offered a venue for showing the true bayanihan spirit amid the hunger and poverty in this time of the pandemic. It is deplorable to paint this initiative with suspicions of communist links,” giit pa nila.
Dahil dito, sinuportahan ng mga senador ang panawagan na magkaroon ng diyalogo sa pagitan ng organizer ng community pantries at awtoridad sa naturang inisyatibang bayanihan.
Kasabay nito, nanindigan ang mga senador na kanilang susuportahan ang lahat ng community pantries sa buong bansa at hinikayat nilang ipagpatuloy ang pagkilos na nagpapakita ng aktibong mamamayan at partisipasyon.
“We see you. We all know this is a community effort. We celebrate your energies and we stand with you all. We will always protect and uphold our fundamental rights, especially those toward a functioning and participative democracy,” aniya.
Sa kanyang bahagi, sinabi naman ni Poe na hindi dapat dungisan ang inisyatiba na tumulong sanhi ng gutom sa paghihinalang may kaugnayan sa komunista. Aniya, nalalagay sa panganib ang kanilang buhay na hindi dapat ganito ang trato sa mamamayan na gumagawa ng kabutihan sa ating kababayan.
“Law enforcers must, at all times, fulfill their duties of protecting the citizens, not intimidate them. Tumutulong na nga sila, tinatakot pa,” aniya.
“With adherence to health protocols, we should instead encourage more citizens to pitch in with initiatives that would alleviate the plight of families hard-hit by the pandemic,” patapos ni Poe.
Sa hiwalay na pahayag, sinabi naman ni Senador Joel Villanueva na dapat umani pa ng opisyal na suporta ang community pantries kaysa paghinalaan ng gobyerno.
“Imbis na paghinalaan, a public official, if he is true to his oath, must instead shower these bayanihan projects with PDA–public display of affection–as these are perfectly aligned with what the government is doing to help Filipinos cope with the pandemic,” aniya.
“Because it is based on kindness and kinship, this is the kind of PPP, or Public People Partnership, that we need today,” dagdag ni Villanueva.
“I humbly appeal to our colleagues in government to help and support these pantries instead of asking the people to stay away from these. May I gently remind them that in times when food is scarce and aid is sporadic, it is the worst kind of “social distancing advice” that could come from a public official,” patapos niya. Ernie Reyes
Manila, Philippines – Napauwi na ng gobyerno ang 519,566 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) sa kani-kanilang mga bahay.
“Out of the 3,497,261 (documented OFWs), 19 percent were displaced because of Covid-19, 19 percent, that is about 647,827. They were displaced. Meaning, they lost their job or even if they did not lose their job, they could not earn a living because they were prevented from reporting to work because of Covid-19, they cannot report to work,” saad ni Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.
Habang ang natitirang 49,000 displaced OFWs ay pinoproseso pa at 79,000 naman ang nagnais na manatili sa kanilang host countries.
“They don’t want to go home, because many of them, Mr. President, got vaccinated, particularly in the Middle East. So with their vaccination, the opportunity for reemployment was very high, so they opted to stay,” dagdag pa ni Bello.
Ilan sa mga Pilipinong hindi na umuwi ay naninirahan sa Europe, United Kingdom, Germany, at Spain.
“I would just want to mention that under Bayanihan 1, Mr. President, we were able to provide assistance under the AKAP program to 343,743 OFWs and it costs us PHP3,499,000,000. Now, under Bayanihan 2, Mr. President, we were able to provide assistance to 161,812 and it costs us PHP1,629,000,000 or a total of PHP5,128,000,000,” punto pa nito.
“Out of this, Mr. President, we have 3,497,261 who are documented while the undocumented, we have about 1,580,684. Then we have the so-called permanent migrants, these are those who have no plans of going back home. They are about 3,797,527.” RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ng Department of Health (DOH)na patuloy ang suporta sa pangangailangan ng PPEs o personal protective equipment ng health care workers.
