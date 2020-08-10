Regular status ng manggagawa ‘di dapat mawala – DOLE chief

August 10, 2020 @1:06 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo ng Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) na magkakaroon ng bawas singil ngayong buwan ng Agosto.
Sa emailed statement, babawasan ng Meralco ng 20.55 centavos per kilowatt-hour hanggang P8.4911/kWh ang singil ngayong buwan.
Katumbas nito ang nasa P41 total bill ng mga kumokonsumo ng 200 kWh.
“The main drivers for lower generation charge this August were the reduction in charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and the Independent Power Producers (IPPs),” saad nito.
Lahad pa sa kalatas, ang kanilang business centers ay mananatiling bukas sa gitna ng modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). RNT/FGDC
