Reno balik-merkado na







Manila, Philippines – Pinangangambahan ni Senador Panfilo Lacson na magkaroon ng reenacted budget sa 2021 kapag nasunod ang kagustuhan ng Mababang Kapulungan na isumite ang General Appropriations Bill (GAB) sa November 5 o 6.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na kapag ganoon ang nangyari, walang katiyakan na maisasabatas ang GAB sa takdang panahono bago magtapos ang Disyembre.

“If the House of Representatives’ transmittal of the General Appropriations Bill to the Senate will be on Nov. 5 or 6, there is no assurance that we can pass the budget on time and thus avoid a re-enacted budget,” giit ni Lacson.

Ipinagtataka ni Lacson na kung ipinangako nila kay Pangulong Duterte na maipapasa ang GAB sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa sa Oct.16, bakit sa November 5 nila isusumite ang panukala sa Senado

“As they have promised the President, they will approve the GAB on third and final reading today, Oct. 16, and it only takes one week to print, so why Nov. 5?” tanong ni Lacson.

“Not only is the delay unacceptable. It is difficult to understand, unless there are plans to amend the bill after the third reading.”

Ipinaalala din ni Lacson sa liderato ng Mababang Kapulungan na dapat sumunod sila sa Art. VI, Sec. 26 ng Saligang Batas na nagsasabing: “Upon the last reading of a bill, no amendment thereto shall be allowed…xxx”

“Amid promises of “best efforts” to transmit the budget bill by end-October, if the House still ends up transmitting the bill on Nov. 5, does it mean that the description “House of the People” is all lip service,” himutok ng senador. Ernie Reyes