Iniulat ng DOH na mula sa P2 bilyong pondo na hiniling ng DOH para sa pagkuha g mga PPE sa ilalim ng Bayanihan II, P2,664,372,044 ang inaprubahan ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM).
Kasunod ito sa mga kamakailang ulat na ang DOH ay nagamit ang pondo para sa pagkuha ng mga PPEs para sa mga HCWs.
Hanggang December 31, 2020 ang naaprubahang pondo. ayon sa DOH ay nailipat sa PS-DBM bilang procuring entity para sa mga pangangailangan ng PPE ng DOH.
Sa ngayon, kinukumpleto ng PS-DBM ang procurement at deliveries ng 4,477,886 PPE gowns; 13,966,780 face masks; 2,184,706 coveralls; at 1,749,364 head covers.
Kinikilala ng DOH ang pangangailangan na patuloy na magbigay ng mga PPE sa health facilities sa buong bansa upang mapangalagaan ang lahat ng mga healthcare workers (HCWs), at tiniyak na magpapatuloy itong sumusuporta sa mga HCW maging sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng mga PPE, benepisyo at bakuna sa buong pandemya at sa hinaharap. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden
MANILA, Philippines – Pumalag ang ilang mambabatas sa umano’y red tagging sa mga organizer ng community pantry sa bansa.
Para kay Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman ang administrasyong Duterte ay “must stop crucifying the good Samaritans.”
“The Duterte administration must not compound its culpable inadequacy of rescuing the poor from the abyss of the pandemic by red-tagging and profiling the good Samaritans who have put up community pantries to help the poorest of the poor,” pahayag ng mambabatas.
“Instead of encouraging the healthy mushrooming nationwide of community pantries, police elements are harassing as enemies of the State the organizers and sponsors of these free food-for-the-poor outlets,” dagdag ni Lagman.
Giit pa nito na “must not conceal its shame for failing the disadvantaged and marginalized sectors by enforcing repressive measures against those who are voluntarily helping neglected Filipinos.”
Para naman kay Magdalo Partylist Rep. Manuel Cabochan na dapat hindi ihalintulad sa komunismo ang inisyatibo ng community pantry.
“Instead of red-tagging the individual organizers of the community pantries, they should be recognized for their initiative to act and help – something that the administration has been failing on,” ani Cabochan.
“Kailangan tanggapin at aminin ng administrasyon na malaki ang kanilang pagkukulang at talagang madami ang nagugutom. ‘Wag na sana nilang hadlangan ang mga taong nag-aambagan para mapunan ang pagkukulang ng pamahalaan,” aniya pa.
Giit ng mambabatas na dapat protektahan ng pamahalaan ang ispiritu ng bayanihan sa bansa.
“The people embracing their civic responsibility should be encouraged, not stifled,” dagdag ni Cabochan.
Umalma rin ang Makabayan Bloc sa umano’y red tagging sa mga nangunguna sa community pantry.
Punto ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate said “state terror now does not spare even hunger and compassion.”
“This police profiling is not only shamelessly inhuman, but even violative of the right to privacy of the organizers, as well as the other basic human rights of our people,” ani Zarate.
“Who are unChristian now? Sana bumalik naman sa inyo ang tumakas na ninyong sense of humanity and compassion,” aniya pa.
Giit pa nito na dapat imbestigahan ang red tagging ng mga pulis.
“Sa halip na tumulong sila para makabangon ang ating mga kababayang nagugutom dahil na din sa kapalpakan ng gobyerno ay tinatakot nyo pa ang mga tumutulong,” saad ni Zarate. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Dumepensa ang Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sa isyu ng blood clotting na dulot ng bakuna kontra coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ng Johnson & Johnson matapos pagkalooban ng emergency use authority.
“Ang ating (Our) requirement for approval, we should be able to see that the benefit outweighs the risk,” ani FDA Director General Eric Domingo sa isang briefing.
Aniya pa na ang bakuna ng Johnson & Johnson ay kasama sa listahan ng emergency use ng World Health Organization (WHO) at ng 40 bansa.
Batay sa ulat, ilang bansa na ang nagsuspende ng pagbabakuna ng Johnson & Johnson vaccine dahil sa banta ng blood clot.
Lahad ng FDA chief na pitong kaso ng blood clotting lamang ang naitala sa US sa pitong milyong nabakunahan nito.
“Even if it is found later to be connected to the vaccine, ‘yung one per 1 million na adverse event ay mas matimbang pa rin yung 1 million na maaari nating protektahan kung nabakunahan sila,” giit nito.
“So we have to really weigh the benefit compared to the risk,” dagdag ni Domingo.
“Kailangan po clear sa atin kung ano yung mga sintomas at signs na kailangan banatanay para kung magkaroon man ng pagbaba ng platelet ay madetect po agad at tsaka ma gamot,” saad pa nito.
Ang bakuna ng Johnson & Johnson ay isang single-dose COVID-19 vaccine na pinagkalooban ng EUA nitong Lunes kasama ang Covaxin ng India. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Iginiit ni Senator Grace Poe na dapat iwagayway ang bandila ng Pilipinas sa West Philippine sa kabila ng mga agawan sa teritoryo.
“We should raise the Philippine flag in our territory, not the white flag of surrender,” pahayag ni Poe.
Aniya dapat ikonsidera lahat ng opsyon upang ipagtanggol ang soberanya ng bansa.
“We should bring more international attention to the issue. By merely being critical of the massing up of foreign vessels in the West Philippine Sea, we’ve already seen movement among our allies,” saad ng senador.
Punto pa nito na hindi nawawalan ng opsyon ang bansa sa pagresolba sa isyu ng WPS.
Ayon kay Poe na ang malakas na paninindigan ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) at Department of National Defense (DND) ay nakabawas sa mga barko ng China sa WPS.
Para naman kay Senator Panfilo Lacson na hindi dapat nagpapadala ng maling mensahe si Pangulong Duterte sa China.
“He’s the leader of our country and he’s the commander-in-chief of our armed forces. He can think of anything and speak about anything except surrender,” aniya.
“Remember, we have an arbitral ruling in our favor and it’s permanent although it’s unenforceable. There are so many things to think about except surrender. We cannot wave the white flag, so to speak,” saad pa ng senador.
“If the officers and men of the AFP would take it that way, it could be disastrous to Philippine sovereignty,” dagdag ni Lacson.
Sang-ayon din ito kay Poe na dapat palakasin ang alyansa ng Pilipinas sa ibang bansa sa WPS issue.
“Let’s work along that line. We should not feel we’re alone. We cannot really win a war against China. Population-wise less than 1/10 tayo ng China. And military-wise, talagang no contest. But why would we sulk in a corner and think along that line when there are stronger countries, even Europe, they are willing to assist us through the European Union?” ani Lacson.
Iginiit naman ni Senator Risa Hontiveros na sinuko na ni Duterte ang soberanya ng bansa.
“Sinuko na ng Presidente ang soberanya ng Pilipinas…Sa halip na singilin ang Beijing, tinutustusan pa ni Presidente ang ambisyon ng China tungo sa imperyalismo,” pahayag ni Hontiveros.
“Duwag ba siya o traydor? (Is he a coward or a traitor) Either way, he has failed our country. He has failed to defend our sovereignty, our seas, our people,” aniya pa.
Panawagan pa nito sa mga Filipino na huwag hayaan si Duterte na isuko ang soberanya ng bansa.
“Sabi niya dati, mag-jejet ski siya papuntang West Philippine Sea, hindi naman ginawa. Wala parin nga siyang ginagawa, tapos surrender na kaagad?” lahad ng senador. RNT/ELM